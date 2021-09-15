Get to know Chicago’s neighborhoods better with our new regular feature, The Grid. First up: Pilsen, on the Near Southwest Side. A center for Mexican American culture since the 1960s, Pilsen is a vibrant neighborhood where churches, art galleries, taquerias, and taverns exist side by side.

St. Procopius Catholic Church

1641 S. Allport St.

Strikingly beautiful outside and in, St. Procopius Catholic Church welcomes all.

 

Walfre Cisneros in Harrison Park

1824 S. Wood St.

Enjoy a classic elote with a smile from vendor Walfre Cisneros in Harrison Park.

 

Miguel A. Del Real’s mural

Cullerton and Wood Streets

Bold outdoor art, like Miguel A. Del Real’s mural, is a telltale sign you’re in Pilsen. Cullerton and Wood Street

 

Yuri Tamayo pours aguas frescas at Riri’s WaterBar

19th Street and Damen Avenue

At the streetside stand Riri’s WaterBar, Yuri Tamayo pours refreshing aguas frescas.

 

El Popocatepetl Tortilleria

1854 W. 21st St.

When in Pilsen, grab tacos! Get started with street fare from El Popocatepetl Tortilleria.

 

The Shudio

1152 W. 18th St.

Residents support local businesses like the Shudio, an eco-friendly clothing and plant store.

 

Alulu Brewery and Pub

2011 S. Laflin St.

Small-batch craft brews complement the chill vibe at Alulu Brewery and Pub.

 

Carniceria Maribel

1801 W. Cermak Rd.

Carniceria Maribel serves up fresh tacos and tortas alongside groceries and goods.

 

Dusek’s Tavern

1227 W. 18th St.

Inventive and hip, Dusek’s Tavern brings high-end funk to pub grub.