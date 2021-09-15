Get to know Chicago’s neighborhoods better with our new regular feature, The Grid. First up: Pilsen, on the Near Southwest Side. A center for Mexican American culture since the 1960s, Pilsen is a vibrant neighborhood where churches, art galleries, taquerias, and taverns exist side by side.

1641 S. Allport St.

Strikingly beautiful outside and in, St. Procopius Catholic Church welcomes all.

1824 S. Wood St.

Enjoy a classic elote with a smile from vendor Walfre Cisneros in Harrison Park.

Cullerton and Wood Streets

Bold outdoor art, like Miguel A. Del Real’s mural, is a telltale sign you’re in Pilsen. Cullerton and Wood Street

19th Street and Damen Avenue

At the streetside stand Riri’s WaterBar, Yuri Tamayo pours refreshing aguas frescas.

1854 W. 21st St.

When in Pilsen, grab tacos! Get started with street fare from El Popocatepetl Tortilleria.

1152 W. 18th St.

Residents support local businesses like the Shudio, an eco-friendly clothing and plant store.

2011 S. Laflin St.

Small-batch craft brews complement the chill vibe at Alulu Brewery and Pub.

1801 W. Cermak Rd.

Carniceria Maribel serves up fresh tacos and tortas alongside groceries and goods.

1227 W. 18th St.

Inventive and hip, Dusek’s Tavern brings high-end funk to pub grub.