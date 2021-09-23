14

Can U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hang on to her 220–212 majority in 2022? In a midterm election, the party controlling the White House usually loses seats. This year, House Democrats are looking to Illinois for help. Illinois lost population in the last census, costing us a House seat. However, gerrymandering by Springfield Democrats could eliminate two Republicans, changing the state’s delegation from a 13–5 to a 14–3 Democratic advantage — the fewest Republicans since 1854, when the party was founded. One proposal involves dismembering Adam Kinzinger’s northern Illinois district and merging the downstate districts of Mary Miller and Rodney Davis. The state’s heaviest population loss was in rural Republican counties. That may justify such a map, but conservatives are already calling it “political gamesmanship” from a “smoke-filled backroom.”