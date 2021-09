Photography: Courtesy of the publishers

Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads is the first in a planned trilogy about a family in suburban Chicago. Due October 5.

Biology and technology crash in Noor; Africanfuturist Nnedi Okorafor sorts through the wreckage. Due November 9.

In The Every, Dave Eggers follows up his 2013 dystopian novel, The Circle. The hardcover edition of will be sold in indie bookstores only. Due November 12.