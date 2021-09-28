Don’t see the specialty you’re looking for? Search the full list of Chicago’s Top Doctors (chicagomag.com/topdocs).

Hospitals are located in Chicago unless otherwise noted.

Subspecialties

Surgery

Anthony F. Altimari

Laparoscopic; gallbladder; hernia; Linx. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-0833

John C. Alverdy

Bariatric; GERD; laparoscopic. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3524

Peter Angelos

Adrenal and adrenal tumors; parathyroid and thyroid cancer; pheochromocytoma. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3524

Michael Anstadt

Burn, critical, and trauma care. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Yolanda T. Becker

Dialysis access; kidney and pancreas transplant. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-4500

Enrico Benedetti

Kidney, liver, pancreas, and small bowel transplant. UI Health. 312-996-6771

David Jason Bentrem

Gastrointestinal cancer; hepatobiliary. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1130

John Joseph Brems

Hepatobiliary surgery; liver and pancreatic cancer; liver transplant. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 224-359-0100

Charles K. Brown

Gastrointestinal cancer; melanoma; peritoneal carcinomatosis; sarcoma. Amita Health Adventist, La Grange. 708-579-0018

Gerald A. Cahill

Bariatric; laparoscopic. Franciscan Health, Olympia Fields. 708-855-8073

Bipan Chand

Bariatric; Barrett’s esophagus; GERD; hernia. Loyola Medicine. 708-327-2845

Gia M. Compagnoni

Breast cancer. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-8161

Mark M. Connolly

Gastrointestinal cancer. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 773-472-3427

Steven A. De Jong

Adrenal, endocrine, parathyroid, and thyroid. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Daniel John Deziel

Hepatobiliary and pancreatic; hernia; laparoscopic. Rush. 312-942-5500

Daniel J. Douglas

Breast cancer; hernia; laparoscopic. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-790-1700

Leo M. Farbota

Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-695-6600

Luis A. Fernandez

Kidney and liver transplant; liver. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Constantine T. Frantzides

Laparoscopic surgery; bariatric; esophageal; hepatobiliary. Amita Health St. Francis, Evanston. 847-676-2200

Sara J. Fredrickson

Breast cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-307-7799

Jeffrey S. Fronza

Gastrointestinal; minimally invasive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4959

John J. Fung

Biliary and liver cancer; kidney and liver transplant; laparoscopic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-4500

Giovanni Giannotti

Cancer; critical care. Amita Health, St. Mary Campus. 773-541-8100

Constantine V. Godellas

Breast cancer; melanoma; sarcoma. Loyola Medicine. 708-327-3430

Stephen P. Haggerty

Bariatric; gastrointestinal; hernia; laparoscopic. NorthShore. 847-570-1700

Nora Marie Hansen

Breast cancer risk assessment; high-risk breast cancer; sentinel node. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Wilson H. Hartz III

Gallbladder and gastrointestinal. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-2722

Amir J. Heydari

Bariatric. Northwestern Medicine Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Center, Huntley. 815-455-2752

Roger D. Hurst

Gastrointestinal; inflammatory bowel disease; minimally invasive. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-4300

Nora Jaskowiak

Breast cancer; endocrine tumors; parathyroid and thyroid cancer. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-7032

Adam S. Kabaker

Adrenal, endocrine, parathyroid, and thyroid. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Seema A. Khan

Breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Joubin Khorsand

Breast cancer; gallbladder; hernia. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-299-8844

Andrew J. Kramer

Breast and vascular; trauma. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-208-7874

Lawrence M. Krause

Breast cancer. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-570-1700

Barbara L. Krueger

Breast cancer. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-4055

Fred A. Luchette

Colon and rectal cancer; Crohn’s disease; gastrointestinal; hernia. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Andrea Madrigrano

Breast cancer. Rush. 312-942-5500

Ajay V. Maker

Gastrointestinal cancer. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-7089

Amrit Mangat

Breast cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-790-1700

Elizabeth A. Marcus

Breast cancer. John H. Stroger Jr. 312-864-2306

Michael Martirano Jr.

Breast and gastrointestinal; cancer; minimally invasive. Elmhurst Memorial. 630-790-1700

Jeffrey B. Matthews

Biliary, gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-0881

Keith W. Millikan

GERD; laparoscopic; liver and pancreatic cancer. Rush. 312-942-5500

James Michael Millis

Biliary and liver; liver cancer; adult and pediatric liver transplant. UChicago Medicine. 888-824-0200

Heidi C. Mitidiero

Breast cancer. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-3100

Louis C. Montana

Breast cancer; gallbladder; hernia; laparoscopic. Edward, Naperville. 630-790-1700

Alexander P. Nagle

Bariatric; colon, gastrointestinal, and rectal; GERD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7070

Donald D. Nash

Rush Oak Park. 312-942-5500

Alejandra Perez-Tamayo

Gastrointestinal. UI Health. 312-355-4300

William Piccione

Varicose veins; vein disorders. Rush Oak Park. 312-563-4120

Mitchell C. Posner

Esophageal, gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3524

Kevin Roggin

Gastrointestinal cancer; robotic; Whipple procedure. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3524

Barry S. Rosen

Breast cancer; minimally invasive. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-8161

Robert S. Rosen

NorthShore, Skokie. 847-674-4344

Michael F. Scheer

Breast cancer; gastrointestinal; laparoscopic. Vista East, Waukegan. 847-244-3525

Miraj Shah-Khan

Benign breast disease; breast cancer; lobular neoplasia. Northwestern Medicine Palos. 708-590-5520

Michael Benjamin Shapiro

Trauma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8918

Vafa Shayani

Bariatric and lap-band; gastric sleeve. Amita Health Adventist, Bolingbrook. 630-312-2263

Kim R. Sobinsky

Breast disease; breast, gallbladder, parathyroid, and thyroid. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 312-695-5620

Paul N. Strohmayer

Breast cancer; laparoscopic, minimally invasive, and robotic. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-856-2525

Cord Sturgeon

Endocrine; parathyroid and thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

Mark S. Talamonti

Gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic cancer; sarcoma. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-1700

Joseph M. Vitello

Jesse Brown VA. 708-754-8880

Michael Warso

Breast, gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer; sarcoma. UI Health. 312-355-4300

Jeffrey D. Wayne

Gastrointestinal and liver cancer; melanoma; soft tissue sarcoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990

John H. White

Cancer and laparoscopic. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 630-377-5300

David J. Winchester

Breast cancer. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-1700

Colon and Rectal Surgery

John R. Andrews

Anal, colon, and rectal cancer; sphincter preservation. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-234-4310

Joshua M. Eberhardt

Colon and rectal cancer; Crohn’s disease. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Amy L. Halverson

Colon and rectal cancer; fecal incontinence; laparoscopic; sphincter preservation. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6868

Neil H. Hyman

Colon and rectal cancer; inflammatory bowel disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-4300

Sanath Kumar

Colon and rectal cancer; hemorrhoids; minimally invasive; robotic. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-460-8081

Slawomir J. Marecik

Anorectal disorders; colon and rectal cancer and; fecal incontinence; robotic. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-759-1110

Michael F. McGee

Anorectal disorders; diverticulitis; inflammatory bowel disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6868

Anders F. Mellgren

Anal cancer; anorectal disorders; colon and rectal cancer; fecal incontinence. UI Health. 312-355-4300

Joseph P. Muldoon

Anal, colon, and rectal cancer; anorectal disorders; inflammatory bowel disease. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-1700

David P. Ondrula

Laparoscopic. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-8161

John Park

Crohn’s disease; hemorrhoids; laparoscopic; robotic. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-759-1110

Vitaliy Y. Poylin

Colon and rectal cancer; inflammatory bowel disease; laparoscopic; robotic. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620

Theodore J. Saclarides

Colorectal cancer; fistula; pelvic organ prolapse; sphincter preservation; transanal endoscopic microsurgery. Rush. 312-942-7088

Marc A. Singer

Anorectal disorders; colon and rectal cancer; diverticulitis; hemorrhoids. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Michelle I. Slogoff

Anal cancer, disorders, and reconstruction; colon and rectal cancer. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-208-7874

Scott A. Strong

Colon and rectal cancer; Crohn’s disease; minimally invasive surgery; ulcerative colitis. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620

Steven J. Stryker

Colon and rectal cancer; inflammatory bowel disease; laparoscopic. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-9393

Robert I. Weisman

Colorectal cancer; fecal incontinence; inflammatory bowel disease. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-318-9071

Jeffrey Zawacki

Colon and rectal cancer; minimally invasive. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 708-484-0621

Dermatology

Murad Alam

Botox; melanoma; Mohs surgery; skin cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6647

Diana Bolotin

Laser and Mohs surgery; melanoma; skin cancer and moles. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1611

Tracy Campbell

Cosmetic dermatology; dermatologic and Mohs; skin cancer. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-381-8899

Ross M. Levy

Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-663-8062

Sheetal Mehta

Mohs. Edward, Naperville. 630-547-5040

Gregg M. Menaker

Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-663-8062

Jessica Sheehan

Dermatologic and Mohs; cosmetic dermatology; skin cancer. Derick Dermatology. 847-381-8899

Hand Surgery

Prasant Atluri

Elbow, hand, shoulder, and wrist. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-956-0099

Ajay K. Balaram

Hand and wrist; sports injuries. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-956-0099

Taizoon H. Baxamusa

Arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, elbow, shoulder. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-375-3000

Michael S. Bednar

Brachial plexus injury; carpal tunnel syndrome; hand and wrist. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-5825

Anup A. Bendre

Carpal tunnel; microsurgery; reconstructive; tendon and nerve lacerations. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-225-2663

Leon S. Benson

Arthritis; carpal tunnel syndrome; fractures; upper extremity. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-998-5680

Sam Biafora

Elbow, hand, shoulder, and wrist. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-956-0099

Mark S. Cohen

Elbow, hand, and wrist. Rush. 312-243-4244

Michael J. Cohen

Carpal tunnel syndrome; hand and upper extremity; rotator cuff. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-725-2121

David M. Kalainov

Carpal tunnel syndrome; hand, shoulder, upper extremity, and wrist. Northwestern Memorial. 312-337-6960

Thomas W. Kiesler

Arthritis; hand and upper extremity; sports injuries; trauma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-225-2663

Alfonso Mejia II

Carpal tunnel syndrome; fractures; upper extremity. NorthShore. 847-866-7846

Surbhi C. Panchal

Elbow, hand, and wrist. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-0388

Sanjay K. Patari

Hand and upper extremity. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-7771

Craig S. Phillips

Dupuytren’s contracture; hand and upper extremity. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-998-5680

Scott D. Sagerman

Elbow, hand, and wrist injuries. Amita Health Rehabilitation, Elk Grove Village. 847-956-0099

John M. Stogin Jr.

Carpal tunnel syndrome; reconstructive upper extremity; tendon and nerve lacerations; tendon. Northwestern Memorial. 312-337-6960

Craig Torosian

Elbow, hand, shoulder, and upper extremity. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-584-1400

David J. Tulipan

Arthritis; arthroscopic; hand and wrist; pediatric orthopedic. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-968-1881

Michael I. Vender

Arthritis; hand and wrist; nerve compression; sports injuries. Hand to Shoulder Associates. 847-956-0099

Jeffrey Visotsky

Carpal tunnel syndrome; elbow; fractures; trauma. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-375-3000

Robert Lee Walton Jr.

Nasal reconstruction. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 312-337-7795

Thomas A. Wiedrich

Arthritis; carpal tunnel syndrome; reconstructive microvascular. Northwestern Memorial. 312-337-6960

Jennifer M. Wolf

Hand and thumb arthritis; hand and wrist injuries; hand and elbow. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3531

Robert W. Wysocki

Elbow, hand, and wrist; fractures; radial head fractures. Rush. 708-383-0770

Neurologic Surgery

Juan Alzate

Aneurysms; back and neck disorders; craniofacial tumors; spinal. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-362-1848

Sepideh Amin-Hanjani

Aneurysm; carotid artery; cerebrovascular; vascular neurosurgery. UI Health. 312-355-0510

Bradley T. Bagan

Arm numbness; back and neck disorders; spinal. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-362-1848

Julian E. Bailes Jr.

Brain injury; cerebrovascular disease; spinal. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-1440

George K. Bovis

Arteriovenous malformations; brain tumors; cerebral aneurysms; stereotactic radiosurgery. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3630

Robin M. Bowman

Pediatric neurosurgery; spina bifida. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4220

Richard W. Byrne

Epilepsy; pituitary tumors; skull base tumors. Rush. 312-942-6644

James P. Chandler

Brain tumors; gliomas; neuro-oncology; skull base. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8143

Fady T. Charbel

Acoustic neuroma and schwannoma; cerebral aneurysm; moyamoya disease; skull base tumors. UI Health. 312-355-0510

Jonathan Citow

Complex spinal surgery; hydrocephalus; minimally invasive spinal; trigeminal neuralgia. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-362-1848

Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.

Brain tumors; pediatric neurosurgery. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4220

Herbert H. Engelhard III

Brain and spinal cord tumors; hydrocephalus; pediatric neurosurgery. UI Health. 312-355-0510

Mina Foroohar

Brain and spinal tumors; spinal stenosis. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-398-9100

Dean G. Karahalios

Complex spinal; tumors; minimally invasive spinal. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 844-376-3876

Demetrius K. Lopes

Carotid artery; cerebral aneurysm; cerebrovascular; stroke. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 844-376-3876

Lorenzo F. Munoz

Cerebral aneurysm; brain tumors; Chiari malformations; pediatric neurosurgery. Rush. 312-942-6644

Sergey Neckrysh

Minimally invasive; skull base tumors; spinal. UI Health. 312-355-0510

Dimitrios C. Nikas

Brain and spinal cord tumors; congenital anomalies; craniofacial; pediatric neurosurgery. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-684-1013

Russ P. Nockels

Complex spinal surgery; scoliosis; spinal cord injury; spinal deformity. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-0005

Kanu Panchal

Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-344-0175

Vikram Prabhu

Brain tumors; meningioma; pituitary tumors; skull base tumors. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-5877

Szymon S. Rosenblatt

Brain tumors; cerebrovascular surgery; skull base tumors; spinal cord disorders. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3630

Joshua M. Rosenow

Epilepsy; movement disorders; trigeminal neuralgia. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8143

Matthew J. Ross

Brain and spinal tumors; spinal. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-393-2222

John R. Ruge

Brain tumors; Chiari malformations; hydrocephalus; pediatric neurosurgery. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-9052

Tadanori Tomita

Hydrocephalus; neuro-oncology; pediatric brain tumors and neurosurgery. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4220

Vincent C. Traynelis

Degenerative disc disease; minimally invasive spinal; spinal deformity. Rush. 312-942-6644

Dennis Yung Kuang Wen

Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 847-695-6611

Antonio Yuk

Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-356-5577

Ophthalmology

Vinay Aakalu

Blepharoplasty; oculoplastic and reconstructive; orbital diseases. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-6500

Naveed Z. Ansari

Cataract; corneal disease. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-885-4040

Brad G. Anstadt

Cataract; glaucoma. Gottlieb Memorial, Melrose Park. 708-450-4510

Ahmad A. Aref

Glaucoma. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-7030

Robert J. Barnes

Glaucoma. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-897-5104

Surendra Basti

Cataract; corneal disease; laser refractive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8150

Andrew Berman

Cataract and LASIK refractive; neuro-ophthalmology. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-677-1631

Charles S. Bouchard

Cataract; cornea transplant; keratoconus; LASIK refractive. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Steven V.L. Brown

Cataract; glaucoma. Rush. 847-510-6000

Paul J. Bryar

LASIK refractive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8150

Troy W. Close

Cataract; glaucoma; neuro-ophthalmology. NorthShore. 224-251-2020

Adam J. Cohen

Blepharoplasty; cosmetic (eyes and face); oculoplastic and reconstructive. 847-834-0390

M. Soledad Cortina

Cataract; corneal disease. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-8937

Felipe De Alba

Diabetic retinopathy; macular disease and degeneration; retina and vitreous. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Jose J. De la Cruz

Cataract; corneal disease; cornea transplant; intraocular lens. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-355-5220

Ankit Desai

Diabetic retinopathy; macular disease and degeneration; retinal disorders and vascular diseases. Windy City Retina. 815-714-9115

Thomas Deutsch

Cataract and LASIK refractive. Rush. 312-942-2734

Jasmeet S. Dhaliwal

Cataract; corneal disease; glaucoma. Amita Health Resurrection. 773-775-9755

Ali Djalilian

Corneal disease and transplant. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-8937

Randy J. Epstein

Cataract and LASIK refractive; corneal disease. Rush. 312-942 -5300

Robert S. Feder

Cataract; corneal disease; LASIK refractive; PRK refractive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8150

Robert Foody

Cataract, laser, and LASIK refractive. Rush. 630-897-5104

David K. Gieser

Glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250

Marlyn F. Goldberg

Diabetic retinopathy; retinal disorders; retina and vitreous. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 630-833-9621

Daniel J. Green

Cataract; glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-662-4016

Jeffrey R. Haag

Cataract; neuro-ophthalmology. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250

Seenu M. Hariprasad

Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retinal detachment and disorders. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-3937

Samra Hashmi

General ophthalmology and LASIK refractive. Silver Cross, New Lenox. 815-729-3777

Brian L. Heffelfinger

Cataract; glaucoma. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-695-0499

Joshua B. Herz

Cataract and LASIK refractive; cornea and external eye disease. NorthShore. 224-251-2020

Mitchell Jackson

Cataract and LASIK refractive; keratoconus. Vista East, Waukegan. 847-356-0700

Sandeep Jain

Cornea and external eye disease; dry eye syndrome; Sjögren’s syndrome. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-8937

Saima Jalal

Cataract; diabetic retinopathy; glaucoma; macular degeneration. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-695-0499

Thomas John

Cornea transplant; cataract and LASIK refractive; intraocular lens replacement. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-429-2223

Bruce H. Kaplan

Glaucoma. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-823-2127

Nickolas Katsoulakis

Cataract; cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Medicine Palos. 708-361-7800

Michael S. Korey

Glaucoma. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-282-2000

Kristi Kozlov

Cataract; cornea and external eye disease; glaucoma. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-426-0227

Stephen Krates

Cataract. Northwestern Medicine Palos. 708-361-7800

Steven R. Lafayette

Cataract. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250

Frank La Franco

Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retinal detachment and disorders. Retina Associates. 847-423-2077

Eligijus P. Lelis

Cataract and LASIK refractive. Silver Cross, New Lenox. 815-729-3777

Andrew O. Lewicky

Cataract; LASIK refractive. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-282-2000

Jennifer Lim

Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retina and vitreous; retinal detachment. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-6660

Osvaldo I. Lopez

Cataract; corneal disease; LASIK refractive. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-282-2000

David Lubeck

Cataract and LASIK refractive; cornea transplant. Advocate Trinity. 708-798-6633

Manvi P. Maker

Cataract; diabetic retinopathy; glaucoma; macular disease and degeneration. NorthShore. 224-251-2020

Kenneth V. Melchionna

Cataract; glaucoma. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-426-0227

William F. Mieler

Eye cancer, trauma, and tumors; macular disease and degeneration; retina and vitreous. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-6660

Diany S. Morales

Cataract; pediatric ophthalmology; strabismus. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-945-6770

David Morimoto

Cataract; glaucoma. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-741-3220

Samuel J. Multack

Cataract and revision; complex cataracts; glaucoma. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-898-1858

Lisa M. Nijm

Cornea and external eye disease; LASIK refractive. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-393-7100

David J. Palmer

Cataract; glaucoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8150

Anna J. Park

Cataract; cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250

Mark J. Piotrowski

Cataract; diabetic retinopathy; glaucoma; macular degeneration and disease. Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology. 847-885-4040

Eric J. Quartetti

Cataract; glaucoma; LASIK refractive. Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 847-695-0499

Bahram Rahmani

Oculoplastic; orbital cancer and tumors; pediatric eye tumors and ophthalmology. Lurie Children’s. 800-543-7362

Kenneth I. Resnick

Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retinal disorders. Elmhurst Memorial. 630-571-1501

Lisa F. Rosenberg

Cataract; glaucoma; LASIK refractive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-475-1000

Mark I. Rosenblatt

Anterior segment; complex cataracts; corneal disease and transplant; PRK refractive. UI Health. 312-996-8937

Jonathan Rubenstein

Cataracts; cornea transplant; dry eye syndrome; LASIK refractive. Rush. 312-942-2734

Bradley Ruff

Cataract and LASIK refractive; glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 312-695-8150

Pete Setabutr

Cosmetic and reconstructive oculoplastic; orbital diseases. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-9120

Lena C. Shah

Cataract; cornea and external eye disease. Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology. 847-885-4040

Paras R. Shah

Adult and pediatric strabismus; cataract; glaucoma; pediatric ophthalmology. NorthShore. 224-251-2020

Kabita S. Shifrin

Blepharoplasty; cosmetic (eyes); oculoplastic and orbital surgery. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 312-590-3572

David S. Springer

Cataract; corneal disease and surgery; cornea transplant. West Suburban, Oak Park. 708-848-2400

Edward Sung

Glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250

Monica L. Thoms

Cataract and LASIK refractive. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-264-2222

Benjamin H. Ticho

Cataract; pediatric ophthalmology; retinopathy of prematurity; strabismus. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 708-873-0088

David J. Tresley

Diabetic retinopathy; retinal disorders; retina and vitreous. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-282-2000

Elmer Y. Tu

Cornea and external eye disease; corneal disease. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-8937

Thasarat S. Vajaranant

Cataract; glaucoma. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-7030

Amy VanDenBrook

Cataract; glaucoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-787-2020

Michael P. Weisberg

Cataract; cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-787-2020

Kenya Williams

Blepharoplasty; cosmetic (eyes); oculoplastic. Silver Cross, New Lenox. 815-729-3777

Ruth D. Williams

Glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250

John W. Winkler

Cataract. Amita Health Holy Family, Des Plaines. 847-299-5501

Lisa G. Wohl

Cataract and LASIK refractive; dry eye syndrome; glaucoma. Amita Health Adventist GlenOaks, Glendale Heights. 630-351-2030

Tamara B. Wyse

Cataract; dry eye syndrome; glaucoma; intraocular lens replacement. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-497-2020

Richard Zak

Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retinal detachment; retinal disorders. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-897-5104

Aras M. Zlioba

Cataract; cornea and external eye disease; glaucoma. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-741-3220

Orthopedic Surgery

Kris J. Alden

Arthroscopic knee; hip and knee replacement; hip revision; minimally invasive. Elmhurst Memorial. 630-323-6116

Joshua M. Alpert

Sports injuries and medicine; telemedicine. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 224-293-1170

Haluk Altiok

Arthrogryposis and spina bifida; clubfoot and other congenital foot deformities; hip disorders and dysplasia; limb lengthening and deformity correction. Shriners. 773-385-5437

Marc A. Asselmeier

Shoulder; sports medicine. Edward, Naperville. 630-790-1872

Samer Attar

Bone and soft tissue tumors; hip and knee replacement; infections in prosthetic devices; prosthetic hip and knee revision. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800

Bernard Raymond Bach Jr.

ACL and knee injuries; knee and shoulder; sports medicine. Rush. 708-236-2701

Eric K. Bartel

Foot and ankle. Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 630-584-1400

Harpreet S. Basran

Foot and ankle; sports medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-0388

Matthew A. Bernstein

Hand, shoulder, and upper extremity. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-285-4200

Gregory T. Brebach

Spinal disorders. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-0388

Nicholas Brown

Joint reconstruction and replacement. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-3280

Giridhar Burra

Arthroscopic; elbow, knee, and shoulder; sports injuries. Edward, Naperville. 630-323-6116

Charles A. Bush-Joseph

Arthroscopic; knee reconstruction; rotator cuff; sports medicine. Rush. 708-236-2701

Gregory Caronis

Arthritis; foot and ankle; fractures. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-634-1766

Steven C. Chudik

ACL and knee injuries; arthroscopic; shoulder; sports medicine. Amita Health Adventist, La Grange. 630-324-0402

Robert J. Daley

Cartilage damage; joint reconstruction; knee and replacement. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-323-6116

Christopher J. DeWald

Scoliosis; spinal deformity; spinal. Rush. 312-432-2426

Douglas R. Dirschl

Fractures; musculoskeletal injuries; trauma. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3531

Benjamin G. Domb

Arthroscopic; hip, knee, and shoulder surgery; sports medicine. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 833-872-4477

Evan A. Dougherty

Fractures; nonunion fractures; trauma. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-794-8666

Michael C. Durkin

ACL and knee injuries; hip, knee, and shoulder; joint replacement. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-323-6116

Richard Erickson

Hip and knee; joint replacement; shoulder. Edward-Elmhurst. 630-646-7000

Douglas Evans

Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery; sports injuries. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Henry A. Finn

Hip and knee replacement. Weiss Memorial. 773-564-5881

Howard I. Freedberg

Arthroscopic; knee and shoulder reconstruction; sports medicine. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 630-372-1100

Nickolas Garbis

Elbow and shoulder; minimally invasive; sports injuries. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

David Garelick

Arthroscopic; joint replacement; shoulder; sports injuries. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 773-777-9900

Michael Gitelis

Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-807-7770

Steven Gitelis

Bone cancer; limb-sparing; soft tissue sarcoma. Rush. 312-942-5904

Edward Goldberg

Spinal. Rush. 708-236-2775

Mitchell Lee Goldflies

Sports medicine. St. Anthony. 773-792-3311

Wayne M. Goldstein

Hip and knee replacement. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-375-3000

John Grayhack

Lurie Children’s. 312-227-6190

Purnendu Gupta

Kyphosis; minimally invasive spinal; pediatric spinal; scoliosis. Shriners. 773-385-5437

Rex Haydon

Bone cancer; bone and soft tissue tumors; Ewing’s sarcoma; metastatic bone tumors. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6149

James A. Hill

Arthroscopic knee and shoulder; sports medicine; upper extremity surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800

Erling Ho

Elbow, hand, spinal, and wrist. MacNeal, Berwyn. 708-442-0221

Sherwin S.W. Ho

Arthroscopic; cartilage damage; shoulder and elbow surgery; sports medicine. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3531

George B. Holmes Jr.

Foot and ankle; foot deformities; foot-related sports injuries. Rush. 312-432-2300

William J. Hopkinson

Arthritis; hip, joint, and knee replacement; sports medicine. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Joshua J. Jacobs

Hip and knee replacement and revision. Rush. 312-432-2300

Anish R. Kadakia

Achilles tendon reconstruction; ankle and foot joint replacement; foot deformities. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800

Ari J. Kaz

Ankle and foot. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 773-777-9900

Jason L. Koh

Elbow, hip, knee, and shoulder; sports medicine. NorthShore. 847-866-7846

Keith L. Komnick

Hip and knee; joint replacement. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-7771

Laura Lemke

Pediatric orthopedic. Lurie Children’s. 630-933-6631

Gabriel S. Levi

Arthroscopic; hip, knee, and shoulder surgery; joint replacement. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-878-6233

Jay L. Levin

Spinal. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-634-9400

Sheryl Lipnick

Minimally invasive; sports medicine. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-7771

Steven S. Louis

Acetabular and pelvic fractures; complex and nonunion fractures; hip and knee replacement; trauma. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-323-6116

Junaid Makda

Hip and knee replacement; anterior approach hip replacement; minimally invasive. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-634-1766

Vishal M. Mehta

Platelet-rich plasma; rotator cuff; shoulder arthroscopic; shoulder replacement. Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 630-584-1400

Jeffrey S. Meisles

Arthritis; joint replacement; sports medicine. Gottlieb Memorial, Melrose Park. 630-782-9600

Bradley R. Merk

Complex and nonunion fractures; hip and pelvic fractures; musculoskeletal trauma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800

George S. Miz

Scoliosis; spinal. UChicago Ingalls Memorial, Harvey. 708-647-7565

James Mok

Minimally invasive spinal. NorthShore. 847-866-7846

Mary K. Morrell

Arthritis; arthroscopic; hand and wrist; trauma. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-437-9889

Denis Nam

Hip and knee replacement; robotic. Rush. 708-236-2738

Mark A. Neault

Shoulder; sports injuries and medicine. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-634-1766

Paul S. Nourbash

Hip and knee; joint reconstruction and replacement. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-285-4200

Scott M. O’Connor

Fracture care; knee arthroscopy; sports injuries. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-3800

Jeremy M. Oryhon

Arthroscopic; hip and knee replacement. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-0388

P. Ronjon Paul

Minimally invasive spinal; spinal. Edward, Naperville. 630-967-2225

Terrance D. Peabody

Bone and soft tissue tumors; limb-sparing; pediatric orthopedic cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800

Jasper A. Petrucci

Hip and knee replacement; minimally invasive. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-584-1400

Timothy S. Petsche

Shoulder and knee; sports injuries and medicine. Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 630-584-1400

Frank Phillips

Minimally invasive spinal; spinal. Rush. 312-432-2339

Amy Jo Ptaszek

Foot and ankle. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-998-5680

David J. Raab

Sports medicine. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-375-3000

Harold Rees

Hip and knee replacement. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

E. Quinn Regan

Spinal. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-870-6100

John L. Reilly

Fractures; joint replacement; sports medicine. Edward, Naperville. 630-790-1872

Victor M. Romano

Fractures; sports injuries and medicine; trauma. West Suburban, Oak Park. 708-848-4662

Anthony A. Romeo

Arthroscopic; elbow and shoulder; rotator cuff; sports medicine. Edward, Naperville. 630-501-0645

Jason L. Rotstein

Knee replacement; knee and shoulder; sports injuries. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-285-4200

Dane Salazar

Elbow and shoulder; shoulder replacement. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Arif Saleem

Complex shoulder and elbow; rotator cuff injury; shoulder replacement. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-3800

John F. Sarwark

Limb lengthening; pediatric orthopedic; scoliosis. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-6190

Adam Schiff

Foot and ankle. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Keith E. Schroeder

Joint and knee replacement; knee and shoulder; sports medicine. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-285-4200

Richard S. Sherman

Hip, joint, and knee replacement; rotator cuff; sports medicine. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-914-9096

Maria Z. Siemionow

Hand; microsurgery. UI Health. 312-996-1300

Peter Alan Smith

Cerebral palsy; pediatric orthopedic. Shriners. 773-622-5400

James P. Sostak

Rotator cuff; sports injuries and medicine. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-584-1400

S. David Stulberg

Hip and knee replacement. NorthShore, Skokie. 312-664-6848

Theodore J. Suchy

Hip and knee. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-7771

Christopher M. Sullivan

Cerebral palsy; pediatric orthopedic surgery; scoliosis. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3531

Michael A. Terry

Arthroscopic; knee and shoulder; sports medicine. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800

Pietro M. Tonino

Arthroscopic; elbow, knee, and shoulder; sports medicine. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-8730

Jonathan Tueting

Elbow; hand and wrist; upper extremity orthopedic trauma. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-3800

Leah R. Urbanosky

Hand and upper extremity; reconstructive. Elmhurst Memorial. 630-323-6116

Nikhil N. Verma

Arthroscopic; cartilage restoration; elbow, knee, and shoulder. Rush. 312-432-2390

Julie M. Wehner

Back pain; fractures; spinal. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-3900

Craig Westin

Arthroscopic; dance and sports injuries; nonsurgical orthopedics. Weiss Memorial. 312-444-1145

Karen Wu

Hip and knee replacement and revision. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Adam B. Yanke

ACL tear; elbow; shoulder revision; workplace injuries. Rush. 877-632-6637

Lukas P. Zebala

Spinal disorders. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-866-7846

Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

Nishant Agrawal

Head and neck cancer, tumors. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865

Martin E. Anderson Jr.

Ear, nasal, sinus, and throat disorders; pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585

Robert W. Bastian

Airway, laryngeal, swallowing, and voice disorders. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-724-1100

Robert A. Battista

Acoustic neuroma and schwannoma; ear disorders; hearing disorders and tinnitus; Ménière’s disease. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3110

Lawrence F. Berg

Hearing disorders and tinnitus; nasal, sinus, and sleep disorders. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-697-3800

Mihir K. Bhayani

Head and neck cancer. Rush. 312-942-6100

Elizabeth Astin Blair

Head, neck, parathyroid, and thyroid cancer; salivary gland tumors; skull base tumors. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865

Richard W. Borrowdale

Head and neck cancer and reconstruction; parathyroid and thyroid cancer. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Gregory S. Bussell

Nasal, sinus, and throat disorders. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585

Allen H. Carlins

Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 312-695-8182

Francis A. Casper

Nasal, sinus, and sleep disorders. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585

Steven Charous

Rhinoplasty; sleep and voice disorders. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-1676

Judy L. Chen

Pediatric and adult otolaryngology. NorthShore. 847-504-3300

Shilpa R. Cherukupally

Minimally invasive; pediatric otolaryngology; sinus disorders; sleep apnea. Edward, Naperville. 630-873-8700

David Bertram Conley Jr.

Sinus disorders; skull base tumors. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Jacquelynne P. Corey

Nasal, sleep, sinus, and voice disorders. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 312-372-9355

Daniel G. Danahey

Blepharoplasty; facial plastic and reconstructive; facial rejuvenation; otoplasty. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-545-7840

Steven Dayan

Blepharoplasty; cosmetic (face and neck); facial plastic and reconstructive; rhinoplasty. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 312-335-2070

Narendra M. Desai

Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-662-4442

Scott W. DiVenere

Ear, nasal, sinus, and throat disorders; head and neck. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-725-1191

Joseph J. Donzelli

Airway and voice disorders; parathyroid and thyroid. Edward, Naperville. 630-420-2323

Alan J. Freint

NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-433-5555

Michael Friedman

Endoscopic sinus; head and neck tumors; parathyroid and thyroid; sleep disorders. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-5500

Krystyna V. Gal

Ear, nasal, sinus, and throat disorders; head and neck. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-460-0007

Michael G. Gartlan

Ear and sinus disorders; parathyroid and thyroid; pediatric otolaryngology. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-725-1191

Anthony J. Geroulis

Cosmetic and reconstructive; facial plastic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865

Samuel Girgis

Facial plastic; sinus disorders. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-323-5214

Michael B. Gluth

Cholesteatoma; hearing and balance disorders; otology and neuro-otology; skull base. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865

Katherine K. Hamming

Airway and ear disorders; cleft lip and palate; pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585

Christopher M. Hampson

Airway, ear, nasal, sinus, and throat disorders. Edward, Naperville. 630-377-8708

Kevin J. Hulett

Ear and sinus disorders; head and neck. Edward, Naperville. 630-377-8708

Robert C. Kern

Sinus disorders; sleep, smell, and taste disorders. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Raymond J. Konior

Hair restoration and transplant. Loyola Medicine. 630-932-9690

Daniel M. Kurtzman

Nasal reconstruction; sinus and thyroid disorders. MacNeal, Berwyn. 708-749-3070

John P. Leonetti

Facial paralysis; head and neck cancer; neuro-otology; skull base tumors. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Nicholas Lygizos

Head, nasal, neck, and sinus; pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585

Susan T. Lyon

Hearing disorders and tinnitus; pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-361-9199

John Maddalozzo

Cystic hygromas; head and neck tumors; pediatric otolaryngology; salivary gland. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-6230

Silvio Marra

Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-460-0007

Akihiro J. Matsuoka

Neuro-otology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Alan G. Micco

Acoustic neuroma and schwannoma; balance disorders; cochlear implants; neuro-otology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Joseph H. Mishell

Ear and sinus disorders; pediatric otolaryngology. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-433-5555

Victor P. Mokarry

Head and neck cancer; nasal, sinus, and sleep disorders; pediatric otolaryngology. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 773-467-1285

Dennis M. Moore

Cochlear implants; ear disorders; neuro-otology. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Erik G. Nelson

Hearing disorders and tinnitus. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-662-4442

Ankit M. Patel

Hearing disorders and tinnitus; nasal and sinus disorders. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-725-1191

Lon J. Petchenik

Ear disorders; head and neck; pediatric otolaryngology. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-259-2530

Jayant Pinto

Nasal and sinus disorders; rhinitis; sleep disorders. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865

Louis de Guzman Portugal

Head and neck cancer; nasal, sinus, and voice disorders; parathyroid and thyroid cancer. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865

Miriam Redleaf

Cochlear implants; dizziness and vertigo; facial nerve disorders; hearing loss and tinnitus. UI Health. 312-996-4103

Brent E. Richardson

Airway, swallowing, and voice disorders. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-724-1100

Ari B. Rubenfeld

Ear, nose, and throat disorders; thyroid disease. UI Health. 312-996-4103

Sandeep Samant

Endoscopic; head, neck, parathyroid, and thyroid cancer; skull base. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Andrea Shogan

Airway disorders; obstructive sleep apnea; pediatric otolaryngology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865

Gordon J. Siegel

Head and neck cancer; laryngeal, nasal, sinus, and voice disorders; laser. Northwestern Memorial. 312-988-7777

H. Steven Sims

Botox; laryngeal and vocal cord; professional voice care; throat cancer; voice disorders. UI Health. 312-996-4103

Steven F. Soltes

Endoscopic sinus; laser; nasal and sinus disorders. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-422-0500

James Stankiewicz

Endoscopic sinus; nasal and sinus disorders; rhinosinusitis. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Kerstin M. Stenson

Head and neck cancer; reconstruction; swallowing and vocal cord disorders. Rush. 312-942-6100

Bruce K. Tan

Nasal and sinus disorders; minimally invasive; sinus tumors. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Mobeen A. Shirazi

Cosmetic and reconstructive; ear disorders; sinus disorders. Northwestern Medicine Woodstock. 815-338-4600

Douglas M. Sidle

Blepharoplasty; Botox; facial paralysis; facial plastic and reconstructive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Nirav N. Thakkar

Head and neck cancer. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-460-0007

Dean Toriumi

Cosmetic (face); reconstructive plastic; rhinoplasty. Rush. 312-741-3202

Regina Paloyan Walker

Parathyroid and thyroid; sleep apnea. 708-246-4475

Curtis G. Walsh

Facial plastic and reconstructive; nasal, sinus, and throat disorders; parathyroid and thyroid. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-460-0007

Kevin C. Welch

Endoscopic; head and neck cancer; sinus disorders and tumors. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182

Plastic Surgery

Bradley Ashpole

Cosmetic and reconstructive. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-8346

Bruce Samuel Bauer

Cleft lip and palate; otoplasty; pediatric; reconstructive. UChicago Medicine Comer. 773-702-6169

Steven P. Bloch

Blepharoplasty; body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic (face and body); facial. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-432-0840

Jacob Maxwell Phillip Bloom

Botox; cancer reconstruction; cosmetic; cosmetic and reconstructive breast. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 312-549-8691

Michael Y. Byun

Cosmetic (face); facial fractures and trauma; Kybella; pediatric. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 312-397-9600

Laurie Casas

Cosmetic. NorthShore Glenbrook, Glenview. 847-657-6884

David Woosuk Chang

Breast reconstruction; cancer reconstruction; lymphedema surgery. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6302

Victor G. Cimino

Cleft lip and palate; cosmetic (breast and face); maxillofacial. Gottlieb Memorial, Melrose Park. 708-681-3200

Lorri Cobbins

Breast augmentation; cosmetic and reconstructive; cosmetic (facial). Northwestern Memorial. 312-258-9100

John Q. Cook

Body contouring and liposuction; breast reconstruction; cosmetic (face and breast). Rush. 312-751-2112

Joseph L. Daw Jr.

Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast; cosmetic; Kybella. Oak Dermatology. 847-259-1000

Gordon Harris Derman

Carpal tunnel syndrome; cosmetic and reconstructive; hand. Rush. 312-563-4488

Amir Hossein Dorafshar

Cosmetic and reconstructive; craniofacial; minimally invasive. Rush. 312-563-3000

Gregory Ara Dumanian

Abdominal wall reconstruction; cosmetic; microsurgery; peripheral nerve. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6022

Michael A. Epstein

Cosmetic; rhinoplasty. NorthShore. 847-205-1680

Julius Few

CoolSculpting; face-lift; facial rejuvenation; fillers and injectables. Northwestern Memorial. 312-202-0882

Neil A. Fine

Breast reconstruction; cosmetic; microsurgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-266-6240

Peter D. Geldner

Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast; face-lift. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 312-981-4440

Bahram Ghaderi

Body contouring and liposuction; breast augmentation; cosmetic and reconstructive. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-762-9697

Arun Gosain

Birthmarks and vascular malformations; cleft lip and palate; facial plastic and reconstructive; pediatric craniofacial. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-6250

Lawrence Jay Gottlieb

Reconstructive plastic (general and burns). UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6302

Karol A. Gutowski

Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-786-5200

Lawrence H. Iteld

Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic; eyelid; rhinoplasty. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 312-757-4505

Raymond V. Janevicius

Carpal tunnel syndrome; hand reconstruction. Elmhurst Memorial. 331-221-9500

Ramasamy Kalimuthu

Cosmetic, hand, and reconstructive. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-636-8222

George Kouris

Body contouring and liposuction; Botox; breast augmentation and reconstruction; fillers and injectables. Amita Health Adventist, La Grange. 708-354-4667

M. Vincent Makhlouf

Abdominoplasty; body contouring and liposuction; buttocks lift; cosmetic. NorthShore Swedish. 847-297-8001

McKay McKinnon

Birthmarks and vascular malformations; cleft lip and palate; facial tumors; skin cancer. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 312-335-9566

David Erik Morris

Cleft lip and palate; maxillofacial and craniofacial; pediatric. UI Health. 312-996-7546

Thomas Anthony Mustoe

Blepharoplasty; face-lift; rhinoplasty and revision. Northwestern Memorial. 312-788-2560

Pravin Kumar Patel

Cleft lip and palate; complex reconstructive surgery; craniofacial; pediatric. UI Health. 312-996-7546

Jay Michael Pensler

Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic (breast and face); gynecomastia. Northwestern Memorial. 312-642-7777

Otto J. Placik

Breast augmentation; cosmetic; female genital cosmetic. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 312-787-5313

Bryan W. Rubach

Otolaryngology; head and neck. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-6895

Loren S. Schechter

Gender assignment; gender confirmation; reconstructive; transgender facial. Weiss Memorial. 847-967-5122

Rajendra R. Shah

Cosmetic. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-424-3999

Iliana E. Sweis

Body contouring and liposuction; Botox; face-lift; cosmetic (breast). Amita Health Holy Family Des Plaines. 847-291-3200

Stefan Mark Szczerba

Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast; cosmetic (face and body). Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-853-9900

Anthony P. Terrasse

Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast and facial; minimally invasive. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest. 847-234-2400

Gregory A. Turowski

Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-674-4646

Darl Vandevender

Burn reconstructive; cancer reconstruction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast; cosmetic (face and body). Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Frank A. Vicari

Cleft lip and palate; craniofacial. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-318-9330

Lawrence S. Zachary

Body contouring after weight loss; cosmetic and reconstructive breast. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6302

Urology

Michael R. Abern

Bladder, genitourinary, kidney, and prostate cancer. UI Health. 312-996-2779

Nejd F. Alsikafi

Kidney stones; minimally invasive urologic; prostate benign disease; urologic cancer. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-599-1111

Laurie Bachrach

Minimally invasive. Gottlieb Memorial, Melrose Park. 708-450-5055

Gregory T. Bales

Female urology; incontinence; pelvic organ prolapse repair; reconstructive. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1860

Nelson E. Bennett Jr.

Men’s health; sexual dysfunction. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146

Michael D. Blum

Benign prostate disease; erectile dysfunction; kidney stones; urologic cancer. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-503-3000

Mark Brandt

Laparoscopic and robotic; prostate and urologic cancer. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-470-1500

Robert E. Brannigan

Male infertility; vasectomy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-814

William J. Catalona

Benign prostate disease; prostate cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146

Robert J. Challenger

Benign prostate disease; kidney stones; urinary tract infections; vasectomy. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-653-5550

Joel Z. Cornfield

Kidney stones; urinary incontinence; urologic cancer. Jesse Brown VA. 630-476-1020

Scott Eggener

Kidney, prostate, and testicular cancer; robotic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1860

Lev Elterman

Female urology; incontinence; kidney stones; minimally invasive. Weiss Memorial. 847-410-8416

Geoffery Engel

Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-593-0404

Robert C. Flanigan

Bladder, kidney, prostate, and urologic cancer. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Gordon R. Gluckman

Kidney and prostate cancer; minimally invasive and robotic. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-823-3185

David E. Goldrath

Minimally invasive and robotic; urologic cancer. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-382-5080

James H. Griffin

Prostate benign disease; erectile dysfunction; urologic cancer. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-741-0398

Gopal N. Gupta

Bladder, kidney, and prostate cancer; robotic. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Fadi Habib

Prostate and urologic cancer; kidney stones; minimally invasive. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 773-725-0760

Brian T. Helfand

Benign prostate disease; minimally invasive; prostate cancer. NorthShore. 847-503-3000

John J. Kritsas

Laparoscopic; kidney stones; urologic cancer. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-887-0580

Shilajit D. Kundu

Bladder and kidney cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146

Kalyan C. Latchamsetty

Benign prostate disease; kidney stones; laparoscopic; urologic cancer. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-692-5700

Ronald D. Lee

Male infertility; vasectomy reversal. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-823-3185

Laurence A. Levine

Benign prostate disease; erectile dysfunction; male infertility; Peyronie’s disease. Rush. 312-563-5000

Paul B. Lyon

Prostate cancer. Edward, Naperville. 630-790-1221

Michael S. McGuire

Benign prostate disease; bladder, kidney, and urologic cancer. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-535-7657

Kevin T. McVary

Erectile dysfunction; minimally invasive; prostate cancer. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Paul F. Merrick

Erectile dysfunction; urologic cancer; vasectomy and vasectomy reversal; voiding dysfunction. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-790-1221

John E. Milner

Bladder and prostate cancer; endourology; robotic. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-677-4111

Craig Niederberger

Benign prostate disease; erectile dysfunction; male infertility. UI Health. 312-440-5127

Kent T. Perry Jr.

Kidney and prostate cancer; minimally invasive urologic. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146

Dennis Pessis

Kidney stones; kidney, prostate, and testicular cancer. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-535-7657

Steven M. Pierpaoli

OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary, Evergreen Park. 708-590-8765

Marcus L. Quek

Bladder, kidney, penile, and prostate cancer. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

David A. Rebuck

Endourology; incontinence; minimally invasive urologic; urologic cancer. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-470-1500

Mark J. Schacht

Kidney and prostate cancer. Amita Health St. Francis, Evanston. 847-328-5600

Edward M. Schaeffer

Prostate cancer; robotic. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146

Arieh L. Shalhav

Kidney and prostate cancer; minimally invasive; reconstructive. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1860

Norm D. Smith

Bladder, kidney, and prostate cancer. NorthShore. 847-503-3000

George R. Sosenko

Bladder and prostate cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-725-9700

George Sreckovic

Bladder and kidney cancer; kidney stones; incontinence. Northwestern Medicine Palos. 708-888-8287

Thomas Turk

Benign prostate disease; kidney cancer and stones; minimally invasive. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Srinivas Vourganti

Minimally invasive urologic; urologic cancer. Rush. 312-563-3447

Paul M. Yonover

Bladder and prostate cancer; kidney stones; laparoscopic. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-281-1011

Gregory P. Zagaja

Bladder, prostate, and urologic cancer; robotic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1860

Vascular Surgery

Bernadette Aulivola

Aneurysm; angioplasty and stent placement; carotid artery; vein disorders. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888

Martin Borhani

Aortic surgery; arterial reconstruction; cerebrovascular disease; limb salvage. UI Health. 312-355-4300

Martin I. Ellenby

Aortic aneurysm; peripheral vascular disease. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-9533

Mark K. Eskandari

Abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm; angioplasty and stent placement; endovascular. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965

John F. Golan

Aortic aneurysm; endovascular; varicose veins; vascular access. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-534-3278

Walter J. McCarthy III

Aortic aneurysm; arterial disease; carotid endarterectomy; varicose veins. Rush. 630-724-1300

Ross Milner

Aortic aneurysm; angioplasty and stent placement; peripheral vascular disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6128

Nancy Schindler

Carotid endarterectomy; peripheral vascular disease. NorthShore. 847-663-8050

Joseph R. Schneider

Carotid endarterectomy; endograft; limb salvage; varicose veins. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-933-4487

Christopher Skelly

Abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm; endovascular; renovascular disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6128

James J. Walsh Jr.

Edward, Naperville. 630-324-7927

John V. White

Carotid endarterectomy; cerebrovascular disease; varicose veins. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-518-1762

Physicians’ surgical specialties edited for space. Additional information — including areas of expertise, educational background, credentials, accepted forms of insurance, and hospital affiliations — are available at chicagomag.com/topdocs.

About This List

It was compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a health care research and information company founded in 1992 by a former medical college board chairman and president to help guide consumers to America’s top doctors and hospitals. Castle Connolly’s selection process, under the direction of an MD, involves surveying hundreds of thousands of physicians, as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals across the nation. Online nominating (at castleconnolly.com/nominations) is open to all licensed physicians. Educational and professional experience is screened before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. After identifying the top doctors in America, Castle Connolly provides consumers with detailed information about their education, training, and expertise in its paperback guides and online directories. Doctors cannot pay to be selected. Castle Connolly was acquired by digital health care company Everyday Health Group in 2018. EHG, a division of J2 Global Inc., combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver personalized health care content and patient-engagement solutions. Its websites have an audience of more than 53 million consumers and more than 780,000 practicing U.S. physicians. Its flagship brands include Everyday Health, What to Expect, MedPage Today, Health eCareers, and PRIME Education, and it has an exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org and the Mayo Clinic Diet.