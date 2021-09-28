Don’t see the specialty you’re looking for? Search the full list of Chicago’s Top Doctors (chicagomag.com/topdocs).
Hospitals are located in Chicago unless otherwise noted.
Subspecialties
- Surgery
- Colon and Rectal Surgery
- Dermatology
- Hand Surgery
- Neurologic Surgery
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
- Plastic Surgery
- Urology
- Vascular Surgery
Surgery
Anthony F. Altimari
Laparoscopic; gallbladder; hernia; Linx. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-0833
John C. Alverdy
Bariatric; GERD; laparoscopic. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3524
Peter Angelos
Adrenal and adrenal tumors; parathyroid and thyroid cancer; pheochromocytoma. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3524
Michael Anstadt
Burn, critical, and trauma care. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Yolanda T. Becker
Dialysis access; kidney and pancreas transplant. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-4500
Enrico Benedetti
Kidney, liver, pancreas, and small bowel transplant. UI Health. 312-996-6771
David Jason Bentrem
Gastrointestinal cancer; hepatobiliary. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-1130
John Joseph Brems
Hepatobiliary surgery; liver and pancreatic cancer; liver transplant. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 224-359-0100
Charles K. Brown
Gastrointestinal cancer; melanoma; peritoneal carcinomatosis; sarcoma. Amita Health Adventist, La Grange. 708-579-0018
Gerald A. Cahill
Bariatric; laparoscopic. Franciscan Health, Olympia Fields. 708-855-8073
Bipan Chand
Bariatric; Barrett’s esophagus; GERD; hernia. Loyola Medicine. 708-327-2845
Gia M. Compagnoni
Breast cancer. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-8161
Mark M. Connolly
Gastrointestinal cancer. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 773-472-3427
Steven A. De Jong
Adrenal, endocrine, parathyroid, and thyroid. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Daniel John Deziel
Hepatobiliary and pancreatic; hernia; laparoscopic. Rush. 312-942-5500
Daniel J. Douglas
Breast cancer; hernia; laparoscopic. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-790-1700
Leo M. Farbota
Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-695-6600
Luis A. Fernandez
Kidney and liver transplant; liver. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Constantine T. Frantzides
Laparoscopic surgery; bariatric; esophageal; hepatobiliary. Amita Health St. Francis, Evanston. 847-676-2200
Sara J. Fredrickson
Breast cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-307-7799
Jeffrey S. Fronza
Gastrointestinal; minimally invasive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4959
John J. Fung
Biliary and liver cancer; kidney and liver transplant; laparoscopic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-4500
Giovanni Giannotti
Cancer; critical care. Amita Health, St. Mary Campus. 773-541-8100
Constantine V. Godellas
Breast cancer; melanoma; sarcoma. Loyola Medicine. 708-327-3430
Stephen P. Haggerty
Bariatric; gastrointestinal; hernia; laparoscopic. NorthShore. 847-570-1700
Nora Marie Hansen
Breast cancer risk assessment; high-risk breast cancer; sentinel node. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Wilson H. Hartz III
Gallbladder and gastrointestinal. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-2722
Amir J. Heydari
Bariatric. Northwestern Medicine Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Center, Huntley. 815-455-2752
Roger D. Hurst
Gastrointestinal; inflammatory bowel disease; minimally invasive. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-4300
Nora Jaskowiak
Breast cancer; endocrine tumors; parathyroid and thyroid cancer. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-7032
Adam S. Kabaker
Adrenal, endocrine, parathyroid, and thyroid. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Seema A. Khan
Breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Joubin Khorsand
Breast cancer; gallbladder; hernia. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-299-8844
Andrew J. Kramer
Breast and vascular; trauma. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-208-7874
Lawrence M. Krause
Breast cancer. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-570-1700
Barbara L. Krueger
Breast cancer. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-4055
Fred A. Luchette
Colon and rectal cancer; Crohn’s disease; gastrointestinal; hernia. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Andrea Madrigrano
Breast cancer. Rush. 312-942-5500
Ajay V. Maker
Gastrointestinal cancer. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-7089
Amrit Mangat
Breast cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-790-1700
Elizabeth A. Marcus
Breast cancer. John H. Stroger Jr. 312-864-2306
Michael Martirano Jr.
Breast and gastrointestinal; cancer; minimally invasive. Elmhurst Memorial. 630-790-1700
Jeffrey B. Matthews
Biliary, gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-0881
Keith W. Millikan
GERD; laparoscopic; liver and pancreatic cancer. Rush. 312-942-5500
James Michael Millis
Biliary and liver; liver cancer; adult and pediatric liver transplant. UChicago Medicine. 888-824-0200
Heidi C. Mitidiero
Breast cancer. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-3100
Louis C. Montana
Breast cancer; gallbladder; hernia; laparoscopic. Edward, Naperville. 630-790-1700
Alexander P. Nagle
Bariatric; colon, gastrointestinal, and rectal; GERD. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7070
Donald D. Nash
Rush Oak Park. 312-942-5500
Alejandra Perez-Tamayo
Gastrointestinal. UI Health. 312-355-4300
William Piccione
Varicose veins; vein disorders. Rush Oak Park. 312-563-4120
Mitchell C. Posner
Esophageal, gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3524
Kevin Roggin
Gastrointestinal cancer; robotic; Whipple procedure. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3524
Barry S. Rosen
Breast cancer; minimally invasive. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-8161
Robert S. Rosen
NorthShore, Skokie. 847-674-4344
Michael F. Scheer
Breast cancer; gastrointestinal; laparoscopic. Vista East, Waukegan. 847-244-3525
Miraj Shah-Khan
Benign breast disease; breast cancer; lobular neoplasia. Northwestern Medicine Palos. 708-590-5520
Michael Benjamin Shapiro
Trauma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8918
Vafa Shayani
Bariatric and lap-band; gastric sleeve. Amita Health Adventist, Bolingbrook. 630-312-2263
Kim R. Sobinsky
Breast disease; breast, gallbladder, parathyroid, and thyroid. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 312-695-5620
Paul N. Strohmayer
Breast cancer; laparoscopic, minimally invasive, and robotic. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-856-2525
Cord Sturgeon
Endocrine; parathyroid and thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
Mark S. Talamonti
Gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic cancer; sarcoma. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-1700
Joseph M. Vitello
Jesse Brown VA. 708-754-8880
Michael Warso
Breast, gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer; sarcoma. UI Health. 312-355-4300
Jeffrey D. Wayne
Gastrointestinal and liver cancer; melanoma; soft tissue sarcoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-0990
John H. White
Cancer and laparoscopic. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 630-377-5300
David J. Winchester
Breast cancer. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-1700
Colon and Rectal Surgery
John R. Andrews
Anal, colon, and rectal cancer; sphincter preservation. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-234-4310
Joshua M. Eberhardt
Colon and rectal cancer; Crohn’s disease. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Amy L. Halverson
Colon and rectal cancer; fecal incontinence; laparoscopic; sphincter preservation. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6868
Neil H. Hyman
Colon and rectal cancer; inflammatory bowel disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-4300
Sanath Kumar
Colon and rectal cancer; hemorrhoids; minimally invasive; robotic. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-460-8081
Slawomir J. Marecik
Anorectal disorders; colon and rectal cancer and; fecal incontinence; robotic. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-759-1110
Michael F. McGee
Anorectal disorders; diverticulitis; inflammatory bowel disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6868
Anders F. Mellgren
Anal cancer; anorectal disorders; colon and rectal cancer; fecal incontinence. UI Health. 312-355-4300
Joseph P. Muldoon
Anal, colon, and rectal cancer; anorectal disorders; inflammatory bowel disease. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-1700
David P. Ondrula
Laparoscopic. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-8161
John Park
Crohn’s disease; hemorrhoids; laparoscopic; robotic. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-759-1110
Vitaliy Y. Poylin
Colon and rectal cancer; inflammatory bowel disease; laparoscopic; robotic. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620
Theodore J. Saclarides
Colorectal cancer; fistula; pelvic organ prolapse; sphincter preservation; transanal endoscopic microsurgery. Rush. 312-942-7088
Marc A. Singer
Anorectal disorders; colon and rectal cancer; diverticulitis; hemorrhoids. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Michelle I. Slogoff
Anal cancer, disorders, and reconstruction; colon and rectal cancer. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-208-7874
Scott A. Strong
Colon and rectal cancer; Crohn’s disease; minimally invasive surgery; ulcerative colitis. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5620
Steven J. Stryker
Colon and rectal cancer; inflammatory bowel disease; laparoscopic. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-9393
Robert I. Weisman
Colorectal cancer; fecal incontinence; inflammatory bowel disease. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-318-9071
Jeffrey Zawacki
Colon and rectal cancer; minimally invasive. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 708-484-0621
Dermatology
Murad Alam
Botox; melanoma; Mohs surgery; skin cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6647
Diana Bolotin
Laser and Mohs surgery; melanoma; skin cancer and moles. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1611
Tracy Campbell
Cosmetic dermatology; dermatologic and Mohs; skin cancer. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-381-8899
Ross M. Levy
Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-663-8062
Sheetal Mehta
Mohs. Edward, Naperville. 630-547-5040
Gregg M. Menaker
Dermatologic, laser, and Mohs. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-663-8062
Jessica Sheehan
Dermatologic and Mohs; cosmetic dermatology; skin cancer. Derick Dermatology. 847-381-8899
Hand Surgery
Prasant Atluri
Elbow, hand, shoulder, and wrist. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-956-0099
Ajay K. Balaram
Hand and wrist; sports injuries. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-956-0099
Taizoon H. Baxamusa
Arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, elbow, shoulder. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-375-3000
Michael S. Bednar
Brachial plexus injury; carpal tunnel syndrome; hand and wrist. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-5825
Anup A. Bendre
Carpal tunnel; microsurgery; reconstructive; tendon and nerve lacerations. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-225-2663
Leon S. Benson
Arthritis; carpal tunnel syndrome; fractures; upper extremity. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-998-5680
Sam Biafora
Elbow, hand, shoulder, and wrist. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-956-0099
Mark S. Cohen
Elbow, hand, and wrist. Rush. 312-243-4244
Michael J. Cohen
Carpal tunnel syndrome; hand and upper extremity; rotator cuff. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-725-2121
David M. Kalainov
Carpal tunnel syndrome; hand, shoulder, upper extremity, and wrist. Northwestern Memorial. 312-337-6960
Thomas W. Kiesler
Arthritis; hand and upper extremity; sports injuries; trauma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-225-2663
Alfonso Mejia II
Carpal tunnel syndrome; fractures; upper extremity. NorthShore. 847-866-7846
Surbhi C. Panchal
Elbow, hand, and wrist. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-0388
Sanjay K. Patari
Hand and upper extremity. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-7771
Craig S. Phillips
Dupuytren’s contracture; hand and upper extremity. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-998-5680
Scott D. Sagerman
Elbow, hand, and wrist injuries. Amita Health Rehabilitation, Elk Grove Village. 847-956-0099
John M. Stogin Jr.
Carpal tunnel syndrome; reconstructive upper extremity; tendon and nerve lacerations; tendon. Northwestern Memorial. 312-337-6960
Craig Torosian
Elbow, hand, shoulder, and upper extremity. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-584-1400
David J. Tulipan
Arthritis; arthroscopic; hand and wrist; pediatric orthopedic. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-968-1881
Michael I. Vender
Arthritis; hand and wrist; nerve compression; sports injuries. Hand to Shoulder Associates. 847-956-0099
Jeffrey Visotsky
Carpal tunnel syndrome; elbow; fractures; trauma. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-375-3000
Robert Lee Walton Jr.
Nasal reconstruction. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 312-337-7795
Thomas A. Wiedrich
Arthritis; carpal tunnel syndrome; reconstructive microvascular. Northwestern Memorial. 312-337-6960
Jennifer M. Wolf
Hand and thumb arthritis; hand and wrist injuries; hand and elbow. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3531
Robert W. Wysocki
Elbow, hand, and wrist; fractures; radial head fractures. Rush. 708-383-0770
Neurologic Surgery
Juan Alzate
Aneurysms; back and neck disorders; craniofacial tumors; spinal. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-362-1848
Sepideh Amin-Hanjani
Aneurysm; carotid artery; cerebrovascular; vascular neurosurgery. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Bradley T. Bagan
Arm numbness; back and neck disorders; spinal. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-362-1848
Julian E. Bailes Jr.
Brain injury; cerebrovascular disease; spinal. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-570-1440
George K. Bovis
Arteriovenous malformations; brain tumors; cerebral aneurysms; stereotactic radiosurgery. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3630
Robin M. Bowman
Pediatric neurosurgery; spina bifida. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4220
Richard W. Byrne
Epilepsy; pituitary tumors; skull base tumors. Rush. 312-942-6644
James P. Chandler
Brain tumors; gliomas; neuro-oncology; skull base. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8143
Fady T. Charbel
Acoustic neuroma and schwannoma; cerebral aneurysm; moyamoya disease; skull base tumors. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Jonathan Citow
Complex spinal surgery; hydrocephalus; minimally invasive spinal; trigeminal neuralgia. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-362-1848
Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.
Brain tumors; pediatric neurosurgery. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4220
Herbert H. Engelhard III
Brain and spinal cord tumors; hydrocephalus; pediatric neurosurgery. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Mina Foroohar
Brain and spinal tumors; spinal stenosis. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-398-9100
Dean G. Karahalios
Complex spinal; tumors; minimally invasive spinal. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 844-376-3876
Demetrius K. Lopes
Carotid artery; cerebral aneurysm; cerebrovascular; stroke. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 844-376-3876
Lorenzo F. Munoz
Cerebral aneurysm; brain tumors; Chiari malformations; pediatric neurosurgery. Rush. 312-942-6644
Sergey Neckrysh
Minimally invasive; skull base tumors; spinal. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Dimitrios C. Nikas
Brain and spinal cord tumors; congenital anomalies; craniofacial; pediatric neurosurgery. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-684-1013
Russ P. Nockels
Complex spinal surgery; scoliosis; spinal cord injury; spinal deformity. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-0005
Kanu Panchal
Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-344-0175
Vikram Prabhu
Brain tumors; meningioma; pituitary tumors; skull base tumors. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-5877
Szymon S. Rosenblatt
Brain tumors; cerebrovascular surgery; skull base tumors; spinal cord disorders. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3630
Joshua M. Rosenow
Epilepsy; movement disorders; trigeminal neuralgia. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8143
Matthew J. Ross
Brain and spinal tumors; spinal. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-393-2222
John R. Ruge
Brain tumors; Chiari malformations; hydrocephalus; pediatric neurosurgery. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-9052
Tadanori Tomita
Hydrocephalus; neuro-oncology; pediatric brain tumors and neurosurgery. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-4220
Vincent C. Traynelis
Degenerative disc disease; minimally invasive spinal; spinal deformity. Rush. 312-942-6644
Dennis Yung Kuang Wen
Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 847-695-6611
Antonio Yuk
Northwestern Medicine McHenry. 815-356-5577
Ophthalmology
Vinay Aakalu
Blepharoplasty; oculoplastic and reconstructive; orbital diseases. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-6500
Naveed Z. Ansari
Cataract; corneal disease. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-885-4040
Brad G. Anstadt
Cataract; glaucoma. Gottlieb Memorial, Melrose Park. 708-450-4510
Ahmad A. Aref
Glaucoma. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-7030
Robert J. Barnes
Glaucoma. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-897-5104
Surendra Basti
Cataract; corneal disease; laser refractive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8150
Andrew Berman
Cataract and LASIK refractive; neuro-ophthalmology. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-677-1631
Charles S. Bouchard
Cataract; cornea transplant; keratoconus; LASIK refractive. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Steven V.L. Brown
Cataract; glaucoma. Rush. 847-510-6000
Paul J. Bryar
LASIK refractive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8150
Troy W. Close
Cataract; glaucoma; neuro-ophthalmology. NorthShore. 224-251-2020
Adam J. Cohen
Blepharoplasty; cosmetic (eyes and face); oculoplastic and reconstructive. 847-834-0390
M. Soledad Cortina
Cataract; corneal disease. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-8937
Felipe De Alba
Diabetic retinopathy; macular disease and degeneration; retina and vitreous. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Jose J. De la Cruz
Cataract; corneal disease; cornea transplant; intraocular lens. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-355-5220
Ankit Desai
Diabetic retinopathy; macular disease and degeneration; retinal disorders and vascular diseases. Windy City Retina. 815-714-9115
Thomas Deutsch
Cataract and LASIK refractive. Rush. 312-942-2734
Jasmeet S. Dhaliwal
Cataract; corneal disease; glaucoma. Amita Health Resurrection. 773-775-9755
Ali Djalilian
Corneal disease and transplant. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-8937
Randy J. Epstein
Cataract and LASIK refractive; corneal disease. Rush. 312-942 -5300
Robert S. Feder
Cataract; corneal disease; LASIK refractive; PRK refractive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8150
Robert Foody
Cataract, laser, and LASIK refractive. Rush. 630-897-5104
David K. Gieser
Glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250
Marlyn F. Goldberg
Diabetic retinopathy; retinal disorders; retina and vitreous. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 630-833-9621
Daniel J. Green
Cataract; glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-662-4016
Jeffrey R. Haag
Cataract; neuro-ophthalmology. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250
Seenu M. Hariprasad
Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retinal detachment and disorders. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-3937
Samra Hashmi
General ophthalmology and LASIK refractive. Silver Cross, New Lenox. 815-729-3777
Brian L. Heffelfinger
Cataract; glaucoma. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-695-0499
Joshua B. Herz
Cataract and LASIK refractive; cornea and external eye disease. NorthShore. 224-251-2020
Mitchell Jackson
Cataract and LASIK refractive; keratoconus. Vista East, Waukegan. 847-356-0700
Sandeep Jain
Cornea and external eye disease; dry eye syndrome; Sjögren’s syndrome. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-8937
Saima Jalal
Cataract; diabetic retinopathy; glaucoma; macular degeneration. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-695-0499
Thomas John
Cornea transplant; cataract and LASIK refractive; intraocular lens replacement. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-429-2223
Bruce H. Kaplan
Glaucoma. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-823-2127
Nickolas Katsoulakis
Cataract; cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Medicine Palos. 708-361-7800
Michael S. Korey
Glaucoma. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-282-2000
Kristi Kozlov
Cataract; cornea and external eye disease; glaucoma. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-426-0227
Stephen Krates
Cataract. Northwestern Medicine Palos. 708-361-7800
Steven R. Lafayette
Cataract. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250
Frank La Franco
Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retinal detachment and disorders. Retina Associates. 847-423-2077
Eligijus P. Lelis
Cataract and LASIK refractive. Silver Cross, New Lenox. 815-729-3777
Andrew O. Lewicky
Cataract; LASIK refractive. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-282-2000
Jennifer Lim
Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retina and vitreous; retinal detachment. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-6660
Osvaldo I. Lopez
Cataract; corneal disease; LASIK refractive. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-282-2000
David Lubeck
Cataract and LASIK refractive; cornea transplant. Advocate Trinity. 708-798-6633
Manvi P. Maker
Cataract; diabetic retinopathy; glaucoma; macular disease and degeneration. NorthShore. 224-251-2020
Kenneth V. Melchionna
Cataract; glaucoma. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-426-0227
William F. Mieler
Eye cancer, trauma, and tumors; macular disease and degeneration; retina and vitreous. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-6660
Diany S. Morales
Cataract; pediatric ophthalmology; strabismus. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-945-6770
David Morimoto
Cataract; glaucoma. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-741-3220
Samuel J. Multack
Cataract and revision; complex cataracts; glaucoma. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-898-1858
Lisa M. Nijm
Cornea and external eye disease; LASIK refractive. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-393-7100
David J. Palmer
Cataract; glaucoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8150
Anna J. Park
Cataract; cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250
Mark J. Piotrowski
Cataract; diabetic retinopathy; glaucoma; macular degeneration and disease. Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology. 847-885-4040
Eric J. Quartetti
Cataract; glaucoma; LASIK refractive. Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 847-695-0499
Bahram Rahmani
Oculoplastic; orbital cancer and tumors; pediatric eye tumors and ophthalmology. Lurie Children’s. 800-543-7362
Kenneth I. Resnick
Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retinal disorders. Elmhurst Memorial. 630-571-1501
Lisa F. Rosenberg
Cataract; glaucoma; LASIK refractive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-475-1000
Mark I. Rosenblatt
Anterior segment; complex cataracts; corneal disease and transplant; PRK refractive. UI Health. 312-996-8937
Jonathan Rubenstein
Cataracts; cornea transplant; dry eye syndrome; LASIK refractive. Rush. 312-942-2734
Bradley Ruff
Cataract and LASIK refractive; glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 312-695-8150
Pete Setabutr
Cosmetic and reconstructive oculoplastic; orbital diseases. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-9120
Lena C. Shah
Cataract; cornea and external eye disease. Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology. 847-885-4040
Paras R. Shah
Adult and pediatric strabismus; cataract; glaucoma; pediatric ophthalmology. NorthShore. 224-251-2020
Kabita S. Shifrin
Blepharoplasty; cosmetic (eyes); oculoplastic and orbital surgery. Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 312-590-3572
David S. Springer
Cataract; corneal disease and surgery; cornea transplant. West Suburban, Oak Park. 708-848-2400
Edward Sung
Glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250
Monica L. Thoms
Cataract and LASIK refractive. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-264-2222
Benjamin H. Ticho
Cataract; pediatric ophthalmology; retinopathy of prematurity; strabismus. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 708-873-0088
David J. Tresley
Diabetic retinopathy; retinal disorders; retina and vitreous. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-282-2000
Elmer Y. Tu
Cornea and external eye disease; corneal disease. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-8937
Thasarat S. Vajaranant
Cataract; glaucoma. Eye and Ear Infirmary at UI Health. 312-996-7030
Amy VanDenBrook
Cataract; glaucoma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-787-2020
Michael P. Weisberg
Cataract; cornea and external eye disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-787-2020
Kenya Williams
Blepharoplasty; cosmetic (eyes); oculoplastic. Silver Cross, New Lenox. 815-729-3777
Ruth D. Williams
Glaucoma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-668-8250
John W. Winkler
Cataract. Amita Health Holy Family, Des Plaines. 847-299-5501
Lisa G. Wohl
Cataract and LASIK refractive; dry eye syndrome; glaucoma. Amita Health Adventist GlenOaks, Glendale Heights. 630-351-2030
Tamara B. Wyse
Cataract; dry eye syndrome; glaucoma; intraocular lens replacement. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-497-2020
Richard Zak
Diabetic retinopathy; macular degeneration; retinal detachment; retinal disorders. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-897-5104
Aras M. Zlioba
Cataract; cornea and external eye disease; glaucoma. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-741-3220
Orthopedic Surgery
Kris J. Alden
Arthroscopic knee; hip and knee replacement; hip revision; minimally invasive. Elmhurst Memorial. 630-323-6116
Joshua M. Alpert
Sports injuries and medicine; telemedicine. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 224-293-1170
Haluk Altiok
Arthrogryposis and spina bifida; clubfoot and other congenital foot deformities; hip disorders and dysplasia; limb lengthening and deformity correction. Shriners. 773-385-5437
Marc A. Asselmeier
Shoulder; sports medicine. Edward, Naperville. 630-790-1872
Samer Attar
Bone and soft tissue tumors; hip and knee replacement; infections in prosthetic devices; prosthetic hip and knee revision. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800
Bernard Raymond Bach Jr.
ACL and knee injuries; knee and shoulder; sports medicine. Rush. 708-236-2701
Eric K. Bartel
Foot and ankle. Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 630-584-1400
Harpreet S. Basran
Foot and ankle; sports medicine. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-0388
Matthew A. Bernstein
Hand, shoulder, and upper extremity. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-285-4200
Gregory T. Brebach
Spinal disorders. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-0388
Nicholas Brown
Joint reconstruction and replacement. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-3280
Giridhar Burra
Arthroscopic; elbow, knee, and shoulder; sports injuries. Edward, Naperville. 630-323-6116
Charles A. Bush-Joseph
Arthroscopic; knee reconstruction; rotator cuff; sports medicine. Rush. 708-236-2701
Gregory Caronis
Arthritis; foot and ankle; fractures. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-634-1766
Steven C. Chudik
ACL and knee injuries; arthroscopic; shoulder; sports medicine. Amita Health Adventist, La Grange. 630-324-0402
Robert J. Daley
Cartilage damage; joint reconstruction; knee and replacement. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-323-6116
Christopher J. DeWald
Scoliosis; spinal deformity; spinal. Rush. 312-432-2426
Douglas R. Dirschl
Fractures; musculoskeletal injuries; trauma. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3531
Benjamin G. Domb
Arthroscopic; hip, knee, and shoulder surgery; sports medicine. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 833-872-4477
Evan A. Dougherty
Fractures; nonunion fractures; trauma. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-794-8666
Michael C. Durkin
ACL and knee injuries; hip, knee, and shoulder; joint replacement. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-323-6116
Richard Erickson
Hip and knee; joint replacement; shoulder. Edward-Elmhurst. 630-646-7000
Douglas Evans
Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery; sports injuries. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Henry A. Finn
Hip and knee replacement. Weiss Memorial. 773-564-5881
Howard I. Freedberg
Arthroscopic; knee and shoulder reconstruction; sports medicine. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 630-372-1100
Nickolas Garbis
Elbow and shoulder; minimally invasive; sports injuries. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
David Garelick
Arthroscopic; joint replacement; shoulder; sports injuries. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 773-777-9900
Michael Gitelis
Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-807-7770
Steven Gitelis
Bone cancer; limb-sparing; soft tissue sarcoma. Rush. 312-942-5904
Edward Goldberg
Spinal. Rush. 708-236-2775
Mitchell Lee Goldflies
Sports medicine. St. Anthony. 773-792-3311
Wayne M. Goldstein
Hip and knee replacement. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-375-3000
John Grayhack
Lurie Children’s. 312-227-6190
Purnendu Gupta
Kyphosis; minimally invasive spinal; pediatric spinal; scoliosis. Shriners. 773-385-5437
Rex Haydon
Bone cancer; bone and soft tissue tumors; Ewing’s sarcoma; metastatic bone tumors. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6149
James A. Hill
Arthroscopic knee and shoulder; sports medicine; upper extremity surgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800
Erling Ho
Elbow, hand, spinal, and wrist. MacNeal, Berwyn. 708-442-0221
Sherwin S.W. Ho
Arthroscopic; cartilage damage; shoulder and elbow surgery; sports medicine. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3531
George B. Holmes Jr.
Foot and ankle; foot deformities; foot-related sports injuries. Rush. 312-432-2300
William J. Hopkinson
Arthritis; hip, joint, and knee replacement; sports medicine. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Joshua J. Jacobs
Hip and knee replacement and revision. Rush. 312-432-2300
Anish R. Kadakia
Achilles tendon reconstruction; ankle and foot joint replacement; foot deformities. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800
Ari J. Kaz
Ankle and foot. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 773-777-9900
Jason L. Koh
Elbow, hip, knee, and shoulder; sports medicine. NorthShore. 847-866-7846
Keith L. Komnick
Hip and knee; joint replacement. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-7771
Laura Lemke
Pediatric orthopedic. Lurie Children’s. 630-933-6631
Gabriel S. Levi
Arthroscopic; hip, knee, and shoulder surgery; joint replacement. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-878-6233
Jay L. Levin
Spinal. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-634-9400
Sheryl Lipnick
Minimally invasive; sports medicine. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-7771
Steven S. Louis
Acetabular and pelvic fractures; complex and nonunion fractures; hip and knee replacement; trauma. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-323-6116
Junaid Makda
Hip and knee replacement; anterior approach hip replacement; minimally invasive. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-634-1766
Vishal M. Mehta
Platelet-rich plasma; rotator cuff; shoulder arthroscopic; shoulder replacement. Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 630-584-1400
Jeffrey S. Meisles
Arthritis; joint replacement; sports medicine. Gottlieb Memorial, Melrose Park. 630-782-9600
Bradley R. Merk
Complex and nonunion fractures; hip and pelvic fractures; musculoskeletal trauma. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800
George S. Miz
Scoliosis; spinal. UChicago Ingalls Memorial, Harvey. 708-647-7565
James Mok
Minimally invasive spinal. NorthShore. 847-866-7846
Mary K. Morrell
Arthritis; arthroscopic; hand and wrist; trauma. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-437-9889
Denis Nam
Hip and knee replacement; robotic. Rush. 708-236-2738
Mark A. Neault
Shoulder; sports injuries and medicine. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-634-1766
Paul S. Nourbash
Hip and knee; joint reconstruction and replacement. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-285-4200
Scott M. O’Connor
Fracture care; knee arthroscopy; sports injuries. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-3800
Jeremy M. Oryhon
Arthroscopic; hip and knee replacement. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-381-0388
P. Ronjon Paul
Minimally invasive spinal; spinal. Edward, Naperville. 630-967-2225
Terrance D. Peabody
Bone and soft tissue tumors; limb-sparing; pediatric orthopedic cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800
Jasper A. Petrucci
Hip and knee replacement; minimally invasive. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-584-1400
Timothy S. Petsche
Shoulder and knee; sports injuries and medicine. Amita Health St. Joseph, Elgin. 630-584-1400
Frank Phillips
Minimally invasive spinal; spinal. Rush. 312-432-2339
Amy Jo Ptaszek
Foot and ankle. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-998-5680
David J. Raab
Sports medicine. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-375-3000
Harold Rees
Hip and knee replacement. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
E. Quinn Regan
Spinal. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-870-6100
John L. Reilly
Fractures; joint replacement; sports medicine. Edward, Naperville. 630-790-1872
Victor M. Romano
Fractures; sports injuries and medicine; trauma. West Suburban, Oak Park. 708-848-4662
Anthony A. Romeo
Arthroscopic; elbow and shoulder; rotator cuff; sports medicine. Edward, Naperville. 630-501-0645
Jason L. Rotstein
Knee replacement; knee and shoulder; sports injuries. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-285-4200
Dane Salazar
Elbow and shoulder; shoulder replacement. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Arif Saleem
Complex shoulder and elbow; rotator cuff injury; shoulder replacement. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-3800
John F. Sarwark
Limb lengthening; pediatric orthopedic; scoliosis. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-6190
Adam Schiff
Foot and ankle. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Keith E. Schroeder
Joint and knee replacement; knee and shoulder; sports medicine. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-285-4200
Richard S. Sherman
Hip, joint, and knee replacement; rotator cuff; sports medicine. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-914-9096
Maria Z. Siemionow
Hand; microsurgery. UI Health. 312-996-1300
Peter Alan Smith
Cerebral palsy; pediatric orthopedic. Shriners. 773-622-5400
James P. Sostak
Rotator cuff; sports injuries and medicine. Northwestern Medicine Delnor, Geneva. 630-584-1400
S. David Stulberg
Hip and knee replacement. NorthShore, Skokie. 312-664-6848
Theodore J. Suchy
Hip and knee. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-7771
Christopher M. Sullivan
Cerebral palsy; pediatric orthopedic surgery; scoliosis. UChicago Medicine. 773-834-3531
Michael A. Terry
Arthroscopic; knee and shoulder; sports medicine. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6800
Pietro M. Tonino
Arthroscopic; elbow, knee, and shoulder; sports medicine. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-8730
Jonathan Tueting
Elbow; hand and wrist; upper extremity orthopedic trauma. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-3800
Leah R. Urbanosky
Hand and upper extremity; reconstructive. Elmhurst Memorial. 630-323-6116
Nikhil N. Verma
Arthroscopic; cartilage restoration; elbow, knee, and shoulder. Rush. 312-432-2390
Julie M. Wehner
Back pain; fractures; spinal. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-3900
Craig Westin
Arthroscopic; dance and sports injuries; nonsurgical orthopedics. Weiss Memorial. 312-444-1145
Karen Wu
Hip and knee replacement and revision. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Adam B. Yanke
ACL tear; elbow; shoulder revision; workplace injuries. Rush. 877-632-6637
Lukas P. Zebala
Spinal disorders. NorthShore, Skokie. 847-866-7846
Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
Nishant Agrawal
Head and neck cancer, tumors. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865
Martin E. Anderson Jr.
Ear, nasal, sinus, and throat disorders; pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585
Robert W. Bastian
Airway, laryngeal, swallowing, and voice disorders. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-724-1100
Robert A. Battista
Acoustic neuroma and schwannoma; ear disorders; hearing disorders and tinnitus; Ménière’s disease. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-789-3110
Lawrence F. Berg
Hearing disorders and tinnitus; nasal, sinus, and sleep disorders. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-697-3800
Mihir K. Bhayani
Head and neck cancer. Rush. 312-942-6100
Elizabeth Astin Blair
Head, neck, parathyroid, and thyroid cancer; salivary gland tumors; skull base tumors. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865
Richard W. Borrowdale
Head and neck cancer and reconstruction; parathyroid and thyroid cancer. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Gregory S. Bussell
Nasal, sinus, and throat disorders. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585
Allen H. Carlins
Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 312-695-8182
Francis A. Casper
Nasal, sinus, and sleep disorders. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585
Steven Charous
Rhinoplasty; sleep and voice disorders. Loyola Medicine. 708-216-1676
Judy L. Chen
Pediatric and adult otolaryngology. NorthShore. 847-504-3300
Shilpa R. Cherukupally
Minimally invasive; pediatric otolaryngology; sinus disorders; sleep apnea. Edward, Naperville. 630-873-8700
David Bertram Conley Jr.
Sinus disorders; skull base tumors. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Jacquelynne P. Corey
Nasal, sleep, sinus, and voice disorders. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 312-372-9355
Daniel G. Danahey
Blepharoplasty; facial plastic and reconstructive; facial rejuvenation; otoplasty. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-545-7840
Steven Dayan
Blepharoplasty; cosmetic (face and neck); facial plastic and reconstructive; rhinoplasty. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 312-335-2070
Narendra M. Desai
Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-662-4442
Scott W. DiVenere
Ear, nasal, sinus, and throat disorders; head and neck. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-725-1191
Joseph J. Donzelli
Airway and voice disorders; parathyroid and thyroid. Edward, Naperville. 630-420-2323
Alan J. Freint
NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-433-5555
Michael Friedman
Endoscopic sinus; head and neck tumors; parathyroid and thyroid; sleep disorders. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-296-5500
Krystyna V. Gal
Ear, nasal, sinus, and throat disorders; head and neck. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-460-0007
Michael G. Gartlan
Ear and sinus disorders; parathyroid and thyroid; pediatric otolaryngology. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-725-1191
Anthony J. Geroulis
Cosmetic and reconstructive; facial plastic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865
Samuel Girgis
Facial plastic; sinus disorders. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-323-5214
Michael B. Gluth
Cholesteatoma; hearing and balance disorders; otology and neuro-otology; skull base. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865
Katherine K. Hamming
Airway and ear disorders; cleft lip and palate; pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585
Christopher M. Hampson
Airway, ear, nasal, sinus, and throat disorders. Edward, Naperville. 630-377-8708
Kevin J. Hulett
Ear and sinus disorders; head and neck. Edward, Naperville. 630-377-8708
Robert C. Kern
Sinus disorders; sleep, smell, and taste disorders. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Raymond J. Konior
Hair restoration and transplant. Loyola Medicine. 630-932-9690
Daniel M. Kurtzman
Nasal reconstruction; sinus and thyroid disorders. MacNeal, Berwyn. 708-749-3070
John P. Leonetti
Facial paralysis; head and neck cancer; neuro-otology; skull base tumors. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Nicholas Lygizos
Head, nasal, neck, and sinus; pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-674-5585
Susan T. Lyon
Hearing disorders and tinnitus; pediatric otolaryngology. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-361-9199
John Maddalozzo
Cystic hygromas; head and neck tumors; pediatric otolaryngology; salivary gland. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-6230
Silvio Marra
Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-460-0007
Akihiro J. Matsuoka
Neuro-otology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Alan G. Micco
Acoustic neuroma and schwannoma; balance disorders; cochlear implants; neuro-otology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Joseph H. Mishell
Ear and sinus disorders; pediatric otolaryngology. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-433-5555
Victor P. Mokarry
Head and neck cancer; nasal, sinus, and sleep disorders; pediatric otolaryngology. Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 773-467-1285
Dennis M. Moore
Cochlear implants; ear disorders; neuro-otology. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Erik G. Nelson
Hearing disorders and tinnitus. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-662-4442
Ankit M. Patel
Hearing disorders and tinnitus; nasal and sinus disorders. Amita Health St. Joseph, Joliet. 815-725-1191
Lon J. Petchenik
Ear disorders; head and neck; pediatric otolaryngology. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 847-259-2530
Jayant Pinto
Nasal and sinus disorders; rhinitis; sleep disorders. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865
Louis de Guzman Portugal
Head and neck cancer; nasal, sinus, and voice disorders; parathyroid and thyroid cancer. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865
Miriam Redleaf
Cochlear implants; dizziness and vertigo; facial nerve disorders; hearing loss and tinnitus. UI Health. 312-996-4103
Brent E. Richardson
Airway, swallowing, and voice disorders. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-724-1100
Ari B. Rubenfeld
Ear, nose, and throat disorders; thyroid disease. UI Health. 312-996-4103
Sandeep Samant
Endoscopic; head, neck, parathyroid, and thyroid cancer; skull base. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Andrea Shogan
Airway disorders; obstructive sleep apnea; pediatric otolaryngology. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1865
Gordon J. Siegel
Head and neck cancer; laryngeal, nasal, sinus, and voice disorders; laser. Northwestern Memorial. 312-988-7777
H. Steven Sims
Botox; laryngeal and vocal cord; professional voice care; throat cancer; voice disorders. UI Health. 312-996-4103
Steven F. Soltes
Endoscopic sinus; laser; nasal and sinus disorders. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-422-0500
James Stankiewicz
Endoscopic sinus; nasal and sinus disorders; rhinosinusitis. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Kerstin M. Stenson
Head and neck cancer; reconstruction; swallowing and vocal cord disorders. Rush. 312-942-6100
Bruce K. Tan
Nasal and sinus disorders; minimally invasive; sinus tumors. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Mobeen A. Shirazi
Cosmetic and reconstructive; ear disorders; sinus disorders. Northwestern Medicine Woodstock. 815-338-4600
Douglas M. Sidle
Blepharoplasty; Botox; facial paralysis; facial plastic and reconstructive. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Nirav N. Thakkar
Head and neck cancer. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-460-0007
Dean Toriumi
Cosmetic (face); reconstructive plastic; rhinoplasty. Rush. 312-741-3202
Regina Paloyan Walker
Parathyroid and thyroid; sleep apnea. 708-246-4475
Curtis G. Walsh
Facial plastic and reconstructive; nasal, sinus, and throat disorders; parathyroid and thyroid. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-460-0007
Kevin C. Welch
Endoscopic; head and neck cancer; sinus disorders and tumors. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8182
Plastic Surgery
Bradley Ashpole
Cosmetic and reconstructive. Amita Health St. Alexius, Hoffman Estates. 847-884-8346
Bruce Samuel Bauer
Cleft lip and palate; otoplasty; pediatric; reconstructive. UChicago Medicine Comer. 773-702-6169
Steven P. Bloch
Blepharoplasty; body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic (face and body); facial. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-432-0840
Jacob Maxwell Phillip Bloom
Botox; cancer reconstruction; cosmetic; cosmetic and reconstructive breast. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 312-549-8691
Michael Y. Byun
Cosmetic (face); facial fractures and trauma; Kybella; pediatric. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 312-397-9600
Laurie Casas
Cosmetic. NorthShore Glenbrook, Glenview. 847-657-6884
David Woosuk Chang
Breast reconstruction; cancer reconstruction; lymphedema surgery. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6302
Victor G. Cimino
Cleft lip and palate; cosmetic (breast and face); maxillofacial. Gottlieb Memorial, Melrose Park. 708-681-3200
Lorri Cobbins
Breast augmentation; cosmetic and reconstructive; cosmetic (facial). Northwestern Memorial. 312-258-9100
John Q. Cook
Body contouring and liposuction; breast reconstruction; cosmetic (face and breast). Rush. 312-751-2112
Joseph L. Daw Jr.
Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast; cosmetic; Kybella. Oak Dermatology. 847-259-1000
Gordon Harris Derman
Carpal tunnel syndrome; cosmetic and reconstructive; hand. Rush. 312-563-4488
Amir Hossein Dorafshar
Cosmetic and reconstructive; craniofacial; minimally invasive. Rush. 312-563-3000
Gregory Ara Dumanian
Abdominal wall reconstruction; cosmetic; microsurgery; peripheral nerve. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-6022
Michael A. Epstein
Cosmetic; rhinoplasty. NorthShore. 847-205-1680
Julius Few
CoolSculpting; face-lift; facial rejuvenation; fillers and injectables. Northwestern Memorial. 312-202-0882
Neil A. Fine
Breast reconstruction; cosmetic; microsurgery. Northwestern Memorial. 312-266-6240
Peter D. Geldner
Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast; face-lift. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 312-981-4440
Bahram Ghaderi
Body contouring and liposuction; breast augmentation; cosmetic and reconstructive. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-762-9697
Arun Gosain
Birthmarks and vascular malformations; cleft lip and palate; facial plastic and reconstructive; pediatric craniofacial. Lurie Children’s. 312-227-6250
Lawrence Jay Gottlieb
Reconstructive plastic (general and burns). UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6302
Karol A. Gutowski
Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-786-5200
Lawrence H. Iteld
Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic; eyelid; rhinoplasty. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 312-757-4505
Raymond V. Janevicius
Carpal tunnel syndrome; hand reconstruction. Elmhurst Memorial. 331-221-9500
Ramasamy Kalimuthu
Cosmetic, hand, and reconstructive. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-636-8222
George Kouris
Body contouring and liposuction; Botox; breast augmentation and reconstruction; fillers and injectables. Amita Health Adventist, La Grange. 708-354-4667
M. Vincent Makhlouf
Abdominoplasty; body contouring and liposuction; buttocks lift; cosmetic. NorthShore Swedish. 847-297-8001
McKay McKinnon
Birthmarks and vascular malformations; cleft lip and palate; facial tumors; skin cancer. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 312-335-9566
David Erik Morris
Cleft lip and palate; maxillofacial and craniofacial; pediatric. UI Health. 312-996-7546
Thomas Anthony Mustoe
Blepharoplasty; face-lift; rhinoplasty and revision. Northwestern Memorial. 312-788-2560
Pravin Kumar Patel
Cleft lip and palate; complex reconstructive surgery; craniofacial; pediatric. UI Health. 312-996-7546
Jay Michael Pensler
Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic (breast and face); gynecomastia. Northwestern Memorial. 312-642-7777
Otto J. Placik
Breast augmentation; cosmetic; female genital cosmetic. Northwest Community, Arlington Heights. 312-787-5313
Bryan W. Rubach
Otolaryngology; head and neck. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-978-6895
Loren S. Schechter
Gender assignment; gender confirmation; reconstructive; transgender facial. Weiss Memorial. 847-967-5122
Rajendra R. Shah
Cosmetic. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-424-3999
Iliana E. Sweis
Body contouring and liposuction; Botox; face-lift; cosmetic (breast). Amita Health Holy Family Des Plaines. 847-291-3200
Stefan Mark Szczerba
Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast; cosmetic (face and body). Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-853-9900
Anthony P. Terrasse
Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast and facial; minimally invasive. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest. 847-234-2400
Gregory A. Turowski
Body contouring and liposuction; cosmetic and reconstructive. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-674-4646
Darl Vandevender
Burn reconstructive; cancer reconstruction; cosmetic and reconstructive breast; cosmetic (face and body). Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Frank A. Vicari
Cleft lip and palate; craniofacial. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-318-9330
Lawrence S. Zachary
Body contouring after weight loss; cosmetic and reconstructive breast. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6302
Urology
Michael R. Abern
Bladder, genitourinary, kidney, and prostate cancer. UI Health. 312-996-2779
Nejd F. Alsikafi
Kidney stones; minimally invasive urologic; prostate benign disease; urologic cancer. Advocate Condell, Libertyville. 847-599-1111
Laurie Bachrach
Minimally invasive. Gottlieb Memorial, Melrose Park. 708-450-5055
Gregory T. Bales
Female urology; incontinence; pelvic organ prolapse repair; reconstructive. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1860
Nelson E. Bennett Jr.
Men’s health; sexual dysfunction. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146
Michael D. Blum
Benign prostate disease; erectile dysfunction; kidney stones; urologic cancer. NorthShore, Evanston. 847-503-3000
Mark Brandt
Laparoscopic and robotic; prostate and urologic cancer. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-470-1500
Robert E. Brannigan
Male infertility; vasectomy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-814
William J. Catalona
Benign prostate disease; prostate cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146
Robert J. Challenger
Benign prostate disease; kidney stones; urinary tract infections; vasectomy. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-653-5550
Joel Z. Cornfield
Kidney stones; urinary incontinence; urologic cancer. Jesse Brown VA. 630-476-1020
Scott Eggener
Kidney, prostate, and testicular cancer; robotic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1860
Lev Elterman
Female urology; incontinence; kidney stones; minimally invasive. Weiss Memorial. 847-410-8416
Geoffery Engel
Amita Health Alexian Brothers, Elk Grove Village. 847-593-0404
Robert C. Flanigan
Bladder, kidney, prostate, and urologic cancer. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Gordon R. Gluckman
Kidney and prostate cancer; minimally invasive and robotic. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-823-3185
David E. Goldrath
Minimally invasive and robotic; urologic cancer. Advocate Good Shepherd, Barrington. 847-382-5080
James H. Griffin
Prostate benign disease; erectile dysfunction; urologic cancer. Advocate Sherman, Elgin. 847-741-0398
Gopal N. Gupta
Bladder, kidney, and prostate cancer; robotic. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Fadi Habib
Prostate and urologic cancer; kidney stones; minimally invasive. Amita Health St. Joseph, Chicago. 773-725-0760
Brian T. Helfand
Benign prostate disease; minimally invasive; prostate cancer. NorthShore. 847-503-3000
John J. Kritsas
Laparoscopic; kidney stones; urologic cancer. Amita Health Adventist, Hinsdale. 630-887-0580
Shilajit D. Kundu
Bladder and kidney cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146
Kalyan C. Latchamsetty
Benign prostate disease; kidney stones; laparoscopic; urologic cancer. Rush Copley, Aurora. 630-692-5700
Ronald D. Lee
Male infertility; vasectomy reversal. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-823-3185
Laurence A. Levine
Benign prostate disease; erectile dysfunction; male infertility; Peyronie’s disease. Rush. 312-563-5000
Paul B. Lyon
Prostate cancer. Edward, Naperville. 630-790-1221
Michael S. McGuire
Benign prostate disease; bladder, kidney, and urologic cancer. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-535-7657
Kevin T. McVary
Erectile dysfunction; minimally invasive; prostate cancer. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Paul F. Merrick
Erectile dysfunction; urologic cancer; vasectomy and vasectomy reversal; voiding dysfunction. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-790-1221
John E. Milner
Bladder and prostate cancer; endourology; robotic. NorthShore, Highland Park. 847-677-4111
Craig Niederberger
Benign prostate disease; erectile dysfunction; male infertility. UI Health. 312-440-5127
Kent T. Perry Jr.
Kidney and prostate cancer; minimally invasive urologic. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146
Dennis Pessis
Kidney stones; kidney, prostate, and testicular cancer. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-535-7657
Steven M. Pierpaoli
OSF HealthCare Little Company of Mary, Evergreen Park. 708-590-8765
Marcus L. Quek
Bladder, kidney, penile, and prostate cancer. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
David A. Rebuck
Endourology; incontinence; minimally invasive urologic; urologic cancer. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-470-1500
Mark J. Schacht
Kidney and prostate cancer. Amita Health St. Francis, Evanston. 847-328-5600
Edward M. Schaeffer
Prostate cancer; robotic. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8146
Arieh L. Shalhav
Kidney and prostate cancer; minimally invasive; reconstructive. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1860
Norm D. Smith
Bladder, kidney, and prostate cancer. NorthShore. 847-503-3000
George R. Sosenko
Bladder and prostate cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan, Downers Grove. 630-725-9700
George Sreckovic
Bladder and kidney cancer; kidney stones; incontinence. Northwestern Medicine Palos. 708-888-8287
Thomas Turk
Benign prostate disease; kidney cancer and stones; minimally invasive. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Srinivas Vourganti
Minimally invasive urologic; urologic cancer. Rush. 312-563-3447
Paul M. Yonover
Bladder and prostate cancer; kidney stones; laparoscopic. Advocate Illinois Masonic. 773-281-1011
Gregory P. Zagaja
Bladder, prostate, and urologic cancer; robotic. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-1860
Vascular Surgery
Bernadette Aulivola
Aneurysm; angioplasty and stent placement; carotid artery; vein disorders. Loyola Medicine. 888-584-7888
Martin Borhani
Aortic surgery; arterial reconstruction; cerebrovascular disease; limb salvage. UI Health. 312-355-4300
Martin I. Ellenby
Aortic aneurysm; peripheral vascular disease. Advocate Christ, Oak Lawn. 708-346-9533
Mark K. Eskandari
Abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm; angioplasty and stent placement; endovascular. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4965
John F. Golan
Aortic aneurysm; endovascular; varicose veins; vascular access. Northwestern Medicine, Lake Forest. 847-534-3278
Walter J. McCarthy III
Aortic aneurysm; arterial disease; carotid endarterectomy; varicose veins. Rush. 630-724-1300
Ross Milner
Aortic aneurysm; angioplasty and stent placement; peripheral vascular disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6128
Nancy Schindler
Carotid endarterectomy; peripheral vascular disease. NorthShore. 847-663-8050
Joseph R. Schneider
Carotid endarterectomy; endograft; limb salvage; varicose veins. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage, Winfield. 630-933-4487
Christopher Skelly
Abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm; endovascular; renovascular disease. UChicago Medicine. 773-702-6128
James J. Walsh Jr.
Edward, Naperville. 630-324-7927
John V. White
Carotid endarterectomy; cerebrovascular disease; varicose veins. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-518-1762
Physicians’ surgical specialties edited for space. Additional information — including areas of expertise, educational background, credentials, accepted forms of insurance, and hospital affiliations — are available at chicagomag.com/topdocs.
