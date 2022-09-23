When Jean Cate and Julie Purpura opened their concept store, the Center of Order and Experimentation, in June, they had a goal: to start conversation. They’ve done it with a far-out but utilitarian mix of products that includes everything from storage jars to kitschy candles resembling cakes and handmade in Italy (pictured; $75). “We love finding a product so obscure it’s difficult to look at without comment,” says Purpura. They’ve designed the shop in the style of a 1960s post office, drawing inspiration from Bauhaus and municipal buildings of the era. Supplement the immersive experience with a pastry and Monday Coffee Co. java from the onsite café. 1727 W. Grand Ave., West Town