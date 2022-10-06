Photograph: DWR

Artful Pour

Wave two-tone borosilicate glass pitcher, $225. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park

Photograph: Getty Images

Monochrome Mood

Double zipper cashmere turtleneck sweater, $1,290; nylon skirt, $795; oversize wool Teddy bag, $1,580. Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile

Photograph: Eskell

Warm Glow

TOV Hubli postmodern table lamp, $250. Eskell, 2029 N. Western Ave., Bucktown

Photograph: Jayson Home

Wick Pick

Moroccan Mint soy wax candles in a hand-thrown clay jar made in Marrakesh, $55 to $175. Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park

Photograph: Notre

Sneak Around

Converse x Peanuts limited-edition Woodstock print Chuck 70 canvas sneakers, $100. Notre, 118 N. Peoria St., West Loop

Squared Up

Boxxy lambskin bag, $498. Kate Spade, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile