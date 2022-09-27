Thomas J. Grobelny

Interventional neuroradiology; cerebral aneurysm; stroke; arteriovenous malformations. Advocate Lutheran. 844-376-3876

His research sees promise in expanding the use of mechanical thrombectomy, a method for removing clots from brain arteries in stroke patients. The procedure is usually used in large arteries, but the Advocate Lutheran doctor and his coauthors found it’s also effective and safe in clearing out smaller arteries in higher areas of the brain that control functions like speech, vision, and movement.