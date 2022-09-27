Related Content
Leonard M. Spishakoff
Romeoville office. 630-226-9303
Saba Ahmad
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. UI Health. 312-996-7416
Steven Coker
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-933-4258
Robert T. Egel
Epilepsy; migraine. Advocate Christ. 630-230-3372
Leon G. Epstein
Migraine. Lurie. 312-227-3550
Peter T. Heydemann
Muscular dystrophy; epilepsy; Tourette’s syndrome. Rush. 312-942-3034
Nancy L. Kuntz
Neuromuscular disorders. Lurie. 312-227-3550
Carol Macmillan
Autism spectrum disorders; developmental delay; epilepsy; neurogenetics. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169
Charles J. Marcuccilli
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Rush Children’s. 312-942-3034
Sunila E. O’Connor
Epilepsy. Lurie. 312-227-3540
Nishant S. Shah
Brain tumors; epilepsy; Tourette’s syndrome; ADD/ADHD. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge. 847-318-9330
Priti Singh
Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn. 630-230-3372
Priyamvada Tatachar
Epilepsy. Lurie. 312-227-3540
James Tonsgard
Neurofibromatosis; tuberous sclerosis. UChicago Comer. 773-702-6169
Victoria L. Braund
Alzheimer’s disease; geriatric functional assessment; palliative care. NorthShore Glenbrook. 847-503-2222
Martin J. Gorbien
Dementia; Alzheimer’s disease; geriatric functional assessment. Hines. 708-202-8387
Stacie Levine
Palliative care; pain management; dementia. UChicago. 773-702-8840
June M. McKoy
Geriatric functional assessment; cognitive loss in aging. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4525
Anthony J. Perry
Memory disorders. Rush. 312-942-7030
Viswanatham Susarla
Alzheimer’s disease; dementia. Ascension St. Joseph Elgin. 847-741-0026
Juan Alzate
Spinal surgery. Advocate Condell. 847-362-1848
Bradley Bagan
Spinal surgery. Advocate Condell. 847-362-1848
Julian E. Bailes Jr.
Brain tumors; cerebrovascular disease; brain injury. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-1440
Joshua Billingsley
Advocate Lutheran. 844-376-3876
George K. Bovis
Aneurysm; arteriovenous malformations; brain tumors; stereotactic radiosurgery. Ascension Alexian. 847-981-3630
Robin M. Bowman
Pediatric neurosurgery; spina bifida. Lurie. 312-227-4220
Richard W. Byrne
Epilepsy; skull base tumors and surgery; pituitary tumors. Rush. 312-942-6644
James P. Chandler
Skull base surgery; neuro-oncology; brain tumors; gliomas. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8143
Fady T. Charbel
Cerebral aneurysm; moyamoya disease; skull base tumors and surgery; acoustic neuroma and schwannoma. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Jonathan S. Citow
Complex spinal surgery; minimally invasive spinal surgery; hydrocephalus; trigeminal neuralgia. Advocate Condell. 847-362-1848
Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.
Pediatric neurosurgery; brain tumors. Lurie. 312-227-4220
Egon M. Doppenberg
Brain and spinal tumors; stereotactic radiosurgery; complex spinal surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 844-376-3876
Mina Foroohar
Spinal surgery; brain and spinal tumors; spinal stenosis. Northwest Community. 847-398-9100
Amy B. Heimberger
Brain tumors; gliomas. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8143
Dean G. Karahalios
Brain and spinal tumors; stereotactic radiosurgery; complex spinal surgery; minimally invasive spinal surgery. Advocate Lutheran. 844-376-3876
Sandi K. Lam
Pediatric neurosurgery; epilepsy; craniofacial surgery; cerebrovascular neurosurgery. Lurie. 312-227-4220
Demetrius Lopes
Cerebrovascular surgery; cerebral aneurysm; carotid artery surgery; stroke. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-2078
Lorenzo F. Munoz
Cerebral aneurysm; brain tumors; Chiari malformations; pediatric neurosurgery. Rush. 312-942-6644
Sergey Neckrysh
Skull base tumors and surgery; spinal surgery; minimally invasive surgery. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Dimitrios C. Nikas
Brain and spinal cord tumors; pediatric neurosurgery; craniofacial surgery; congenital anomalies. Advocate Children’s Oak Lawn. 708-684-1013
Russ P. Nockels
Complex spinal surgery; spinal deformity; spinal cord tumors; spinal tumors. Loyola. 708-216-0005
John E. O’Toole
Minimally invasive spinal surgery; spinal tumors. Rush. 312-942-6644
Kanu Panchal
Ascension St. Alexius. 815-344-0175
Vikram Prabhu
Brain tumors; pituitary tumors; skull base tumors; meningioma. Loyola. 708-216-5877
Szymon Sami Rosenblatt
Skull base tumors and surgery; cerebrovascular surgery; brain tumors; spinal cord disorders. Ascension Alexian. 847-981-3630
Joshua M. Rosenow
Movement disorders; trigeminal neuralgia; epilepsy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8143
Matthew J. Ross
Brain tumors; spinal tumors; spinal surgery. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-393-2222
John R. Ruge
Brain and spinal tumors; pediatric neurosurgery; hydrocephalus; Chiari malformations. Advocate Children’s Park Ridge. 847-723-9052
Sepehr B. Sani
Deep brain stimulation. Rush. 312-942-6644
Tadanori Tomita
Pediatric neurosurgery; pediatric brain tumors; hydrocephalus; neuro-oncology. Lurie. 312-227-4220
Vincent C. Traynelis
Cervical spinal surgery; complex spinal surgery; spinal deformity; spinal disk replacement. Rush. 312-942-6644
Dennis Yung Kuang Wen
Ascension St. Joseph Elgin. 847-695-6611
Antonio C. Yuk
Northwestern McHenry. 815-356-5577
Sabra M. Abbott
Sleep disorders. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Neil Allen
Dizziness and vertigo; multiple sclerosis. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-509-0270
Hrayr Attarian
Sleep disorders; sleep apnea; restless legs syndrome; epilepsy. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Antoaneta J. Balabanov
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Rush. 312-942-5936
Ketogenic diets — high in fat and low in carbs, with adequate protein — have been used to help children who have epilepsy. The Rush doctor’s research shows those diets are also effective for reducing seizure frequency and severity in adults with epilepsy, improving their quality of life.
Roumen D. Balabanov
Multiple sclerosis. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Lawrence P. Bernstein
Epilepsy; neurophysiology; sleep disorders. Rush. 312-942-5939
Richard A. Bernstein
Stroke and cerebrovascular disease; arteriovenous malformations; aneurysm; vascular neurology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Amar B. Bhatt
Epilepsy and seizure disorders; clinical neurophysiology. Rush. 312-942-4500
Jose Biller
Vascular neurology; stroke in children; aneurysm. Loyola. 888-584-7888
James R. Brorson
Vascular neurology; cerebrovascular disease; stroke. UChicago. 773-702-6222
Thomas Burnstine
Sleep disorders; epilepsy. Advocate Condell. 847-816-0500
Michael Carrithers
Multiple sclerosis; neuroimmunology. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Researchers led by the UI Health doctor found biomarkers, including DNA modifications caused by environmental exposures, that may help diagnose multiple sclerosis and long COVID-19 in African American and Hispanic patients. He aims to learn why these minority groups face a higher risk for the most severe and disabling effects of these diseases.
James S. Castle
Stroke; cerebrovascular disease. NorthShore Skokie. 847-570-2570
Michael Chen
Cerebrovascular disease; aneurysm; stroke; vascular neurology. Rush. 312-942-6644
Bruce A. Cohen
Multiple sclerosis. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Lenny Cohen
Neuromuscular disorders. Rush Oak Park. 708-660-6900
Yvonne M. Curran
Vascular neurology; movement disorders; stroke. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Lloyd S. Davis
Headache. NorthShore Glenbrook. 847-570-2570
Andrew K. Dorsch
Brain injury; concussion; neurorehabilitation. Rush. 312-942-4500
Thomas Freedom
Headache; sleep disorders. NorthShore Glenbrook. 847-570-2570
Darren R. Gitelman
Alzheimer’s disease; memory disorders; dementia; behavioral neurology. Advocate Lutheran. 847-720-6464
Christopher G. Goetz
Movement disorders; Parkinson’s disease; dystonia; Huntington’s disease. Rush. 312-563-2900
Surendra Gulati
Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-741-3942
Timothy C. Hain
Neurotology; balance disorders; motion sickness; Ménière’s disease. Northwestern Memorial. 312-274-0197
Zulma Hernandez-Peraza
Multiple sclerosis. UI Health. 312-355-0510
Sam U. Ho
Headache; Parkinson’s disease; dizziness and vertigo. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Kenneth W. Holmes
Electromyography (EMG); electroencephalography (EEG); nerve conduction studies; nerve injuries. 708-799-6799
Arthur Itkin
Alzheimer’s disease; dementia. Advocate Christ. 708-485-4663
Adil Javed
Multiple sclerosis; neuromuscular disorders; neurological complications of HIV and infections. UChicago. 773-702-6222
Ninith Kartha
Movement disorders; dementia. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2570
Thomas J. Kelly
Movement disorders; Parkinson’s disease; spinal disorders; headache. UChicago. 773-702-6222
Igor J. Koralnik
Neurological infections; neurological complications of HIV and infections; Lyme disease; post-COVID-19 neurological syndrome. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Richard Kraig
Headache; migraine. UChicago. 773-702-6222
Rimas V. Lukas
Neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4360
Donald H. Lussky
Myasthenia gravis. Elmhurst. 331-221-9095
James A. Mastrianni
Memory disorders; Alzheimer’s disease; prion diseases. UChicago. 773-702-6222
Onur Melen
Neuro-ophthalmology; movement disorders. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Marek Marsel Mesulam
Dementia; Alzheimer’s disease; epilepsy; memory disorders. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-9627
Timothy J. Mikesell
Vascular neurology. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-2210
Danny S. Park
Clinical neurophysiology. Swedish. 773-271-2225
Deric M. Park
Neuro-oncology; brain tumors; spinal tumors. UChicago. 773-702-6222
Grazyna Piekos
Clinical neurophysiology; neuromuscular disorders. 708-681-7630
Shyam Prabhakaran
Vascular neurology; stroke; neuroimaging. UChicago. 773-702-6222
Jeffrey J. Raizer
Brain tumors; neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-4360
David P. Randall
Neuromuscular disorders; clinical neurophysiology. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-4088
Anthony T. Reder
Multiple sclerosis; tetanus; neuromyelitis optica (Devic’s disease); trigeminal neuralgia. UChicago. 773-702-6222
Michael Rezak
Ascension St. Alexius. 847-981-3630
Ligia N. Rioja
Clinical neurophysiology; concussion; headache; stroke. Rush Oak Park. 312-942-5936
Lawrence D. Robbins
Headache; migraine; psychopharmacology. Riverwoods office. 847-374-9399
Raymond Roos
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); multiple sclerosis; neurodegenerative disorders; prion diseases. UChicago. 773-702-6222
Jack M. Rozental
Dizziness and vertigo; headache; chronic pain. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Susan M. Rubin
Multiple sclerosis in women. NorthShore Glenbrook. 847-570-2570
Wayne A. Rubinstein
Myasthenia gravis; multiple sclerosis; sleep disorders. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-4088
Michael J. Schneck
Stroke; aneurysm; vascular neurology. Loyola. 708-216-9000
Stephan U. Schuele
Epilepsy; seizure disorders; dystonia. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Teepu Siddique
ALS; neurogenetics; spasticity management; neurodegenerative disorders. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Christopher P. Simon
Stroke and cerebrovascular disease; epilepsy and seizure disorders; Alzheimer’s disease; headache. AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-986-8770
Tatyana Simuni
Parkinson’s disease; movement disorders; clinical neurophysiology. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Michael C. Smith
Epilepsy; seizure disorders. Rush. 312-942-5936
Dusan Stefoski
Multiple sclerosis; optic nerve disorders; ataxia. Rush. 312-942-8011
Aimee Joy Szewka
Neuro-ophthalmology. Rush. 312-942-5936
Mian Z. Urfy
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-4088
Melvin D. Wichter
Alzheimer’s disease; dementia; headache. Advocate Christ. 708-361-0222
John R. Wilson
Peripheral neuropathy; headache. Gottlieb. 708-681-7879
Robert B. Wright
Myasthenia gravis; migraine; headache; trigeminal neuralgia. Rush. 312-942-5936
Daniel Richard Wynn
Multiple sclerosis; sleep disorders; Parkinson’s disease; migraine. NorthShore Highland Park. 847-509-0270
Cindy Zadikoff
Movement disorders; Parkinson’s disease; Botox therapy for movement disorders. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Phyllis C. Zee
Sleep disorders; restless legs syndrome. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-7950
Thomas J. Grobelny
Interventional neuroradiology; cerebral aneurysm; stroke; arteriovenous malformations. Advocate Lutheran. 844-376-3876
His research sees promise in expanding the use of mechanical thrombectomy, a method for removing clots from brain arteries in stroke patients. The procedure is usually used in large arteries, but the Advocate Lutheran doctor and his coauthors found it’s also effective and safe in clearing out smaller arteries in higher areas of the brain that control functions like speech, vision, and movement.
Sasan Payvar
Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-741-7200
Barry Rabin
Pediatric neuroradiology; fetal MRI. Advocate Lutheran. 847-723-5020
Harish N. Shownkeen
Interventional neuroradiology; stroke; arteriovenous malformations. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-933-2113
The Northwestern Central DuPage doctor has studied the benefits of mobile stroke units —specialized ambulances with telemedicine connections, stroke-specific meds, and CT scanners that determine if a stroke was caused by bleeding or blockage. Diagnosing strokes in the field gets lifesaving treatment to patients 30 minutes faster.
Keith R. Thulborn
MRI. UI Health. 312-996-6776
Andrew Berman
Cataract surgery; LASIK refractive surgery; neuro-ophthalmology. 847-433-5888
Troy W. Close
Cataract surgery; glaucoma; neuro-ophthalmology. NorthShore. 773-271-3139
Jeffrey R. Haag
Neuro-ophthalmology; cataract surgery. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-668-8250
Thomas R. Mizen
Neuro-ophthalmology; optic nerve disorders. Rush. 773-581-2000
Nicholas J. Volpe
Neuro-ophthalmology; strabismus. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-8150
Robert W. Burton
Substance abuse. NorthShore Evanston. 312-203-3253
Deborah L. Couch
Addiction and substance abuse. Loyola. 708-216-6200
David C. Lott
Addiction and substance abuse. Edward. 630-730-5506
Elizabeth V. Bernardino
ADD/ADHD; anxiety disorders. 630-325-4899
Norman A. Chapman
ADD/ADHD; bipolar and mood disorders. Advocate Lutheran. 847-940-0340
Edwin H. Cook Jr.
Autism spectrum disorders. UI Health. 312-996-7723
Susan Jane Friedland
ADD/ADHD; behavioral disorders; anxiety and mood disorders. Lurie. 312-227-2800
Steven H. Hanus
Depression; anxiety and mood disorders; eating disorders; substance abuse. NorthShore Evanston. 847-864-3444
Ahmed M. Hussain
Depression; ADD/ADHD; anxiety disorders; bipolar and mood disorders. Streamwood. 630-837-9000
Kathleen M. Kelley
Psychiatry in physical illness; trauma psychiatry. UI Health. 312-996-7723
MaryBeth Lake
Lurie. 800-543-7362
Karam Radwan
ADD/ADHD; bipolar and mood disorders; personality disorders; trauma psychiatry. UChicago. 773-702-3858
Marcia Slomowitz
ADD/ADHD; bipolar and mood disorders; anxiety and depression. Loop office. 312-726-1083
Sandra S. Swantek
Anxiety disorders; depression; memory disorders; mood disorders. Rush. 312-942-7030
Fatima Z. Ali
Eating disorders; women’s mental health; menopause problems; posttraumatic stress disorder. 630-690-2222
Syed H. Anwar
Ascension St. Joseph Elgin. 847-697-2400
Catherine C. Camilleri
Anxiety and mood disorders. Linden Oaks. 630-964-9400
Stephen R. Cann
Addiction and substance abuse. NorthShore Evanston. 847-559-9345
Mehmet E. Dokucu
TMS therapy for depression; psychiatry in cancer. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5060
Geraldine S. Fox
Child and adolescent psychiatry; couples therapy; family therapy; psychodynamic psychotherapy. Oak Park office. 708-406-9772
John E. Franklin
Addiction and substance abuse; psychosomatic disorders; psychiatry in physical illness. Northwestern Memorial. 312-695-5060
Stephen G. Galston
Eating disorders; adolescent psychiatry; depression; anxiety disorders. 847-367-1611
David L. Goldberg
Adolescent psychiatry; anxiety disorders; psychotherapy; ADD/ADHD. 312-972-6432
Corey N. Goldstein
Anxiety disorders; bipolar and mood disorders; depression; psychotic disorders. Rush. 312-781-0696
Jon Edgar Grant
Impulse control disorders; addiction psychiatry. UChicago. 773-702-3858
The UChicago Medicine psychiatrist recently coauthored a study suggesting that cortical dopamine may help people with substance addiction and obsessive-compulsive disorders bring their habits under control.
Karen B. Kreiner
Anxiety disorders; depression; relationship problems. Northwestern Memorial. 312-920-0426
Harshad M. Mehta
Addiction and substance abuse. OSF. 708-425-8900
Heidi Meredith
Geriatric psychiatry. Skokie office. 847-679-5000
Kimberly E. Merenkov
Women’s mental health; stress management; anxiety disorders; depression. Northwestern Memorial. 312-251-0343
Frederick E. Miller
Geriatric psychiatry; psychopharmacology. NorthShore Evanston. 847-570-2540
Caroline M. Morrison
Bipolar and mood disorders; obsessive-compulsive disorder; anxiety and depression; panic disorder. 630-983-8920
Roueen Rafeyan
Addiction psychiatry. Ascension Resurrection. 773-536-2700
Murali S. Rao
Geriatric psychiatry; dual diagnosis. Loyola. 888-596-4633
Andrew H. Ripeckyj
Geriatric psychiatry; depression; dementia. Hines. 708-202-8387
David Schilling
Bipolar and mood disorders; depression. Loyola. 888-584-7888
Geoffrey Shaw
Depression; anxiety disorders; electroconvulsive therapy (ECT); psychopharmacology. Advocate Lutheran. 847-716-1302
Mark Shukhman
Addiction psychiatry; substance abuse; sex addiction; anxiety and mood disorders. NorthShore Skokie. 847-563-4488
Robert B. Shulman
ADD/ADHD; anxiety disorders; bipolar and mood disorders; dementia. Rush. 312-563-6637
Gregory A. Teas
Bipolar and mood disorders; addiction and substance abuse; anxiety disorders; depression. Ascension St. Alexius. 800-432-5005
Marie Tobin
Psychosomatic disorders; psychiatry in physical illness. UChicago. 773-702-3858
Pauline K. Wiener
Geriatric psychiatry; neuropsychiatry; anxiety disorders; dementia. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-231-9400
Daniel Wyma
Mood disorders. Northwestern Central DuPage. 630-260-0606
John M. Zajecka
Bipolar and mood disorders; depression. Rush. 847-679-8000