Dinner at Granor Farm in southwest Michigan Photograph: Ross Feighery Dinner at Granor Farm in southwest Michigan Photograph: Ross Feighery 40 Great Things To Do This Fall From must-see shows to an autumnal farm feast, here’s how to get the most out of the season. Photography by Ross Feighery and Jaclyn Rivas September 18, 2023, 6:00 am Get Up and Dance to Rami Atassi’s New Album+ 3 More Albums Immerse Yourself in the Stories of Immigrant Families See Hermès Artisans in Action Feast on the Best Cider Doughnuts Get Lost in Daniel Clowes’s New Graphic Novel+ 3 More Books Join the Slow Pulp Fan Club at Thalia Hall+ 3 More Concerts Catch a Local Actor’s Wicked Turn in a Broadway-Bound Musical+ 3 More Theater Productions Settle In for an Unsettling Movie Marathon Hit the Road for an Epic Farm Dinner Cheer for Luchadores Onstage at the Goodman Explore New Worlds in a Sci-Fi-Inspired Art Exhibition+ 3 More Art Exhibitions Make a Spicy-Sweet Autumnal Starter from Lula Cafe Test Your Nerve Inside a House of Horrors See Mary Shelley’s Monster Tale as a Haunting Ballet+ 3 More Dance Performances Watch the Solar Eclipse at the Adler Planetarium With Tom Skilling Ride Alongside a Father and Son in a New Cycling Documentary Spend a Weekend in Dairy Country