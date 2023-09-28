Like a lot of beauty sensations, Glossier was born on the internet. Before launching the brand in 2014, Emily Weiss, a New Yorker, started an online community called Into the Gloss, where the makeup-obsessed could share tips and products. When she began opening brick-and-mortar stores (now in 11 cities) as Glossier, the business already had a big following and soon became a behemoth. In April, Chicago got its own location, which sells the full collection of cosmetics, skin care, and fragrances. But before you experiment with all those balms, shadows, sticks, and serums (yes, everything is available to test) and pose in front of the store’s selfie mirror, heed an expert’s advice. Local makeup artist Cammy Kelly recommends a fall trend: “It’s all about a statement lip, along with dark graphic eyeliner, well-defined brows, a soft flush of cheek color, and dewy skin.” 932 N. Rush St., Gold Coast

Cammy Kelly’s picks for a fresh fall face

Photography: Glossier, Getty Images

For Eyes

Pro Tip, $18

“To get that defined graphic eyeliner, which was all over the runways, try this liquid option. It’s easy to use, doesn’t smudge, and glides on perfectly.”

Skywash, $18

“For a liquid-to-matte eye shadow that won’t budge or smear like powder, have fun with these colors.”

The eyes have it: Graphic definition and color builds were featured on Sergio Hudson and Jean Paul Gaultier fall runways.

For Brows

Boy Brow, $18

“It’s like a frame for the eye, defining and holding your brows in place without stiffness. There are plenty of shades, but Clear is my go-to.”

For Cheeks

Cloud Paint, $20

“It’s perfect for a sheer but buildable pop of color to bring the face alive. I love Storm, a warm rose, and Soar, a brighter pink.”

For Lips

Balm Dotcom, $14

“Lip balm is a must to hydrate and smooth the lips before applying color. This one is super sheer and can be worn alone.”

Generation G, $18

“A great sheer matte buildable lipstick that you can make as bold as you want. Try Punch, a bright rosy red.”

For Skin

Futuredew, $26

“Healthy, glowing skin is always on trend, and this gives just the right amount of hydration without being oily.”