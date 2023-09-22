■ Pümpkin Malört

Why savor something when you can shoot it instead? There’s nothing like the sweetness of pumpkin pie paired with the gasoline fire of wormwood. Best chased with a Pumpkin Old Style.

■ Orange River

The original green fountain soda took Chicago by storm during Prohibition. Now, more than 100 years later, there’s a new icon in town. It may look citrusy, but make no mistake: This mix of puréed pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves will leave your tongue smoldering — and orange.

■ Au Kin

Dress up that classic Italian beef sandwich with this new au jus featuring roast beef drippings, Worcestershire sauce, and a pumpkin purée reduction. Trying to avoid carbs? Ditch the French roll and spread it over a full winter squash for the Smashed Pumpkin.