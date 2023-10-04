Wild Serve
Matthew Williamson Loki fine bone china dessert plate. $10.95. CB2, 800 W. North Ave.
Potent Pucker
Gucci matte lipstick in Sophie Plum. $45. Sephora, 938 W. North Ave.
Pour Shape
Georg Jensen Henning Koppel stainless steel pitcher. $229. Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.
Violet Vision
Prada Symbole men’s acetate sunglasses. $520. Prada, 30 E. Oak St.
Knot Worthy
Ragnheidur Osp Sigurdardottir sculptural pillow. $116. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave.
Knit Pick
Yoshitomo Nara x Stella McCartney intarsia wool-blend sweater. $1,600. net-a-porter.com
Grape Expectations
Nude Beak crystal wine decanter. $160. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.