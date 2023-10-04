Matthew Williamson Loki fine bone china dessert plate
Photograph: CB2

Wild Serve

Matthew Williamson Loki fine bone china dessert plate. $10.95. CB2, 800 W. North Ave.

 

Gucci matte lipstick in Sophie Plum
Photograph: Gucci

Potent Pucker

Gucci matte lipstick in Sophie Plum. $45. Sephora, 938 W. North Ave.

 

Georg Jensen Henning Koppel stainless steel pitcher
Photograph: Saks Fifth Avenue

Pour Shape

Georg Jensen Henning Koppel stainless steel pitcher. $229. Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.

 

Prada Symbole men’s acetate sunglasses

Violet Vision

Prada Symbole men’s acetate sunglasses. $520. Prada, 30 E. Oak St.

 

Ragnheidur Osp Sigurdardottir sculptural pillow
Photograph: Design Within Reach

Knot Worthy

Ragnheidur Osp Sigurdardottir sculptural pillow. $116. Design Within Reach, 755 W. North Ave.

 

Ragnheidur Osp Sigurdardottir sculptural pillow
Photograph: Net-A-Porter

Knit Pick

Yoshitomo Nara x Stella McCartney intarsia wool-blend sweater. $1,600. net-a-porter.com

 

Nude Beak crystal wine decanter
Photograph: Neiman Marcus

Grape Expectations

Nude Beak crystal wine decanter. $160. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.