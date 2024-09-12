Downtown Geneva is chock-a-block with handsome 19th-century Greek Revival and Italianate homes. So in looks and scale, the Mission-style mansion sitting on more than an acre at 316 Elizabeth Place, steps from the charming Third Street shopping district, is an estate compared with its smaller, crowded neighbors. And now it’s up for grabs: The five-bedroom residence recently hit the market for $2.3 million.

It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and for good reason. Built for businessman and politician Henry Bond Fargo, the nearly 10,000-square-foot house was the handiwork of Philadelphia’s Wilson Brothers & Company. A bridge they built over that city’s Schuylkill River is captured in one of Thomas Eakins’s best-known paintings, Max Schmitt in a Single Scull. Fargo’s wife died while the house was under construction in 1899, and he christened the property Elizabeth Place in her honor. Fargo became Geneva’s mayor in 1903 and later served in the Illinois House of Representatives.

The home, clad in limestone and outfitted with gracious porches, has been tastefully updated. The kitchen combines a vintage hutch with newer cabinetry. The original grand staircase, pocket doors, and fireplaces remain, while the primary bedroom has been modernized with its own bathroom. The massive rec room on the third floor is anchored by a towering stone fireplace and equipped with a large wet bar.

Elsewhere on the grounds, a carriage house has been converted to a living space with a full kitchen, and a detached heated garage holds three cars. A stream flows through the landscaped property, which is detailed with a pergola and patios. Elizabeth Place sits pretty in a pretty town.