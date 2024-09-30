It started with a sofa, as so many projects do. “I knew I wanted a velvet green couch in our first-floor living room,” Samantha Boghos, owner of the West Town women’s clothing store Steely Boutique, says of the boldly decorated greystone she shares with her husband, George, in Logan Square. “That really drove the design choices. Color goes hand in hand with fashion, and I have always been drawn to it.”

To turn a 4,500-square-foot new-build house into something that truly felt like home, the couple hired Mark Schubert, founder and principal of Chicago-based Phillip Harrison Interiors, who’s known for his audacious use of bold colors and patterns. “They liked how my work feels cohesive but each room has its own taste, its own flavor,” Schubert says.

Riotous blue and green spatter the living room of the Boghoses’ greystone, designed by Mark Schubert of Phillip Harrison Interiors.

Schubert was on board with the idea of the sofa as a statement piece, but he pushed his clients to go further. He suggested that the sofa be a teal green, which would play off an aqua rug, all connected by swivel chairs with subtle stripes of similar colors and hand-painted gossamer drapes. That pattern is reflected in the adjacent dining room, whose accent wall is swathed in Kelly Wearstler’s Graffito paper, its hue offset by blue velvet dining chairs.

The ode to vibrancy doesn’t end in the public spaces. Samantha had a vision for turning her and her husband’s offices into their “personality rooms,” in her words. “I told Mark I wanted a pink office, and George wanted his to resemble a London pub–meets–library.”

Schubert went all in with Samantha’s, bathing the totality of it, from literal top to bottom, in fuchsia. Says the designer: “They were hesitant about having the entire room painted like that, but I said, ‘When we paint the ceiling the same color as the rest of the room, it’s just going to feel larger — you’re not going to know where the walls end and the ceiling begins.’ I think George was a little shocked, but Sam was in heaven.” Because the office, also covered in Phillip Jeffries silk wallpaper and blush drapes, sits in the front of the residence, the neighbors have taken to calling the building on Mozart Street the Pink House. It exudes a pink glow all the way across the street, says Schubert, “almost like a lighthouse.”

Call it rhapsody in teal: The dining room draws from the aesthetic of the living room. Orchestrated to be noticed but not overwhelm, the bold hues of the chairs and the wall covering, along with its edgy pattern, add pizzazz to an otherwise neutral palette.

He took a different tack with the other office. George craved a space that could be closed off from the rest of the house, so Schubert added glass pocket doors. He selected a muted celadon shade for the built-ins, the wainscoting, the window trim — just like a wee British library — and added a peekaboo of tartan wall covering by Phillip Jeffries, a nod to a London pub. “In a small space like this, that choice was very impactful,” says Schubert.

Upstairs is a whole other color story. The couple wanted a cosseting primary bedroom where they could retreat from work and entertaining and cozy up in bed. Schubert filled the grand space with a charcoal upholstered bed that sits low to the ground, then judiciously added texture in the form of nightstands, pivoting wall sconces, and wallpaper with abstract champagne gold crisscrosses woven in. The connected primary bathroom plays with pattern in its tiles and marble and with shape in the gilded oval mirrors attached directly to the west-facing windows. The light in the bathroom is glorious at sunset.

Now that the owners have inhabited their greystone for more than a year, it feels like an exuberant, harmonious, playful home. “Mark really understood the assignment,” says Samantha. “There are so many different shades and textures but it all flows so nicely.” And it all began with a sofa.