Photograph: Olivia Kohler

Magic Nails

“I’ve been coming here since I was around 20. The owner, Linda, does the best eyebrows of anyone, hands down.” 3270 W. 87th St.

Hayes Park

“My kids are teenagers now, but when they were younger, they took swimming lessons here. It’s two blocks from our house, another highlight of this city neighborhood that’s really walkable but also has a suburban feel to it.” 2936 W. 85th St.

L&M Starlight Restaurant

“This is a neighborhood staple. I always order the catfish and pancakes for breakfast. I’m a pescetarian, and a lot of restaurants only have meat options in the morning.” 8300 S. Kedzie Ave.