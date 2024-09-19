Throughout its 100-year history, the Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga has kept designer-­conscious shoppers riveted with what-will-they-do-next mystique. (In the recent past, the brand has released grocery-store-inspired bags and put heels on Crocs.) Its latest move: the dramatic 6,700-square-foot, two-level shop it opened on Oak Street this spring. Its first Midwest standalone is a stark and moody sanctuary, with brushed concrete walls, metal shelving, and industrial lighting for a warehouse-meets-studio vibe. Sift through the ready-to-wear men’s and women’s pieces, shoes, accessories, eyewear, and jewelry. Handbag lovers, rejoice: You can find your bliss with the latest Le City and Rodeo styles. 15 E. Oak St., Gold Coast