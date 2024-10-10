Bring serenity to a bedroom: Willydilly by Ingo Maurer, $335. Luminaire, 301 W. Superior St.
Add playfulness to a family room: Junit Gelato by Schneid, $441. Lightology, 215 W. Chicago Ave.
Switch up the spotlight in a living room: Tam Tam by Marset, $1,747. lumens.com
Escalate glamour in a dining area: Discocó by Marset, $875. hivemodern.com
Set an elegant tone in a foyer: Flos Arrangements by Michael Anastassiades, $4,011. Lightology
Evoke curiosity in an office: Moooi cluster, $516. Lightology