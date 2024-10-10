Made of transparent cardboard, it resembles origami. Photography: Courtesy of the vendors

Bring serenity to a bedroom: Willydilly by Ingo Maurer, $335. Luminaire, 301 W. Superior St.

Hand-painted in Germany, the elements scale up like a stacking toy.

Add playfulness to a family room: Junit Gelato by Schneid, $441. Lightology, 215 W. Chicago Ave.

Switch up the spotlight in a living room: Tam Tam by Marset, $1,747. lumens.com

Escalate glamour in a dining area: Discocó by Marset, $875. hivemodern.com

Jewelry-inspired pieces can be custom-arranged.

Set an elegant tone in a foyer: Flos Arrangements by Michael Anastassiades, $4,011. Lightology

Evoke curiosity in an office: Moooi cluster, $516. Lightology