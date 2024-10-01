Cardiovascular Disease
Arrhythmias. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Oak Lawn. Advocate Christ. 708-636-7575
Interventional cardiology. Advanced Heart Group, Harvey. UChicago Ingalls. 708-331-2200
Preventive cardiology, noninvasive cardiology, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Bannockburn. Endeavor Evanston. 847-444-5300
Cardio-obstetrics, heart disease in women, heart disease in pregnancy, cardiac stress testing, echocardiography. UI Health, Near West Side. 312-996-6480
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, preventive cardiology. Advocate Heart Institute, Park Ridge. Advocate Lutheran General. 630-719-4799
Heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Advocate Heart Institute, Oak Lawn. Advocate Christ. 877-684-4327
Preventive cardiology, cholesterol and lipid disorders. UChicago Medicine River East, Streeterville. 773-702-9461
Interventional cardiology, cardiac imaging. Heartland Cardiovascular Center, Joliet. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-740-1900
Coronary artery disease, heart disease in cancer patients, heart valve disease, cardiac imaging, echocardiography. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, cardiac catheterization, pacemakers and defibrillators, cardiac electrophysiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Geneva. Northwestern Delnor. 630-232-0280
Vein disorders. University Medicine and Cardiology, Darien. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-963-4000
General cardiology, ischemic heart disease, acute coronary syndromes. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Interventional cardiology, geriatric cardiology. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Congestive heart failure, heart valve disease, nuclear cardiology. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Echocardiography, preventive cardiology, peripheral vascular disease. Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Angioplasty and stents, coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, percutaneous valve repair. Duly Health and Care, Elgin. Advocate Sherman. 847-888-2320
Heart transplant medicine, heart failure. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2738
Atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, heart failure, preventive cardiology. Lake Heart Specialists, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-549-0170
Heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Nuclear cardiology, heart disease, preventive cardiology. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Palos Park. Advocate Christ. 708-274-3278
Cardiac imaging, echocardiography. Duly Health and Care, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-718-2660
Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, heart failure, preventive cardiology. UI Health, Near West Side. 312-996-6480
Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, congestive heart failure. Endeavor Skokie. 847-676-1333
Cardio-oncology. Advocate Heart Institute, Park Ridge. Advocate Lutheran General. 847-698-5500
Heart disease in women, adult congenital heart disease. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Noninvasive cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, preventive cardiology. Endeavor Skokie. 847-864-3278
Cardiac ultrasound, echocardiography, heart failure, heart valve disease, hospital medicine. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Pacemakers and defibrillators, arrhythmias, cardiac electrophysiology. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, atherosclerosis, preventive cardiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Palos Park. Advocate Christ. 708-274-3278
Hypertension, preventive cardiology, coronary artery disease, angioplasty and stents. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799
Acute coronary syndromes, valvular heart disease, arrhythmias. Stroger, Near West Side. 312-864-0200
Hypertension, cholesterol and lipid disorders, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, heart valve disease. Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-600-0700
Echocardiography, nuclear cardiology. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819
Duly Health and Care, New Lenox. Silver Cross. 815-740-1900
Interventional cardiology. Endeavor Health Medical Group, Bannockburn. Endeavor Highland Park. 847-444-5300
Duly Health and Care, Itasca. Ascension Alexian. 630-790-1700
Congenital heart disease, cardiovascular genetics. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Heart disease in pregnancy, congenital heart disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Interventional cardiology. St. John Heart Clinic, East Ukrainian Village. Humboldt Park Health. 312-733-4000
Union Health Service, Wrightwood. 312-423-4200
Interventional cardiology, vein disorders. Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Evergreen Park. Advocate Christ. 708-346-5562
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, hypertension. Duly Health and Care, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-718-2660
Coronary artery disease, heart failure. Endeavor Health Medical Group, Bannockburn. Endeavor Highland Park. 847-444-5300
Geriatric cardiology, echocardiography, coronary artery disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Palos Heights. Northwestern Palos. 708-923-4200
Cardiac CT angiography, cardiac MRI, coronary artery disease, echocardiography, preventive cardiology. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2739
Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Angioplasty and stents, cardiac catheterization, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, peripheral vascular disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, McHenry. Northwestern McHenry. 815-759-8070
Echocardiography, valvular heart disease, heart disease in women. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Transesophageal echocardiography, heart valve disease, amyloid heart disease, nuclear cardiology. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819
Angioplasty and stents, cholesterol and lipid disorders, preventive cardiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Palos Heights. Northwestern Palos. 708-923-4200
Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799
Heart failure, ischemic heart disease, valvular heart disease, interventional cardiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, McHenry. Northwestern McHenry. 815-759-8070
Nuclear cardiology, cardiac imaging. Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Echocardiography. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Bannockburn. Endeavor Evanston. 847-444-5300
Preventive cardiology, hypertension. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Heart disease, preventive cardiology, valvular heart disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, McHenry. Northwestern McHenry. 815-759-8070
Cardiac MRI and CT scanning, echocardiography, cardiomyopathy, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2739
Noninvasive cardiology, heart disease in women, cardiac rehabilitation, heart valve disease, mitral valve prolapse. Rush Oak Brook. 312-942-5020
Heart disease in women, arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, preventive cardiology. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
Echocardiography, heart valve disease, nuclear cardiology, preventive cardiology. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Interventional Cardiology
Echocardiography, angioplasty and stents. Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Evergreen Park. Advocate Christ. 708-346-5562
Percutaneous coronary intervention, cardiac ultrasound, heart disease in women, preventive cardiology, cardiac imaging. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Merrionette Park. Northwestern Palos. 708-824-1114
Peripheral vascular disease, vascular medicine. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Interventional cardiology, angioplasty and stents, congenital heart disease, peripheral vascular disease. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
Complex coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, structural heart disease, angioplasty and stents. Loyola, Maywood. 708-216-4720
Angioplasty and stents, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, deep vein thrombosis. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Heart disease in women, nuclear cardiology, angioplasty and stents, arrhythmias. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799
Stem cell therapy in heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, angiogenesis, angioplasty and stents. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
Cardiac catheterization, structural heart disease, atrial fibrillation. NCH Medical Group, Arlington Heights. Endeavor Northwest Community. 847-618-2500
Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Angioplasty and stents, peripheral vascular disease. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
Complex coronary intervention, refractory hypertension, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, primary and secondary coronary event reduction. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Adult congenital heart disease, heart valve disease, peripheral vascular disease. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
Cardiac catheterization, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, angioplasty and stents. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Nuclear cardiology, coronary artery disease, echocardiography. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-799-8700
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia ablation. CorVita Health & Associates, South Loop. Northwestern Palos. 773-432-4800
Atrial fibrillation, arrhythmias. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Pulmonary vein isolation, familial hypercholesterolemia. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators, ventricular tachycardia ablation. Rush Oak Park. 312-942-5020
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation, radio-frequency ablation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Advocate Heart Institute, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-367-7171
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Advocate Heart Institute, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-367-7171
Atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation, pacemakers and defibrillators, heart failure. Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Arrhythmias, pacemakers and defibrillators, atrial fibrillation. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, adult congenital heart disease. Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-600-0700
Supraventricular tachycardia ablation, electrophysiologic testing, atrial fibrillation, arrhythmias, pacemakers and defibrillators. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, heart failure. Advocate Heart Institute, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-367-7171
Pediatric Cardiology
Echocardiography, adult and child congenital heart disease, Marfan syndrome. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169
Echocardiography, fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Lurie, Streeterville. 312-227-4100
Advocate Children’s, Park Ridge. 708-684-5580
Interventional cardiology, heart transplant medicine, heart failure. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169
Echocardiography, fetal cardiology. Advocate Children’s, Oak Lawn. 708-684-5580
Cardiac imaging, fetal echocardiology, transesophageal echocardiography. Lurie, Streeterville. 800-543-7362
Cardiomyopathy, heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Lurie, Streeterville. 312-227-4100
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Chicagoland Community Pediatric Cardiology, Avondale. Lurie. 312-951-5800
Congenital heart disease, structural heart disease, heart failure, fetal arrhythmias, cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Cardiac surgery, coronary artery surgery, heart valve surgery. Cardiac Surgical Associates, Downers Grove. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 630-324-7915
Minimally invasive cardiac surgery, robotic cardiac surgery, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery surgery, heart valve surgery. UChicago, Hyde Park. 773-702-2500
Heart transplant, ventricular assist devices. Cardiac Surgery Associates, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-416-8500
Minimally invasive heart valve surgery, heart transplant, artificial heart devices, heart failure, bloodless heart surgery. UChicago, Hyde Park. 773-702-2500
Cardiovascular surgery, coronary artery surgery, aneurysm, thoracic surgery. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-1550
Heart valve surgery, coronary artery surgery, heart transplant. UI Health, Near West Side. 312-355-4300
Heart valve surgery, mitral valve repair, atrial fibrillation surgery. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Heart transplant, heart valve surgery, mechanical assist devices, complex reoperative surgery. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2487
Cardiac surgery, ventricular assist devices, robotic surgery. Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, Oak Lawn. Advocate Christ. 708-346-4040
Complex aortic surgery, aortic and mitral valve repair, adult cardiac surgery, heart transplant. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Aortic aneurysm, congenital heart disease, heart transplant, neonatal cardiac surgery. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
