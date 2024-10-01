Cardiovascular Disease

Pierrot S. Abi-Mansour
Arrhythmias. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Oak Lawn. Advocate Christ. 708-636-7575
Francis Almeda
Interventional cardiology. Advanced Heart Group, Harvey. UChicago Ingalls. 708-331-2200
Ronald G. Berger
Preventive cardiology, noninvasive cardiology, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Bannockburn. Endeavor Evanston. 847-444-5300
Joan E. Briller
Cardio-obstetrics, heart disease in women, heart disease in pregnancy, cardiac stress testing, echocardiography. UI Health, Near West Side. 312-996-6480
Alan S. Brown
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, preventive cardiology. Advocate Heart Institute, Park Ridge. Advocate Lutheran General. 630-719-4799
William G. Cotts
Heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Advocate Heart Institute, Oak Lawn. Advocate Christ. 877-684-4327
Michael Davidson
Preventive cardiology, cholesterol and lipid disorders. UChicago Medicine River East, Streeterville. 773-702-9461
Daniele De Girolami
Interventional cardiology, cardiac imaging. Heartland Cardiovascular Center, Joliet. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-740-1900
Jeanne DeCara
Coronary artery disease, heart disease in cancer patients, heart valve disease, cardiac imaging, echocardiography. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Jessica Delaney
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, cardiac catheterization, pacemakers and defibrillators, cardiac electrophysiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Geneva. Northwestern Delnor. 630-232-0280
Stamatis Dimitropoulos
Vein disorders. University Medicine and Cardiology, Darien. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-963-4000
Dan Fintel
General cardiology, ischemic heart disease, acute coronary syndromes. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Duane Follman
Interventional cardiology, geriatric cardiology. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Gary Gibbs
Congestive heart failure, heart valve disease, nuclear cardiology. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
William J. Gries
Echocardiography, preventive cardiology, peripheral vascular disease. Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Syed A. Hasan
Angioplasty and stents, coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, percutaneous valve repair. Duly Health and Care, Elgin. Advocate Sherman. 847-888-2320
Alain L. Heroux
Heart transplant medicine, heart failure. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2738
Charles Jaffe
Atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, heart failure, preventive cardiology. Lake Heart Specialists, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-549-0170
Sara Kalantari
Heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Thomas T. Kason
Nuclear cardiology, heart disease, preventive cardiology. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Palos Park. Advocate Christ. 708-274-3278
Shivtej Kaushal
Cardiac imaging, echocardiography. Duly Health and Care, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-718-2660
George T. Kondos
Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, heart failure, preventive cardiology. UI Health, Near West Side. 312-996-6480
Philip B. Krause
Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, congestive heart failure. Endeavor Skokie. 847-676-1333
Marianna Krive
Cardio-oncology. Advocate Heart Institute, Park Ridge. Advocate Lutheran General. 847-698-5500
Karen L. Lambert
Heart disease in women, adult congenital heart disease. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Mark B. Lampert
Noninvasive cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, preventive cardiology. Endeavor Skokie. 847-864-3278
Roberto M. Lang
Cardiac ultrasound, echocardiography, heart failure, heart valve disease, hospital medicine. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Gregory M. Lewis
Pacemakers and defibrillators, arrhythmias, cardiac electrophysiology. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Donald M. Lloyd-Jones
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, atherosclerosis, preventive cardiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Gregory P. Macaluso
Heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Palos Park. Advocate Christ. 708-274-3278
Joseph C. Marek
Hypertension, preventive cardiology, coronary artery disease, angioplasty and stents. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799
Bosko Margeta
Acute coronary syndromes, valvular heart disease, arrhythmias. Stroger, Near West Side. 312-864-0200
Victor Marinescu
Hypertension, cholesterol and lipid disorders, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, heart valve disease. Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-600-0700
Jeffrey J. Marogil
Echocardiography, nuclear cardiology. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819
Seif A. Martini
Duly Health and Care, New Lenox. Silver Cross. 815-740-1900
Thomas A. Mayer
Interventional cardiology. Endeavor Health Medical Group, Bannockburn. Endeavor Highland Park. 847-444-5300
Robert P. Mazurek
Duly Health and Care, Itasca. Ascension Alexian. 630-790-1700
Elizabeth M. McNally
Congenital heart disease, cardiovascular genetics. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Marla A. Mendelson
Heart disease in pregnancy, congenital heart disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Johnny P. Monteverde
Interventional cardiology. St. John Heart Clinic, East Ukrainian Village. Humboldt Park Health. 312-733-4000
Ashish Mukherjee
Union Health Service, Wrightwood. 312-423-4200
Chadi Nouneh
Interventional cardiology, vein disorders. Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Evergreen Park. Advocate Christ. 708-346-5562
Evans Pappas
Cholesterol and lipid disorders, hypertension. Duly Health and Care, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-718-2660
Gary R. Pineless
Coronary artery disease, heart failure. Endeavor Health Medical Group, Bannockburn. Endeavor Highland Park. 847-444-5300
Thomas J. Quinn
Geriatric cardiology, echocardiography, coronary artery disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Palos Heights. Northwestern Palos. 708-923-4200
Mark Rabbat
Cardiac CT angiography, cardiac MRI, coronary artery disease, echocardiography, preventive cardiology. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2739
Venoodhar Reddy
Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Elizabeth M. Retzer
Angioplasty and stents, cardiac catheterization, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, peripheral vascular disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, McHenry. Northwestern McHenry. 815-759-8070
Vera H. Rigolin
Echocardiography, valvular heart disease, heart disease in women. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Jason C. Robin
Transesophageal echocardiography, heart valve disease, amyloid heart disease, nuclear cardiology. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819
Daniel A. Rowan
Angioplasty and stents, cholesterol and lipid disorders, preventive cardiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Palos Heights. Northwestern Palos. 708-923-4200
Gaile Sabaliauskas
Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799
Priya Sateesha
Heart failure, ischemic heart disease, valvular heart disease, interventional cardiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, McHenry. Northwestern McHenry. 815-759-8070
Daniel M. Sauri
Nuclear cardiology, cardiac imaging. Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Adam Jeffrey Silver
Echocardiography. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Bannockburn. Endeavor Evanston. 847-444-5300
Matthew Sorrentino
Preventive cardiology, hypertension. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Tom K. Stathopoulos
Heart disease, preventive cardiology, valvular heart disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, McHenry. Northwestern McHenry. 815-759-8070
Mushabbar Syed
Cardiac MRI and CT scanning, echocardiography, cardiomyopathy, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2739
Melissa J. Tracy
Noninvasive cardiology, heart disease in women, cardiac rehabilitation, heart valve disease, mitral valve prolapse. Rush Oak Brook. 312-942-5020
Annabelle Santos Volgman
Heart disease in women, arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, preventive cardiology. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
R. Parker Ward
Echocardiography, heart valve disease, nuclear cardiology, preventive cardiology. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461

Interventional Cardiology

Nouri Al-Khaled
Echocardiography, angioplasty and stents. Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Evergreen Park. Advocate Christ. 708-346-5562
Noel Camba
Percutaneous coronary intervention, cardiac ultrasound, heart disease in women, preventive cardiology, cardiac imaging. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Merrionette Park. Northwestern Palos. 708-824-1114
Edgar S. Carell
Peripheral vascular disease, vascular medicine. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422
Neeraj Jolly
Interventional cardiology, angioplasty and stents, congenital heart disease, peripheral vascular disease. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
John J. Lopez
Complex coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, structural heart disease, angioplasty and stents. Loyola, Maywood. 708-216-4720
Sandeep Nathan
Angioplasty and stents, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Jonathan D. Paul
Coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, deep vein thrombosis. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
Stephen M. Rowley
Heart disease in women, nuclear cardiology, angioplasty and stents, arrhythmias. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799
Gary L. Schaer
Stem cell therapy in heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, angiogenesis, angioplasty and stents. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
Ankit A. Shah
Cardiac catheterization, structural heart disease, atrial fibrillation. NCH Medical Group, Arlington Heights. Endeavor Northwest Community. 847-618-2500
Atman P. Shah
Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461
R. Jeffrey Snell
Angioplasty and stents, peripheral vascular disease. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
Lowell H. Steen Jr.
Complex coronary intervention, refractory hypertension, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, primary and secondary coronary event reduction. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Hussam Suradi
Adult congenital heart disease, heart valve disease, peripheral vascular disease. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020
Ranya N. Sweis
Cardiac catheterization, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, angioplasty and stents. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Donald J. Tanis
Nuclear cardiology, coronary artery disease, echocardiography. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Rishi K. Arora
Atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Adarsh Bhan
Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-799-8700
Martin C. Burke
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia ablation. CorVita Health & Associates, South Loop. Northwestern Palos. 773-432-4800
Alexandru B. Chicos
Atrial fibrillation, arrhythmias. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Steven P. Chough
Pulmonary vein isolation, familial hypercholesterolemia. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799
Erica D. Engelstein
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators, ventricular tachycardia ablation. Rush Oak Park. 312-942-5020
Westby G. Fisher
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation, radio-frequency ablation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819
Mehran Jabbarzadeh
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Advocate Heart Institute, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-367-7171
Eric J. Kessler
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Advocate Heart Institute, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-367-7171
Mohammed Nasir Khan
Atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation, pacemakers and defibrillators, heart failure. Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680
Bradley P. Knight
Arrhythmias, pacemakers and defibrillators, atrial fibrillation. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Kousik Krishnan
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, adult congenital heart disease. Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-600-0700
Jose Nazari
Supraventricular tachycardia ablation, electrophysiologic testing, atrial fibrillation, arrhythmias, pacemakers and defibrillators. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819
Mouyyad Rahaby
Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, heart failure. Advocate Heart Institute, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-367-7171

Pediatric Cardiology

Michael Earing
Echocardiography, adult and child congenital heart disease, Marfan syndrome. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169
Abraham Groner
Echocardiography, fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169
Peter Koenig
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Lurie, Streeterville. 312-227-4100
Stephen M. Neuberger
Advocate Children’s, Park Ridge. 708-684-5580
Stephen Pophal
Interventional cardiology, heart transplant medicine, heart failure. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169
David A. Roberson
Echocardiography, fetal cardiology. Advocate Children’s, Oak Lawn. 708-684-5580
Stefani M. Samples
Cardiac imaging, fetal echocardiology, transesophageal echocardiography. Lurie, Streeterville. 800-543-7362
Philip T. Thrush
Cardiomyopathy, heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Lurie, Streeterville. 312-227-4100
Thomas J. Weigel
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Chicagoland Community Pediatric Cardiology, Avondale. Lurie. 312-951-5800
Paula E. Williams
Congenital heart disease, structural heart disease, heart failure, fetal arrhythmias, cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Rudolph Altergott
Cardiac surgery, coronary artery surgery, heart valve surgery. Cardiac Surgical Associates, Downers Grove. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 630-324-7915
Husam Balkhy
Minimally invasive cardiac surgery, robotic cardiac surgery, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery surgery, heart valve surgery. UChicago, Hyde Park. 773-702-2500
Bryan K. Foy
Heart transplant, ventricular assist devices. Cardiac Surgery Associates, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-416-8500
Valluvan Jeevanandam
Minimally invasive heart valve surgery, heart transplant, artificial heart devices, heart failure, bloodless heart surgery. UChicago, Hyde Park. 773-702-2500
Axel Joob
Cardiovascular surgery, coronary artery surgery, aneurysm, thoracic surgery. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-1550
Malek Massad
Heart valve surgery, coronary artery surgery, heart transplant. UI Health, Near West Side. 312-355-4300
Patrick M. McCarthy
Heart valve surgery, mitral valve repair, atrial fibrillation surgery. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278
Edwin McGee Jr.
Heart transplant, heart valve surgery, mechanical assist devices, complex reoperative surgery. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2487
Patroklos S. Pappas
Cardiac surgery, ventricular assist devices, robotic surgery. Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, Oak Lawn. Advocate Christ. 708-346-4040
Jeffrey P. Schwartz
Complex aortic surgery, aortic and mitral valve repair, adult cardiac surgery, heart transplant. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888
Luca A. Vricella
Aortic aneurysm, congenital heart disease, heart transplant, neonatal cardiac surgery. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461

