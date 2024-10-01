Related:How to Avoid Seeing MeThree cardiologists from our list share their best preventative tips.

Cardiovascular Disease

Pierrot S. Abi-Mansour

Arrhythmias. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Oak Lawn. Advocate Christ. 708-636-7575 Francis Almeda

Interventional cardiology. Advanced Heart Group, Harvey. UChicago Ingalls. 708-331-2200 Ronald G. Berger

Preventive cardiology, noninvasive cardiology, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Bannockburn. Endeavor Evanston. 847-444-5300 Joan E. Briller

Cardio-obstetrics, heart disease in women, heart disease in pregnancy, cardiac stress testing, echocardiography. UI Health, Near West Side. 312-996-6480 Alan S. Brown

Cholesterol and lipid disorders, preventive cardiology. Advocate Heart Institute, Park Ridge. Advocate Lutheran General. 630-719-4799 William G. Cotts

Heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Advocate Heart Institute, Oak Lawn. Advocate Christ. 877-684-4327 Michael Davidson

Preventive cardiology, cholesterol and lipid disorders. UChicago Medicine River East, Streeterville. 773-702-9461 Daniele De Girolami

Interventional cardiology, cardiac imaging. Heartland Cardiovascular Center, Joliet. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 815-740-1900 Jeanne DeCara

Coronary artery disease, heart disease in cancer patients, heart valve disease, cardiac imaging, echocardiography. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461 Jessica Delaney

Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, cardiac catheterization, pacemakers and defibrillators, cardiac electrophysiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Geneva. Northwestern Delnor. 630-232-0280 Stamatis Dimitropoulos

Vein disorders. University Medicine and Cardiology, Darien. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-963-4000 Dan Fintel

General cardiology, ischemic heart disease, acute coronary syndromes. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Duane Follman

Interventional cardiology, geriatric cardiology. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422 Gary Gibbs

Congestive heart failure, heart valve disease, nuclear cardiology. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422 William J. Gries

Echocardiography, preventive cardiology, peripheral vascular disease. Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680 Syed A. Hasan

Angioplasty and stents, coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, percutaneous valve repair. Duly Health and Care, Elgin. Advocate Sherman. 847-888-2320 Alain L. Heroux

Heart transplant medicine, heart failure. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2738 Charles Jaffe

Atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, heart failure, preventive cardiology. Lake Heart Specialists, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-549-0170 Sara Kalantari

Heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461 Thomas T. Kason

Nuclear cardiology, heart disease, preventive cardiology. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Palos Park. Advocate Christ. 708-274-3278 Shivtej Kaushal

Cardiac imaging, echocardiography. Duly Health and Care, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-718-2660 George T. Kondos

Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, heart failure, preventive cardiology. UI Health, Near West Side. 312-996-6480 Philip B. Krause

Coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, congestive heart failure. Endeavor Skokie. 847-676-1333 Marianna Krive

Cardio-oncology. Advocate Heart Institute, Park Ridge. Advocate Lutheran General. 847-698-5500 Karen L. Lambert

Heart disease in women, adult congenital heart disease. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422 Mark B. Lampert

Noninvasive cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, preventive cardiology. Endeavor Skokie. 847-864-3278 Roberto M. Lang

Cardiac ultrasound, echocardiography, heart failure, heart valve disease, hospital medicine. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461 Gregory M. Lewis

Pacemakers and defibrillators, arrhythmias, cardiac electrophysiology. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422 Donald M. Lloyd-Jones

Cholesterol and lipid disorders, atherosclerosis, preventive cardiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Gregory P. Macaluso

Heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Palos Park. Advocate Christ. 708-274-3278 Joseph C. Marek

Hypertension, preventive cardiology, coronary artery disease, angioplasty and stents. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799 Bosko Margeta

Acute coronary syndromes, valvular heart disease, arrhythmias. Stroger, Near West Side. 312-864-0200 Victor Marinescu

Hypertension, cholesterol and lipid disorders, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, heart valve disease. Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-600-0700 Jeffrey J. Marogil

Echocardiography, nuclear cardiology. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819 Seif A. Martini

Duly Health and Care, New Lenox. Silver Cross. 815-740-1900 Thomas A. Mayer

Interventional cardiology. Endeavor Health Medical Group, Bannockburn. Endeavor Highland Park. 847-444-5300 Robert P. Mazurek

Duly Health and Care, Itasca. Ascension Alexian. 630-790-1700 Elizabeth M. McNally

Congenital heart disease, cardiovascular genetics. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Marla A. Mendelson

Heart disease in pregnancy, congenital heart disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Johnny P. Monteverde

Interventional cardiology. St. John Heart Clinic, East Ukrainian Village. Humboldt Park Health. 312-733-4000 Ashish Mukherjee

Union Health Service, Wrightwood. 312-423-4200 Chadi Nouneh

Interventional cardiology, vein disorders. Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Evergreen Park. Advocate Christ. 708-346-5562 Evans Pappas

Cholesterol and lipid disorders, hypertension. Duly Health and Care, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-718-2660 Gary R. Pineless

Coronary artery disease, heart failure. Endeavor Health Medical Group, Bannockburn. Endeavor Highland Park. 847-444-5300 Thomas J. Quinn

Geriatric cardiology, echocardiography, coronary artery disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Palos Heights. Northwestern Palos. 708-923-4200 Mark Rabbat

Cardiac CT angiography, cardiac MRI, coronary artery disease, echocardiography, preventive cardiology. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2739 Venoodhar Reddy

Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680 Elizabeth M. Retzer

Angioplasty and stents, cardiac catheterization, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, peripheral vascular disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, McHenry. Northwestern McHenry. 815-759-8070 Vera H. Rigolin

Echocardiography, valvular heart disease, heart disease in women. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Jason C. Robin

Transesophageal echocardiography, heart valve disease, amyloid heart disease, nuclear cardiology. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819 Daniel A. Rowan

Angioplasty and stents, cholesterol and lipid disorders, preventive cardiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Palos Heights. Northwestern Palos. 708-923-4200 Gaile Sabaliauskas

Cardiac effects of cancer and cancer therapy. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799 Priya Sateesha

Heart failure, ischemic heart disease, valvular heart disease, interventional cardiology. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, McHenry. Northwestern McHenry. 815-759-8070 Daniel M. Sauri

Nuclear cardiology, cardiac imaging. Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680 Adam Jeffrey Silver

Echocardiography. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Bannockburn. Endeavor Evanston. 847-444-5300 Matthew Sorrentino

Preventive cardiology, hypertension. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461 Tom K. Stathopoulos

Heart disease, preventive cardiology, valvular heart disease. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, McHenry. Northwestern McHenry. 815-759-8070 Mushabbar Syed

Cardiac MRI and CT scanning, echocardiography, cardiomyopathy, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2739 Melissa J. Tracy

Noninvasive cardiology, heart disease in women, cardiac rehabilitation, heart valve disease, mitral valve prolapse. Rush Oak Brook. 312-942-5020 Annabelle Santos Volgman

Heart disease in women, arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, preventive cardiology. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020 R. Parker Ward

Echocardiography, heart valve disease, nuclear cardiology, preventive cardiology. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461

Interventional Cardiology

Nouri Al-Khaled

Echocardiography, angioplasty and stents. Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology, Evergreen Park. Advocate Christ. 708-346-5562 Noel Camba

Percutaneous coronary intervention, cardiac ultrasound, heart disease in women, preventive cardiology, cardiac imaging. Heart Care Centers of Illinois, Merrionette Park. Northwestern Palos. 708-824-1114 Edgar S. Carell

Peripheral vascular disease, vascular medicine. UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale. 630-789-3422 Neeraj Jolly

Interventional cardiology, angioplasty and stents, congenital heart disease, peripheral vascular disease. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020 John J. Lopez

Complex coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, structural heart disease, angioplasty and stents. Loyola, Maywood. 708-216-4720 Sandeep Nathan

Angioplasty and stents, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461 Jonathan D. Paul

Coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, pulmonary hypertension, deep vein thrombosis. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461 Stephen M. Rowley

Heart disease in women, nuclear cardiology, angioplasty and stents, arrhythmias. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799 Gary L. Schaer

Stem cell therapy in heart failure, peripheral vascular disease, angiogenesis, angioplasty and stents. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020 Ankit A. Shah

Cardiac catheterization, structural heart disease, atrial fibrillation. NCH Medical Group, Arlington Heights. Endeavor Northwest Community. 847-618-2500 Atman P. Shah

Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461 R. Jeffrey Snell

Angioplasty and stents, peripheral vascular disease. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020 Lowell H. Steen Jr.

Complex coronary intervention, refractory hypertension, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, primary and secondary coronary event reduction. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888 Hussam Suradi

Adult congenital heart disease, heart valve disease, peripheral vascular disease. Rush, Near West Side. 312-942-5020 Ranya N. Sweis

Cardiac catheterization, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, angioplasty and stents. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Donald J. Tanis

Nuclear cardiology, coronary artery disease, echocardiography. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Rishi K. Arora

Atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Adarsh Bhan

Advocate South Suburban, Hazel Crest. 708-799-8700 Martin C. Burke

Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia ablation. CorVita Health & Associates, South Loop. Northwestern Palos. 773-432-4800 Alexandru B. Chicos

Atrial fibrillation, arrhythmias. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Steven P. Chough

Pulmonary vein isolation, familial hypercholesterolemia. Advocate Medical Group Cardiology, Downers Grove. Advocate Good Samaritan. 630-719-4799 Erica D. Engelstein

Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators, ventricular tachycardia ablation. Rush Oak Park. 312-942-5020 Westby G. Fisher

Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation, radio-frequency ablation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819 Mehran Jabbarzadeh

Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Advocate Heart Institute, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-367-7171 Eric J. Kessler

Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, pacemakers and defibrillators. Advocate Heart Institute, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-367-7171 Mohammed Nasir Khan

Atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation, pacemakers and defibrillators, heart failure. Ascension Alexian, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3680 Bradley P. Knight

Arrhythmias, pacemakers and defibrillators, atrial fibrillation. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Kousik Krishnan

Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, adult congenital heart disease. Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-600-0700 Jose Nazari

Supraventricular tachycardia ablation, electrophysiologic testing, atrial fibrillation, arrhythmias, pacemakers and defibrillators. Endeavor Cardiovascular Institute, Glenview. Endeavor Glenbrook. 847-657-1819 Mouyyad Rahaby

Arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, heart failure. Advocate Heart Institute, Libertyville. Advocate Condell. 847-367-7171

Pediatric Cardiology

Michael Earing

Echocardiography, adult and child congenital heart disease, Marfan syndrome. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169 Abraham Groner

Echocardiography, fetal cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169 Peter Koenig

Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Lurie, Streeterville. 312-227-4100 Stephen M. Neuberger

Advocate Children’s, Park Ridge. 708-684-5580 Stephen Pophal

Interventional cardiology, heart transplant medicine, heart failure. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169 David A. Roberson

Echocardiography, fetal cardiology. Advocate Children’s, Oak Lawn. 708-684-5580 Stefani M. Samples

Cardiac imaging, fetal echocardiology, transesophageal echocardiography. Lurie, Streeterville. 800-543-7362 Philip T. Thrush

Cardiomyopathy, heart failure, heart transplant medicine. Lurie, Streeterville. 312-227-4100 Thomas J. Weigel

Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. Chicagoland Community Pediatric Cardiology, Avondale. Lurie. 312-951-5800 Paula E. Williams

Congenital heart disease, structural heart disease, heart failure, fetal arrhythmias, cardiac imaging. UChicago Comer, Hyde Park. 773-702-6169

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Rudolph Altergott

Cardiac surgery, coronary artery surgery, heart valve surgery. Cardiac Surgical Associates, Downers Grove. Ascension St. Joseph Joliet. 630-324-7915 Husam Balkhy

Minimally invasive cardiac surgery, robotic cardiac surgery, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery surgery, heart valve surgery. UChicago, Hyde Park. 773-702-2500 Bryan K. Foy

Heart transplant, ventricular assist devices. Cardiac Surgery Associates, Naperville. Endeavor Edward. 630-416-8500 Valluvan Jeevanandam

Minimally invasive heart valve surgery, heart transplant, artificial heart devices, heart failure, bloodless heart surgery. UChicago, Hyde Park. 773-702-2500 Axel Joob

Cardiovascular surgery, coronary artery surgery, aneurysm, thoracic surgery. Advocate Lutheran General, Park Ridge. 847-723-1550 Malek Massad

Heart valve surgery, coronary artery surgery, heart transplant. UI Health, Near West Side. 312-355-4300 Patrick M. McCarthy

Heart valve surgery, mitral valve repair, atrial fibrillation surgery. Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, Streeterville. Northwestern Memorial. 312-664-3278 Edwin McGee Jr.

Heart transplant, heart valve surgery, mechanical assist devices, complex reoperative surgery. Loyola, Maywood. 708-327-2487 Patroklos S. Pappas

Cardiac surgery, ventricular assist devices, robotic surgery. Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, Oak Lawn. Advocate Christ. 708-346-4040 Jeffrey P. Schwartz

Complex aortic surgery, aortic and mitral valve repair, adult cardiac surgery, heart transplant. Loyola, Maywood. 888-584-7888 Luca A. Vricella

Aortic aneurysm, congenital heart disease, heart transplant, neonatal cardiac surgery. Duchossois Center for Advanced Medicine, Hyde Park. UChicago. 773-702-9461

