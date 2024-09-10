When the Democrats Came to Chicago

It can feel at times like Kamala Harris is running to be Trump’s successor, not Biden’s. Her champions (and the dozens of videos the audience is shown as reminders of her credentials) walk a fine line between owning what was achieved under Biden and offering a new path forward. It’s a balancing act: Pretend that the last four years didn’t happen, but also very much did. When Doug Emhoff, Harris’s husband, takes the stage, it’s a relief. There is, at last, a sense that an actual person is talking to us. That is why I don’t take notes while he talks. I can finally relax.

I take zero notes during Michelle Obama’s speech, too. All these years, I’ve read about her intelligence, presence, and grit. I knew there was truth to it but still assumed exaggeration. It turns out her command over our assembly cannot be overstated. When her husband starts his speech by saying, “I am the only person stupid enough to speak after Michelle Obama,” you get the feeling he isn’t just flirting.

On the third day, I skip McCormick. I try to get access to a panel hosted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus instead. She will be talking to the eight Democratic women governors. It’s a no-go: All I can do is stream it on my computer. The reason I want to see it is not only that I love Veep (a show Louis-Dreyfus starred in and whose viewership, I just learned, jumped 350 percent after Biden stepped aside) but that the blurred lines between politics and entertainment in America both fascinate and worry me — just like they worry Veep creator Armando Iannucci, who recently wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times that the interest journalists had in getting his take on the current situation disturbed him. “Politics,” he said, “has become so much like entertainment that the first thing we do to make sense of the moment is to test it against a sitcom. … The stuff happening out there right now is madder than Veep and deadly serious.” (By which he means: It is real.) Yet to one of Louis-Dreyfus’s first questions for her panel (“Is there something that you wished that you had known on Day 1 that you know now?”), Massachusetts governor Maura Healey answers with a direct reference to Veep: “It turns out you really do need a Gary.”

Night 3 seems to be the moment I finally overdose on dull rhetoric. A colleague aptly compares it to gavage: We are ducks slowly waiting in line to become foie gras.

The conversation alternates between light and serious. We learn that to get herself through tough times (the plot to kidnap her in 2020, for example), Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer keeps a gratitude journal, in which, each night, she writes down three things that she is grateful for: “Some days, it’s just my dog and my bed and tequila.” We are reminded of the critical importance of down-ballot elections, of voting early. But of course, the panel has to wrap up on a fun note, and Louis-Dreyfus asks her guests: “I played a POTUS on TV. Do you think that makes me ready for office?” A predictable answer is quick to fuse: “You are more qualified than Donald Trump.”

At the United Center, a new stream of politicians takes center stage, new flashbacks arise: I’m not in kindergarten but in high school this time, in French class, learning all about rhetorical devices. In an attempt to be less bored, I decide to treat the evening as Rhetorical Device Bingo. There are metaphors and hyperboles at every turn. The popularity of anaphora (repetition at the start of successive phrases — my least favorite trick) is quite grating, but preterition (mentioning something by professing to omit it: “And don’t even get me started on…”) is used less than I would’ve predicted. The sheer number of “Let me be clears” and “We’re just getting starteds” is making me physically sick (and no, it’s not because I made a drinking game out of this; this is a dry event). If we’re always only just getting started, when will this end?