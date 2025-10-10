Photograph: Meagan Shuptar

Kabobi Grill

“Albany Park is known for its Persian restaurants, and this is the best. I beg them to sell me their housemade hot sauce, but they just give me deli-size containers to take home.” 3224 W. Lawrence Ave.

River Trail Path

“It’s a beautifully maintained path with a native prairie garden that’s filled with butterflies in the summer. Strolling here is a great way to kill time when the weather’s nice.” 3000 W. Argyle St.

Joe Kraft mural

“There are a lot of murals in Albany Park, but this one near my studio is a perfect representation of the many types of people who live in this neighborhood. It captures what it’s like to walk down the street in such a diverse place.” 3403 W. Lawrence Ave.

Lawrence Fish Market

“It has ruined all the other sushi spots in the city for me. It’s fresh, affordable, and beautifully presented. It’s my go-to staff meal when we need a little treat.” 3920 W. Lawrence Ave.