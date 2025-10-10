Kosta Boda Berry Tales by Ellen Ehk Akesson, mouth-blown glass
Also comes in amber, emerald, and ruby colors. Photography: Courtesy of vendors

Countertop accent: Kosta Boda Berry Tales by Ellen Ehk Akesson, mouth-blown glass, made in Sweden, $600. Wayfair, 3232 Lake Ave., Wilmette

 

Alessi Tronchetto by Andrea Branzi, stainless steel and wood

Dining room chic: Alessi Tronchetto by Andrea Branzi, stainless steel and wood, $470. us.alessi.com

 

Ichendorf Boreale by Lina Obregón, borosilicate glass

Office ready: Ichendorf Boreale by Lina Obregón, borosilicate glass, made in Italy, $120. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

 

Sin Doline, stoneware and terra cotta
Handmade by Brooklyn ceramics maker Virginia Sin.

Bedside beauty: Sin Doline, stoneware and terra cotta, $240. West Elm, Westfield Old Orchard, Skokie

 

Mondri by Frank Kerdil, transparent acrylic
Has holding chambers on three sides, so flip it as you see fit.

Library vibes: Mondri by Frank Kerdil, transparent acrylic, $125. store.moma.org

 

Global Views, bubbled glass, made by artisans in southeast Poland

Foyer spectacle: Global Views, bubbled glass, made by artisans in southeast Poland, $2,785. Neiman Marcus