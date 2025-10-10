Countertop accent: Kosta Boda Berry Tales by Ellen Ehk Akesson, mouth-blown glass, made in Sweden, $600. Wayfair, 3232 Lake Ave., Wilmette
Dining room chic: Alessi Tronchetto by Andrea Branzi, stainless steel and wood, $470. us.alessi.com
Office ready: Ichendorf Boreale by Lina Obregón, borosilicate glass, made in Italy, $120. Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
Bedside beauty: Sin Doline, stoneware and terra cotta, $240. West Elm, Westfield Old Orchard, Skokie
Library vibes: Mondri by Frank Kerdil, transparent acrylic, $125. store.moma.org
Foyer spectacle: Global Views, bubbled glass, made by artisans in southeast Poland, $2,785. Neiman Marcus