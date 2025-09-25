After the specialty shop Cowboys and Astronauts was launched eight years ago, its fans included Lake View couple Tyler Leasher and Brian Mamassian. “Anytime we came to Andersonville, we had to stop in,” says Leasher. “You never knew what you’d find.” The men’s store became a destination for urban aesthetes with an outdoorsy side, offering a mix of home goods, apparel, and self-care products. Where else to shop for a blazer, a martini shaker, and locally made lube? When the owners closed the store in March, no Apollo 13–style rescue was needed: Leasher and Mamassian stepped in to buy and reopen the business. While still leaning into the space-plus-nature theme, they carry more clothing now, including such brands as Rhone and Bike (jockstraps from the latter are a bestseller), plus Jonathan Adler decor. “He makes liquor decanters that look like space-age rockets,” says Leasher. “I had to have them here.” 1478 W. Summerdale Ave., Andersonville

Photography: Courtesy of the stores

Viski Irving cocktail shaker, $54

Iron and Resin quilted jacket, $149

Hearth & Harrow bandanna, $20

Casa dell’Unknown candle, $48

Sweet Comb Chicago beard conditioner, $22

Bike jock shorts, $46