The most popular Joycoast watch isn’t stainless steel or smart. It’s made from zebrawood, streaked in natural stripes that no two wrists will ever share. That’s the point. Founder Reese O’Toole designs around the quirks of real wood for watches and sunglasses that are light enough to forget you’re wearing them and striking enough to start a conversation. At Joycoast’s store, which opened in June, offerings range from minimalist to flashy, like a watch made of bamboo slivers dyed in rainbow hues. O’Toole is all about sustainability, sourcing from FSC-certified forests and pledging that 10 trees are planted for each purchase. “A lot of our wood comes from Africa, where our nonprofit partners work with local farmers to grow forest gardens,” says the former ad exec. Every swirl, sweep, and knot is a reminder that the product’s creation started long before human hands ever touched it. 1214 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park