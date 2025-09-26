With its bell tower, red-tiled roofs, and Mediterranean arches, Plaza del Lago has long been a picturesque relic of another era. But lately, the Wilmette landmark is less about nostalgia and more about what’s next. A growing roster of big-name fashion houses, cult-followed lifestyle brands, and buzzy boutiques is transforming it into one of the area’s most compelling shopping centers and social scenes. Here are the highlights.

James Perse

The designer’s first Chicago-area location is stocked with what he is known for: perfectly cut T-shirts, slouchy yet structured knits, and lots of cashmere. There’s furniture, too, in the gallery-like digs. Think Malibu living room.

Oscar de la Renta

When it opens next year, the designer’s first Midwest store, built to resemble an ornate jewelry box, will feature garden-party florals, regal tailoring, and dramatic eveningwear.

LoveShackFancy

The girly-girl dial gets turned all the way up here. Racks are loaded with frothy floral-print dresses in sherbet tones, ruffled minis, and embroidered knits. The over-the-top romanticism extends right down to the wallpaper and chandeliers.

Hill House Home

The brand behind the viral Nap Dress is betting that ladies on the North Shore love a smocked frock. This outpost, opening in October, is designed as an extension of the bedroom, fulfilling your dreams of lush bedding sets, organic linens, and loungewear.

Hermès

The French luxury house is opening a rare two-level flagship here next year, designed to exude Parisian heritage and North Shore restraint. Expect all the icons: silk scarves, enamel bangles, and Kelly bags (if you can snag one).

Jenni Kayne

At this California import, a study in beige-on-beige chic with its creamy walls and linen throws, you’ll find signature ribbed fisherman sweaters, silk slip dresses and cult-favorite shearling mules. Stop in on Thursdays for yoga in the courtyard.

Space 519

This outpost mirrors its Gold Coast sibling with racks of under-the-radar designers, covetable fine jewelry (Spinelli Kilcollin’s stacked rings, Georg Jensen’s sleek silver), and a coffee-table-book-worthy interior design. Food is part of the mix, too, with sit-down, grab-and-go, and European-style lounging.