Delete your Wayfair app and press pause on the “Hanging Out & Relaxing” playlist you’ve had on repeat. At Conservatory Vintage & Vinyl, a combination furniture boutique and record shop in downtown southwest suburban Flossmoor (1042 Sterling Ave.) that husband and wife Tony and Chogie Fields opened in 2019, you will find already-assembled, one-of-a-kind pieces to lounge in and spin-worthy vinyl that will beat any algorithm. Browsing the home collection here is like stepping into a mid-mod coffee-table book featuring works from a who’s who of era designers, including an Eero Saarinen–concepted IBM executive chair and a Jens Risom wood cabinet. The music section is a crate digger’s dream, with rarities like a misprint of Miles Davis’s Kind of Blue and an unofficial Ice Cube seven-inch. All your friends will be jealous that your home looks and sounds a lot hipper than theirs.