Related: Top Children’s Doctors: What I Do for My Own Kids
Note: Each doctor’s primary hospital affiliation is listed in parentheses.
Click on the to find out what these doctors do for their own kids.
Pediatrics
George V. Achett
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800
Hassan Alzein
Primary care, newborn care, asthma. (OSF) Evergreen Park, 708-424-7600
Adam Aronson
Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Skokie, 847-676-5394
Maria Christine Bayang
Primary care. (UChicago AdventHealth Bolingbrook) Lockport, 815-838-7337
Eileen M. Beaty
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-869-0892
John H. Beckerman
Primary care. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-382-7337
Frank W. Belmonte
(Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-2210
Irwin Benuck
Primary care, obesity, developmental disorders, cardiology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4100
Charles M. Braverman
Primary care. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Lake Barrington, 847-381-5005
Tara E. Brito
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Oak Park, 708-383-2900
Donald K. Brown
Primary care, child development, preventive medicine, parenting issues, newborn care. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-280-1480
Mark M. Butterly
Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000
Jeffrey A. Cabotaje
Primary care. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Oak Park, 708-383-3010
Louis E. Camras
Primary care, growth and development disorders, chronic illness, preventive medicine, vaccines. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-896-7788
Jason J. Canel
Primary care. (Endeavor Glenbrook) Glenview, 847-832-6500
Rachel N. Caskey
Primary care, adolescent medicine, vaccines. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1700
Anita R. Chandra-Puri
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-926-7337
Danielle Smith Cherian
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800
Shana N. Christian
Primary care, newborn care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-869-0892
Mary B. Collins
Primary care. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Lake Barrington, 847-381-5005
Sean M. Diamond
Primary care, special health care needs. (Loyola) Tinley Park, 888-584-7888
Christopher Donohoe
Concierge medicine, primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) North Center, 773-644-1362
Cheryl Donovan-Hunt
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400
Alexandra C. Downing
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-926-7337
David Drelicharz
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800
Kelly Fitzgerald
Primary care. St. Charles, 630-797-4255
Marc A. Freed
Primary care, asthma, dermatology. (Lurie) North Riverside, 708-442-7979
Ariel Gliksberg
Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400
Judith Horwitz Glassenberg
Primary care, diabetes, sickle cell disease. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-666-3494
Carrie M. Gosch
Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300
Deborah G. Gulson
Primary care. (Lurie) Libertyville, 847-362-5707
Mary C. Hall
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-677-7250
Wafaa G. Hanna
Primary care. (Advocate Christ) Tinley Park, 708-478-4666
Heather A. Haukness
Primary care. (Lurie) Oak Park, 708-383-8070
Daphne C. Hirsh
Primary care. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-642-5515
Abigail Lynn Hodges
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Oak Park, 708-383-2900
Julie Holland
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1507
Youn J. Hong
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800
Peter Hwa Te Hwan
Primary care, preventive medicine, newborn care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-926-7337
Jonathan M. Kaufman
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-6700
Svetlana Kravtchenko
Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-2210
Stacy Laurent
Hospital medicine. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416
Dawn H. Li
Primary care, breastfeeding. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-642-5515
Dhanya P. Limaye
Primary care. (Northwestern) West Town, 312-666-3494
Oscar R. Linares
Primary care, infectious disease. (MacNeal) Berwyn, 708-788-0077
Robert H. Listernick
Diagnostic problems. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6450
Muhammed Longi
Primary care. (UChicago AdventHealth Bolingbrook) Lockport, 815-838-7337
Kenneth F. Lyons
Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300
Deanna L. Monroe
Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300
Charles L. O'Brien III
Primary care, ADD/ADHD, developmental disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000
James J. Olson
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-677-7250
Anne Marie Orescanin
Emergency medicine, hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-2210
Amanda D. Osta
Primary care, preventive medicine. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416
Ellen M. Papacek
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800
Rinku J. Patel
Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000
Sonali Mehta Patel
Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000
Richard A. Pervos
Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-499-3070
Kenneth S. Polin
Primary care. (Lurie) Skokie, 312-227-2860
M. Belinda Radis
Primary care, adolescent medicine, preventive medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400
Susan A. Roth
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1507
Moazzam Saeed
Primary care. (UChicago AdventHealth Bolingbrook) Bolingbrook, 630-226-5300
Nabil M. Saleh
Primary care, adolescent medicine. (Gottlieb) Melrose Park, 708-450-0112
Margaret A. Scotellaro
Primary care, child abuse and neglect, foster care, underserved community health, preventive medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-2200
Dov Y. Shapiro
Primary care, behavioral disorders, ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorder. (Advocate Lutheran General) Northbrook, 847-498-3434
Katherine L. Shepherd
Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Skokie, 847-676-5394
Jeffrey J. Sroka
Primary care, asthma. (Advocate Trinity) Batavia, 630-879-2110
Kathleen K. Starr
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-280-1480
Maura A. Steed
Hospital medicine. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-5924
Sonia W. Sterrett
Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300
Madhupa Sud
Primary care. (UChicago Ingalls) Harvey, 855-826-3878
Heidi E. Swanson
Primary care. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Bolingbrook, 630-759-9230
Erin Taback
Primary care. (Northwestern) Oak Park, 708-383-2900
Marlene Tanquilut
Primary care. (Vista) Gurnee, 847-336-0770
Rebecca Unger
Primary care, nutrition, obesity, weight management, adolescent medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-642-5515
Asha Varghese
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400
Tito G. Yao
Primary care. (Humboldt Park Health) South Austin, 773-287-0751
Angeline R. Zarzuela
Primary care. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-5005
Marilyn A. Zwirn
Primary care. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Libertyville, 847-680-8066
Adolescent Medicine
Karen Bernstein
Adolescent gynecology, eating disorders, sexually transmitted diseases, weight management. (UChicago Comer) Streeterville, 888-824-0200
Allergy & Immunology
W. Mona Hirani
Allergy, asthma, food and drug allergy. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Des Plaines, 847-635-7300
Cynthia J. Lerner
Asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis. (Lurie) Tinley Park, 708-633-7001
C. Lucy Park
Asthma, allergy, immune deficiency, pulmonology. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416
Joyce Rabbat
Asthma, allergy. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Pisit Rangsithienchai
Asthma, allergy, allergic rhinitis. (Advocate South Suburban) Oak Forest, 708-687-7550
Cardiology
Michael Earing
Echocardiography, congenital heart disease, Marfan syndrome. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Abraham Groner
Echocardiography, fetal cardiac imaging. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9461
Peter R. Koenig
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4100
Stephen M. Neuberger
(Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 708-684-5580
Stephen Pophal
(UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6172
David A. Roberson
Echocardiography, fetal cardiology. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5580
Stefani M. Samples
Cardiac imaging, fetal echocardiology, transesophageal echocardiography. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Philip T. Thrush
Cardiomyopathy, heart failure, heart transplant medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4100
Thomas J. Weigel
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. (Lurie) Avondale, 312-951-5800
Paula E. Williams
Congenital and structural heart diseases, heart failure, fetal arrhythmias, echocardiography. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9461
Critical Care Medicine
Rajit K. Basu
Hospital medicine, acute kidney failure. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000
Ronald Kampanatkosol
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5685
Kristen Nelson McMillan
Hospital medicine, heart disease, pulmonary hypertension. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000
Dermatology
Anthony J. Mancini
Infantile hemangioma, atopic dermatitis, pediatric education. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Amy S. Paller
Genetic skin disorders, immune deficiency skin disorders, atopic dermatitis. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Sarah L. Stein
Vascular malformations, dermatitis, hair and nail disorders, skin infections, birthmarks. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1611
Annette M. Wagner
Laser surgery, vascular malformations, birthmarks. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
Lawrence A. Gray
Developmental and behavioral disorders, neonatal developmental disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Michael Msall
Developmental and behavioral disorders, Down syndrome, neurodevelopmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorder. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Reshma Shah
ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, developmental disorders, learning disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416
Emergency Medicine
Shannon Eileen Staley
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5300
Endocrinology
Sanjay Bansal
Diabetes, growth and pubertal disorders, endocrine disorders, calcium disorders, vitamin D disorders. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Brett C. Barrett
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Tinley Park, 708-684-5437
Tseghai Berhe
(Advocate Good Samaritan) Schaumburg, 847-894-2624
Claudia Boucher-Berry
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, thyroid disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416
Wendy J. Brickman
Diabetes. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6090
Dianne Deplewski
Diabetes prevention, thyroid diseases, sexual development disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138
Stephanie Drobac
(Endeavor Skokie) Skokie, 847-663-8508
Courtney A. Finlayson
Pubertal disorders. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 312-227-6090
Naomi R. Fogel
Diabetes, growth disorders, pubertal disorders. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 312-227-6090
Siri Atma W. Greeley
Monogenic diabetes, weight management, hypoglycemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138
Michelle Blanco Lemelman
Gender-affirming care, thyroid cancer, thyroid disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138
Carla Z. Minutti
Growth disorders, adrenal disorders, pituitary disorders, thyroid disorders. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034
Raghavendra G. Mirmira
Endocrinology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138
Rochelle Naylor
Diabetes, thyroid disease, endocrine disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138
Angela A. Ganan Popa
(Advocate Christ) Park Ridge, 847-304-3641
Anita N. Swamy
Diabetes, obesity. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 800-543-7362
Gastroenterology
Ruba Azzam
Liver disease, liver transplant medicine, pancreatic disease, nutrition. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Vincent F. Biank
Inflammatory bowel disease, GERD, liver transplant medicine. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1795
Valeria C. Cohran
Hepatology, bowel transplant medicine, liver transplant medicine. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 312-227-4040
John E. Fortunato Jr.
Gastrointestinal motility disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4200
Anil A. Kesavan
Celiac disease, digestive disorders, GERD, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn's. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034
Randolph M. McConnie
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034
Suzanne P. Nelson
GERD. (Lurie) Glenview, 800-543-7362
Timothy A.S. Sentongo
GERD, cystic fibrosis, eosinophilic esophagitis, allergic intestinal disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Hematology-Oncology
Mark A. Applebaum
Cancers, neuroblastoma, sarcoma, solid tumors, adolescent and young adult cancer care. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200
Eric C. Beyer
Cancers, hematologic malignancies, hematology. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158
Lorraine E. Canham
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158
Susan L. Cohn
Cancers, neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158
Jill de Jong
Anemia, bleeding and coagulation disorders, hematologic disorders, leukemia and lymphoma, immunodeficiency. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158
Ami V. Desai
Sarcoma, solid tumors, developmental therapeutics, neuroblastoma, cancer in adolescents. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158
Lisa Giordano
Cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034
William R. Goodell
Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-9400
Tara Henderson
Cancer in adolescents, cancer in young adults, cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Lewis Hsu
Sickle cell disease. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416
James LaBelle
Stem cell transplant, bone marrow transplant, lymphoma, leukemia, cancers. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158
Gabrielle Lapping-Carr
Sickle cell disease, benign hematology, hematologic malignancies, leukemia and lymphoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200
Loretta S. Li
Hematologic malignancies, leukemia and lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Ricarchito B. Manera
Leukemia and lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-3898
Elaine R. Morgan
Leukemia, palliative care, ethics, hemophagocytic syndrome, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Perry Morocco
Anemia, bleeding and coagulation disorders, hematologic malignancies, leukemia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200
Radhika Peddinti
Sickle cell disease, hemoglobinopathies, neuroblastoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158
Jenna E. Rossoff
Cancers, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Marie-Ellen Sarvida
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-4094
Samuel L. Volchenboum
Neuroblastoma, blood disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158
Angela J. Waanders
Neuro-oncology, brain tumors. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090
Infectious Diseases
Nour Akhras
(Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 224-299-4222
Allison H. Bartlett
Staph infections, COVID, health care quality and safety. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-834-1443
Barbara Hendrickson
(UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-834-1443
Julia Rosebush
HIV/AIDS, preexposure prophylaxis, gay and bisexual men's health. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-834-1443
Anne H. Rowley
Kawasaki disease. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4080
Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Ousama Dallal
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-5313
Raye-Ann Odegaard deRegnier
(Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000
Jeffrey George
Neonatal care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-5386
Aaron Hamvas
Lung disease in newborns, neonatal chronic lung disease, neonatal critical care. (Lurie) Streeterville, 314-227-4000
Richard Kampanatkosol
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-5313
Jonathan Muraskas
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, multiple gestation, conjoined twins, ethics. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-1067
Aloka L. Patel
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, neonatal nutrition, hospital medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6640
De-Ann M. Pillers
(UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-4150
David N. Sheftel
Developmental disorders, neonatal care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-5313
Jean M. Silvestri
Neonatal critical care, prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, hospital medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6640
Debra E. Weese-Mayer
Breathing disorders, SIDS. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-3300
Marc G. Weiss
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, breathing disorders. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-1067
Nephrology
Richard A. Kaplan
Dialysis care, hypertension, urinary tract infections. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330
Mahima Keswani
Dialysis care, chronic kidney failure. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Jerome C. Lane
Lupus/SLE, nephrotic syndrome, chronic kidney disease, urinary tract infections. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Priya Verghese
Kidney transplant medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Neurologic Surgery
Tord D. Alden
Epilepsy, brain and spinal cord tumors, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, brachial plexus injury. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220
Robin M. Bowman
Spina bifida. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220
Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.
Brain tumors. (Shriners) Montclare, 855-382-2298
Sandi K. Lam
Epilepsy, craniofacial surgery, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, minimally invasive neurosurgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220
Dimitrios C. Nikas
Brain and spinal cord tumors, craniofacial surgery, congenital anomalies, Chiari malformations. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-9052
Neurology
Saba Ahmad
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416
Steven Coker
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-933-6631
Emily Doll
Epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Leon G. Epstein
Migraine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Nancy L. Kuntz
Neuromuscular disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Charles J. Marcuccilli
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034
Sunila E. O'Connor
Epilepsy. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-3540
Nishant S. Shah
Brain tumors, epilepsy, Tourette's syndrome, ADD/ADHD, migraine. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330
Priyamvada Tatachar
Epilepsy. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-3540
James Tonsgard
Neurofibromatosis, intellectual disabilities, genetic brain disease, seizures, epilepsy. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Orthopedic Surgery
Haluk Altiok
Hip disorders and dysplasia, limb deformities, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, arthrogryposis. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400
Laura M. Lemke
(Lurie) Geneva, 630-933-2137
John F. Sarwark
Scoliosis, limb lengthening. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6190
Peter A. Smith
Cerebral palsy, arthrogryposis, clubfoot, skeletal dysplasia. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400
Christopher M. Sullivan
Acute and chronic injuries, overuse musculoskeletal injuries. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531
Otolaryngology
Fuad M. Baroody
Ear infections, sinusitis, airway disorders, hyperparathyroidism. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865
Kathryn L. Colman
(Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-5500
Katherine K. Hamming
Airway disorders, cleft palate and lip, ear disorders, sinus disorders. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-674-5585
James W. Schroeder
Airway disorders, hearing disorders, sinus disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Jonathan M. Sherman
Sleep apnea, otitis media, hearing loss, airway disorders, congenital head and neck disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5437
Dana Suskind
Hearing loss, cochlear implants. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865
Dana M. Thompson
Swallowing disorders, tracheal surgery, laryngeal disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6230
David L. Walner
Airway disorders, sinus disorders. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-674-5585
Nancy M. Young
Hearing disorders, cholesteatoma, cochlear implants, ear disorders and surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6230
Psychiatry
Norman A. Chapman
ADD/ADHD, bipolar and mood disorders. (Advocate Lutheran General) Deerfield, 847-940-0340
Susan Jane Friedland
ADD/ADHD, behavioral disorders, anxiety and mood disorders. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800
Steven H. Hanus
Depression, anxiety and mood disorders, eating disorders, substance abuse. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-864-3444
MaryBeth Lake
(Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Sigita Plioplys
Epilepsy and behavior, ADHD, anxiety disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000
Karam Radwan
ADD/ADHD, bipolar and mood disorders, personality disorders, trauma psychiatry. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-3858
John T. Walkup
Anxiety disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000
Pulmonology
Javeed Akhter
Chronic lung disease, sleep disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5437
Maria L. Dowell
Cystic fibrosis, sleep medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Susanna A. McColley
Cystic fibrosis, newborn care, child health research. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6260
Radiology
Margaret D. Gore
(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2325
Cynthia K. Rigsby
Cardiovascular imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4500
Daniel M. Schwartz
Fluoroscopy, gastrointestinal imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000
Rheumatology
Marisa S. Klein-Gitelman
Lupus/SLE, juvenile arthritis. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Melissa S. Tesher
Vasculitis, lupus/SLE, musculoskeletal pain. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Linda Wagner-Weiner
Lupus/SLE, juvenile arthritis, vasculitis, dermatomyositis, scleroderma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Surgery
Julia E. Grabowski
Hirschsprung's disease, laparoscopic surgery, trauma. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4210
Marion C.W. Henry
Minimally invasive surgery, neonatal surgery, aerodigestive disorders, congenital malformations, hernia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Thomas H. Inge
Bariatric and obesity surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362
Brian A. Jones
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Park Ridge, 708-684-2016
Jessica J. Kandel
Neuroblastoma, hepatoblastoma, Wilms' tumor, cancers, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Thomas K. Lee
Soft tissue tumors, minimally invasive surgery, neuroblastoma, gallbladder surgery, biliary surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Grace Z. Mak
Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, neonatal surgery, cancers, anorectal malformations. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Manish Raiji
Surgical oncology, congenital malformations, minimally invasive surgery, complex congenital malformation repair. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
Erin E. Rowell
Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation in cancer. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4210
Bethany J. Slater
Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, GERD, neonatal surgery. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330
Riccardo A. Superina
Transplant surgery, kidney transplant, liver transplant, hepatobiliary surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4040
Urology
Earl Y. Cheng
Genital reconstruction, hypospadias, urinary reconstruction, neurogenic bladder. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340
Mohan S. Gundeti
Robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, bladder reconstruction, congenital anomalies. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169
John T.B. Houston
Hypospadias, kidney stones, minimally invasive urologic surgery, urinary reconstruction. (Lurie) West Town, 312-632-0032
Bruce W. Lindgren
Minimally invasive surgery, hypospadias, undescended testis, fetal urology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340
Dennis B. Liu
Hypospadias, undescended testis, genitourinary reconstruction. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340
Jonathan H. Ross
Minimally invasive surgery, urologic cancer, urinary tract infections, genital reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034
Elizabeth B. Yerkes
Reconstructive surgery, congenital genitourinary anomalies, hypospadias, neurogenic bladder, urodynamics. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340
Want to know more about these doctors?
Contact information? Insurance accepted? For that and more, click here.
ABOUT THIS LIST It was compiled by Castle Connolly, a trusted healthcare research company with more than 30 years of experience helping patients find top doctors and institutions. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors, starting with a nomination from another licensed physician. Castle Connolly vets each nominee’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. A physician’s interpersonal skills are also considered. As part of Everyday Health Group, Castle Connolly contributes to a larger mission of driving better clinical and health outcomes through informed decision-making and trusted content, reaching over 67 million health consumers and 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians.