Note: Each doctor’s primary hospital affiliation is listed in parentheses.

Pediatrics

George V. Achett

Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800 Hassan Alzein

Primary care, newborn care, asthma. (OSF) Evergreen Park, 708-424-7600 Adam Aronson

Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Skokie, 847-676-5394 Maria Christine Bayang

Primary care. (UChicago AdventHealth Bolingbrook) Lockport, 815-838-7337 Eileen M. Beaty

Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-869-0892 John H. Beckerman

Primary care. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-382-7337 Frank W. Belmonte

(Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-2210 Irwin Benuck

Primary care, obesity, developmental disorders, cardiology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4100 Charles M. Braverman

Primary care. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Lake Barrington, 847-381-5005 Tara E. Brito

Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Oak Park, 708-383-2900 Donald K. Brown

Primary care, child development, preventive medicine, parenting issues, newborn care. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-280-1480 Mark M. Butterly

Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000 Jeffrey A. Cabotaje

Primary care. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Oak Park, 708-383-3010 Louis E. Camras

Primary care, growth and development disorders, chronic illness, preventive medicine, vaccines. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-896-7788 Jason J. Canel

Primary care. (Endeavor Glenbrook) Glenview, 847-832-6500 Rachel N. Caskey

Primary care, adolescent medicine, vaccines. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1700 Anita R. Chandra-Puri

Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-926-7337 Danielle Smith Cherian

Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800 Shana N. Christian

Primary care, newborn care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-869-0892 Mary B. Collins

Primary care. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Lake Barrington, 847-381-5005 Sean M. Diamond

Primary care, special health care needs. (Loyola) Tinley Park, 888-584-7888 Christopher Donohoe

Concierge medicine, primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) North Center, 773-644-1362 Cheryl Donovan-Hunt

Primary care, preventive medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400 Alexandra C. Downing

Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-926-7337 David Drelicharz

Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800 Kelly Fitzgerald

Primary care. St. Charles, 630-797-4255 Marc A. Freed

Primary care, asthma, dermatology. (Lurie) North Riverside, 708-442-7979 Ariel Gliksberg

Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400 Judith Horwitz Glassenberg

Primary care, diabetes, sickle cell disease. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-666-3494 Carrie M. Gosch

Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300 Deborah G. Gulson

Primary care. (Lurie) Libertyville, 847-362-5707 Mary C. Hall

Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-677-7250 Wafaa G. Hanna

Primary care. (Advocate Christ) Tinley Park, 708-478-4666 Heather A. Haukness

Primary care. (Lurie) Oak Park, 708-383-8070 Daphne C. Hirsh

Primary care. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-642-5515 Abigail Lynn Hodges

Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Oak Park, 708-383-2900 Julie Holland

Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1507 Youn J. Hong

Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800 Peter Hwa Te Hwan

Primary care, preventive medicine, newborn care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-926-7337 Jonathan M. Kaufman

Primary care, preventive medicine. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-6700 Svetlana Kravtchenko

Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-2210 Stacy Laurent

Hospital medicine. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416 Dawn H. Li

Primary care, breastfeeding. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-642-5515 Dhanya P. Limaye

Primary care. (Northwestern) West Town, 312-666-3494 Oscar R. Linares

Primary care, infectious disease. (MacNeal) Berwyn, 708-788-0077 Robert H. Listernick

Diagnostic problems. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6450 Muhammed Longi

Primary care. (UChicago AdventHealth Bolingbrook) Lockport, 815-838-7337 Kenneth F. Lyons

Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300 Deanna L. Monroe

Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300 Charles L. O'Brien III

Primary care, ADD/ADHD, developmental disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000 James J. Olson

Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-677-7250 Anne Marie Orescanin

Emergency medicine, hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-2210 Amanda D. Osta

Primary care, preventive medicine. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416 Ellen M. Papacek

Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800 Rinku J. Patel

Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000 Sonali Mehta Patel

Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000 Richard A. Pervos

Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-499-3070 Kenneth S. Polin

Primary care. (Lurie) Skokie, 312-227-2860 M. Belinda Radis

Primary care, adolescent medicine, preventive medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400 Susan A. Roth

Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1507 Moazzam Saeed

Primary care. (UChicago AdventHealth Bolingbrook) Bolingbrook, 630-226-5300 Nabil M. Saleh

Primary care, adolescent medicine. (Gottlieb) Melrose Park, 708-450-0112 Margaret A. Scotellaro

Primary care, child abuse and neglect, foster care, underserved community health, preventive medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-2200 Dov Y. Shapiro

Primary care, behavioral disorders, ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorder. (Advocate Lutheran General) Northbrook, 847-498-3434 Katherine L. Shepherd

Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Skokie, 847-676-5394 Jeffrey J. Sroka

Primary care, asthma. (Advocate Trinity) Batavia, 630-879-2110 Kathleen K. Starr

Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-280-1480 Maura A. Steed

Hospital medicine. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-5924 Sonia W. Sterrett

Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300 Madhupa Sud

Primary care. (UChicago Ingalls) Harvey, 855-826-3878 Heidi E. Swanson

Primary care. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Bolingbrook, 630-759-9230 Erin Taback

Primary care. (Northwestern) Oak Park, 708-383-2900 Marlene Tanquilut

Primary care. (Vista) Gurnee, 847-336-0770 Rebecca Unger

Primary care, nutrition, obesity, weight management, adolescent medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-642-5515 Asha Varghese

Primary care, preventive medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400 Tito G. Yao

Primary care. (Humboldt Park Health) South Austin, 773-287-0751 Angeline R. Zarzuela

Primary care. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-5005 Marilyn A. Zwirn

Primary care. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Libertyville, 847-680-8066

Adolescent Medicine

Karen Bernstein

Adolescent gynecology, eating disorders, sexually transmitted diseases, weight management. (UChicago Comer) Streeterville, 888-824-0200

Allergy & Immunology

W. Mona Hirani

Allergy, asthma, food and drug allergy. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Des Plaines, 847-635-7300 Cynthia J. Lerner

Asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis. (Lurie) Tinley Park, 708-633-7001 C. Lucy Park

Asthma, allergy, immune deficiency, pulmonology. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416 Joyce Rabbat

Asthma, allergy. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Pisit Rangsithienchai

Asthma, allergy, allergic rhinitis. (Advocate South Suburban) Oak Forest, 708-687-7550

Cardiology

Michael Earing

Echocardiography, congenital heart disease, Marfan syndrome. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Abraham Groner

Echocardiography, fetal cardiac imaging. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9461 Peter R. Koenig

Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4100 Stephen M. Neuberger

(Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 708-684-5580 Stephen Pophal

(UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6172 David A. Roberson

Echocardiography, fetal cardiology. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5580 Stefani M. Samples

Cardiac imaging, fetal echocardiology, transesophageal echocardiography. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Philip T. Thrush

Cardiomyopathy, heart failure, heart transplant medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4100 Thomas J. Weigel

Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. (Lurie) Avondale, 312-951-5800 Paula E. Williams

Congenital and structural heart diseases, heart failure, fetal arrhythmias, echocardiography. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9461

Critical Care Medicine

Rajit K. Basu

Hospital medicine, acute kidney failure. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000 Ronald Kampanatkosol

(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5685 Kristen Nelson McMillan

Hospital medicine, heart disease, pulmonary hypertension. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000

Dermatology

Anthony J. Mancini

Infantile hemangioma, atopic dermatitis, pediatric education. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Amy S. Paller

Genetic skin disorders, immune deficiency skin disorders, atopic dermatitis. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Sarah L. Stein

Vascular malformations, dermatitis, hair and nail disorders, skin infections, birthmarks. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1611 Annette M. Wagner

Laser surgery, vascular malformations, birthmarks. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics

Lawrence A. Gray

Developmental and behavioral disorders, neonatal developmental disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Michael Msall

Developmental and behavioral disorders, Down syndrome, neurodevelopmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorder. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Reshma Shah

ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, developmental disorders, learning disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416

Emergency Medicine

Shannon Eileen Staley

(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5300

Endocrinology

Sanjay Bansal

Diabetes, growth and pubertal disorders, endocrine disorders, calcium disorders, vitamin D disorders. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Brett C. Barrett

(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Tinley Park, 708-684-5437 Tseghai Berhe

(Advocate Good Samaritan) Schaumburg, 847-894-2624 Claudia Boucher-Berry

Adrenal disorders, diabetes, thyroid disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416 Wendy J. Brickman

Diabetes. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6090 Dianne Deplewski

Diabetes prevention, thyroid diseases, sexual development disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138 Stephanie Drobac

(Endeavor Skokie) Skokie, 847-663-8508 Courtney A. Finlayson

Pubertal disorders. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 312-227-6090 Naomi R. Fogel

Diabetes, growth disorders, pubertal disorders. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 312-227-6090 Siri Atma W. Greeley

Monogenic diabetes, weight management, hypoglycemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138 Michelle Blanco Lemelman

Gender-affirming care, thyroid cancer, thyroid disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138 Carla Z. Minutti

Growth disorders, adrenal disorders, pituitary disorders, thyroid disorders. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034 Raghavendra G. Mirmira

Endocrinology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138 Rochelle Naylor

Diabetes, thyroid disease, endocrine disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138 Angela A. Ganan Popa

(Advocate Christ) Park Ridge, 847-304-3641 Anita N. Swamy

Diabetes, obesity. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 800-543-7362

Gastroenterology

Ruba Azzam

Liver disease, liver transplant medicine, pancreatic disease, nutrition. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Vincent F. Biank

Inflammatory bowel disease, GERD, liver transplant medicine. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1795 Valeria C. Cohran

Hepatology, bowel transplant medicine, liver transplant medicine. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 312-227-4040 John E. Fortunato Jr.

Gastrointestinal motility disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4200 Anil A. Kesavan

Celiac disease, digestive disorders, GERD, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn's. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034 Randolph M. McConnie

(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034 Suzanne P. Nelson

GERD. (Lurie) Glenview, 800-543-7362 Timothy A.S. Sentongo

GERD, cystic fibrosis, eosinophilic esophagitis, allergic intestinal disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Hematology-Oncology

Mark A. Applebaum

Cancers, neuroblastoma, sarcoma, solid tumors, adolescent and young adult cancer care. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200 Eric C. Beyer

Cancers, hematologic malignancies, hematology. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158 Lorraine E. Canham

Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158 Susan L. Cohn

Cancers, neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158 Jill de Jong

Anemia, bleeding and coagulation disorders, hematologic disorders, leukemia and lymphoma, immunodeficiency. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158 Ami V. Desai

Sarcoma, solid tumors, developmental therapeutics, neuroblastoma, cancer in adolescents. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158 Lisa Giordano

Cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034 William R. Goodell

Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-9400 Tara Henderson

Cancer in adolescents, cancer in young adults, cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090 Lewis Hsu

Sickle cell disease. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416 James LaBelle

Stem cell transplant, bone marrow transplant, lymphoma, leukemia, cancers. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158 Gabrielle Lapping-Carr

Sickle cell disease, benign hematology, hematologic malignancies, leukemia and lymphoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200 Loretta S. Li

Hematologic malignancies, leukemia and lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090 Ricarchito B. Manera

Leukemia and lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-3898 Elaine R. Morgan

Leukemia, palliative care, ethics, hemophagocytic syndrome, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090 Perry Morocco

Anemia, bleeding and coagulation disorders, hematologic malignancies, leukemia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200 Radhika Peddinti

Sickle cell disease, hemoglobinopathies, neuroblastoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158 Jenna E. Rossoff

Cancers, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090 Marie-Ellen Sarvida

Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-4094 Samuel L. Volchenboum

Neuroblastoma, blood disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158 Angela J. Waanders

Neuro-oncology, brain tumors. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Infectious Diseases

Nour Akhras

(Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 224-299-4222 Allison H. Bartlett

Staph infections, COVID, health care quality and safety. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-834-1443 Barbara Hendrickson

(UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-834-1443 Julia Rosebush

HIV/AIDS, preexposure prophylaxis, gay and bisexual men's health. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-834-1443 Anne H. Rowley

Kawasaki disease. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4080

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Ousama Dallal

(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-5313 Raye-Ann Odegaard deRegnier

(Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000 Jeffrey George

Neonatal care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-5386 Aaron Hamvas

Lung disease in newborns, neonatal chronic lung disease, neonatal critical care. (Lurie) Streeterville, 314-227-4000 Richard Kampanatkosol

(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-5313 Jonathan Muraskas

Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, multiple gestation, conjoined twins, ethics. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-1067 Aloka L. Patel

Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, neonatal nutrition, hospital medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6640 De-Ann M. Pillers

(UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-4150 David N. Sheftel

Developmental disorders, neonatal care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-5313 Jean M. Silvestri

Neonatal critical care, prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, hospital medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6640 Debra E. Weese-Mayer

Breathing disorders, SIDS. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-3300 Marc G. Weiss

Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, breathing disorders. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-1067

Nephrology

Richard A. Kaplan

Dialysis care, hypertension, urinary tract infections. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330 Mahima Keswani

Dialysis care, chronic kidney failure. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Jerome C. Lane

Lupus/SLE, nephrotic syndrome, chronic kidney disease, urinary tract infections. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Priya Verghese

Kidney transplant medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Neurologic Surgery

Tord D. Alden

Epilepsy, brain and spinal cord tumors, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, brachial plexus injury. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220 Robin M. Bowman

Spina bifida. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220 Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.

Brain tumors. (Shriners) Montclare, 855-382-2298 Sandi K. Lam

Epilepsy, craniofacial surgery, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, minimally invasive neurosurgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220 Dimitrios C. Nikas

Brain and spinal cord tumors, craniofacial surgery, congenital anomalies, Chiari malformations. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-9052

Neurology

Saba Ahmad

Epilepsy and seizure disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416 Steven Coker

Epilepsy and seizure disorders. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-933-6631 Emily Doll

Epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Leon G. Epstein

Migraine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Nancy L. Kuntz

Neuromuscular disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Charles J. Marcuccilli

Epilepsy and seizure disorders. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034 Sunila E. O'Connor

Epilepsy. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-3540 Nishant S. Shah

Brain tumors, epilepsy, Tourette's syndrome, ADD/ADHD, migraine. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330 Priyamvada Tatachar

Epilepsy. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-3540 James Tonsgard

Neurofibromatosis, intellectual disabilities, genetic brain disease, seizures, epilepsy. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Orthopedic Surgery

Haluk Altiok

Hip disorders and dysplasia, limb deformities, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, arthrogryposis. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400 Laura M. Lemke

(Lurie) Geneva, 630-933-2137 John F. Sarwark

Scoliosis, limb lengthening. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6190 Peter A. Smith

Cerebral palsy, arthrogryposis, clubfoot, skeletal dysplasia. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400 Christopher M. Sullivan

Acute and chronic injuries, overuse musculoskeletal injuries. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

Otolaryngology

Fuad M. Baroody

Ear infections, sinusitis, airway disorders, hyperparathyroidism. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865 Kathryn L. Colman

(Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-5500 Katherine K. Hamming

Airway disorders, cleft palate and lip, ear disorders, sinus disorders. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-674-5585 James W. Schroeder

Airway disorders, hearing disorders, sinus disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Jonathan M. Sherman

Sleep apnea, otitis media, hearing loss, airway disorders, congenital head and neck disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5437 Dana Suskind

Hearing loss, cochlear implants. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865 Dana M. Thompson

Swallowing disorders, tracheal surgery, laryngeal disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6230 David L. Walner

Airway disorders, sinus disorders. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-674-5585 Nancy M. Young

Hearing disorders, cholesteatoma, cochlear implants, ear disorders and surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6230

Psychiatry

Norman A. Chapman

ADD/ADHD, bipolar and mood disorders. (Advocate Lutheran General) Deerfield, 847-940-0340 Susan Jane Friedland

ADD/ADHD, behavioral disorders, anxiety and mood disorders. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800 Steven H. Hanus

Depression, anxiety and mood disorders, eating disorders, substance abuse. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-864-3444 MaryBeth Lake

(Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Sigita Plioplys

Epilepsy and behavior, ADHD, anxiety disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000 Karam Radwan

ADD/ADHD, bipolar and mood disorders, personality disorders, trauma psychiatry. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-3858 John T. Walkup

Anxiety disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

Pulmonology

Javeed Akhter

Chronic lung disease, sleep disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5437 Maria L. Dowell

Cystic fibrosis, sleep medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Susanna A. McColley

Cystic fibrosis, newborn care, child health research. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6260

Radiology

Margaret D. Gore

(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2325 Cynthia K. Rigsby

Cardiovascular imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4500 Daniel M. Schwartz

Fluoroscopy, gastrointestinal imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

Rheumatology

Marisa S. Klein-Gitelman

Lupus/SLE, juvenile arthritis. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Melissa S. Tesher

Vasculitis, lupus/SLE, musculoskeletal pain. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Linda Wagner-Weiner

Lupus/SLE, juvenile arthritis, vasculitis, dermatomyositis, scleroderma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Surgery

Julia E. Grabowski

Hirschsprung's disease, laparoscopic surgery, trauma. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4210 Marion C.W. Henry

Minimally invasive surgery, neonatal surgery, aerodigestive disorders, congenital malformations, hernia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Thomas H. Inge

Bariatric and obesity surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362 Brian A. Jones

(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Park Ridge, 708-684-2016 Jessica J. Kandel

Neuroblastoma, hepatoblastoma, Wilms' tumor, cancers, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Thomas K. Lee

Soft tissue tumors, minimally invasive surgery, neuroblastoma, gallbladder surgery, biliary surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Grace Z. Mak

Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, neonatal surgery, cancers, anorectal malformations. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Manish Raiji

Surgical oncology, congenital malformations, minimally invasive surgery, complex congenital malformation repair. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 Erin E. Rowell

Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation in cancer. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4210 Bethany J. Slater

Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, GERD, neonatal surgery. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330 Riccardo A. Superina

Transplant surgery, kidney transplant, liver transplant, hepatobiliary surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4040

Urology

Earl Y. Cheng

Genital reconstruction, hypospadias, urinary reconstruction, neurogenic bladder. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340 Mohan S. Gundeti

Robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, bladder reconstruction, congenital anomalies. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169 John T.B. Houston

Hypospadias, kidney stones, minimally invasive urologic surgery, urinary reconstruction. (Lurie) West Town, 312-632-0032 Bruce W. Lindgren

Minimally invasive surgery, hypospadias, undescended testis, fetal urology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340 Dennis B. Liu

Hypospadias, undescended testis, genitourinary reconstruction. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340 Jonathan H. Ross

Minimally invasive surgery, urologic cancer, urinary tract infections, genital reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034 Elizabeth B. Yerkes

Reconstructive surgery, congenital genitourinary anomalies, hypospadias, neurogenic bladder, urodynamics. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340

ABOUT THIS LIST It was compiled by Castle Connolly, a trusted healthcare research company with more than 30 years of experience helping patients find top doctors and institutions. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors, starting with a nomination from another licensed physician. Castle Connolly vets each nominee’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. A physician’s interpersonal skills are also considered. As part of Everyday Health Group, Castle Connolly contributes to a larger mission of driving better clinical and health outcomes through informed decision-making and trusted content, reaching over 67 million health consumers and 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians.