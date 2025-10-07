Related: Top Children’s Doctors: What I Do for My Own Kids

Note: Each doctor’s primary hospital affiliation is listed in parentheses.

Click on the to find out what these doctors do for their own kids.

Pediatrics

George V. Achett
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800

Hassan Alzein
Primary care, newborn care, asthma. (OSF) Evergreen Park, 708-424-7600

Adam Aronson
Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Skokie, 847-676-5394

Maria Christine Bayang
Primary care. (UChicago AdventHealth Bolingbrook) Lockport, 815-838-7337

Eileen M. Beaty
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-869-0892

John H. Beckerman
Primary care. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-382-7337

Frank W. Belmonte
(Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-2210

Irwin Benuck
Primary care, obesity, developmental disorders, cardiology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4100

Charles M. Braverman
Primary care. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Lake Barrington, 847-381-5005

Tara E. Brito
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Oak Park, 708-383-2900

Donald K. Brown
Primary care, child development, preventive medicine, parenting issues, newborn care. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-280-1480

Mark M. Butterly
Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000

Jeffrey A. Cabotaje
Primary care. (Endeavor Elmhurst) Oak Park, 708-383-3010

Louis E. Camras
Primary care, growth and development disorders, chronic illness, preventive medicine, vaccines. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-896-7788

Jason J. Canel
Primary care. (Endeavor Glenbrook) Glenview, 847-832-6500

Rachel N. Caskey
Primary care, adolescent medicine, vaccines. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-355-1700

Anita R. Chandra-Puri
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-926-7337

Danielle Smith Cherian
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800

Shana N. Christian
Primary care, newborn care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-869-0892

Mary B. Collins
Primary care. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Lake Barrington, 847-381-5005

Sean M. Diamond
Primary care, special health care needs. (Loyola) Tinley Park, 888-584-7888

Christopher Donohoe
Concierge medicine, primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) North Center, 773-644-1362

Cheryl Donovan-Hunt
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400

Alexandra C. Downing
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-926-7337

David Drelicharz
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800

Kelly Fitzgerald
Primary care. St. Charles, 630-797-4255

Marc A. Freed
Primary care, asthma, dermatology. (Lurie) North Riverside, 708-442-7979

Ariel Gliksberg
Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400

Judith Horwitz Glassenberg
Primary care, diabetes, sickle cell disease. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-666-3494

Carrie M. Gosch
Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300

Deborah G. Gulson
Primary care. (Lurie) Libertyville, 847-362-5707

Mary C. Hall
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-677-7250

Wafaa G. Hanna
Primary care. (Advocate Christ) Tinley Park, 708-478-4666

Heather A. Haukness
Primary care. (Lurie) Oak Park, 708-383-8070

Daphne C. Hirsh
Primary care. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-642-5515

Abigail Lynn Hodges
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Oak Park, 708-383-2900

Julie Holland
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1507

Youn J. Hong
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800

Peter Hwa Te Hwan
Primary care, preventive medicine, newborn care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-926-7337

Jonathan M. Kaufman
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-6700

Svetlana Kravtchenko
Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-2210

Stacy Laurent
Hospital medicine. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416

Dawn H. Li
Primary care, breastfeeding. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-642-5515

Dhanya P. Limaye
Primary care. (Northwestern) West Town, 312-666-3494

Oscar R. Linares
Primary care, infectious disease. (MacNeal) Berwyn, 708-788-0077

Robert H. Listernick
Diagnostic problems. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6450

Muhammed Longi
Primary care. (UChicago AdventHealth Bolingbrook) Lockport, 815-838-7337

Kenneth F. Lyons
Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300

Deanna L. Monroe
Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300

Charles L. O'Brien III
Primary care, ADD/ADHD, developmental disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

James J. Olson
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Skokie, 847-677-7250

Anne Marie Orescanin
Emergency medicine, hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-2210

Amanda D. Osta
Primary care, preventive medicine. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416

Ellen M. Papacek
Primary care. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800

Rinku J. Patel
Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000

Sonali Mehta Patel
Hospital medicine. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000

Richard A. Pervos
Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-499-3070

Kenneth S. Polin
Primary care. (Lurie) Skokie, 312-227-2860

M. Belinda Radis
Primary care, adolescent medicine, preventive medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400

Susan A. Roth
Primary care. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1507

Moazzam Saeed
Primary care. (UChicago AdventHealth Bolingbrook) Bolingbrook, 630-226-5300

Nabil M. Saleh
Primary care, adolescent medicine. (Gottlieb) Melrose Park, 708-450-0112

Margaret A. Scotellaro
Primary care, child abuse and neglect, foster care, underserved community health, preventive medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-2200

Dov Y. Shapiro
Primary care, behavioral disorders, ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorder. (Advocate Lutheran General) Northbrook, 847-498-3434

Katherine L. Shepherd
Primary care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Skokie, 847-676-5394

Jeffrey J. Sroka
Primary care, asthma. (Advocate Trinity) Batavia, 630-879-2110

Kathleen K. Starr
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-280-1480

Maura A. Steed
Hospital medicine. (Northwestern) Streeterville, 312-926-5924

Sonia W. Sterrett
Primary care. (Lurie) Lake View, 773-348-8300

Madhupa Sud
Primary care. (UChicago Ingalls) Harvey, 855-826-3878

Heidi E. Swanson
Primary care. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Bolingbrook, 630-759-9230

Erin Taback
Primary care. (Northwestern) Oak Park, 708-383-2900

Marlene Tanquilut
Primary care. (Vista) Gurnee, 847-336-0770

Rebecca Unger
Primary care, nutrition, obesity, weight management, adolescent medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-642-5515

Asha Varghese
Primary care, preventive medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Buffalo Grove, 847-520-5400

Tito G. Yao
Primary care. (Humboldt Park Health) South Austin, 773-287-0751

Angeline R. Zarzuela
Primary care. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-5005

Marilyn A. Zwirn
Primary care. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Libertyville, 847-680-8066

Adolescent Medicine

Karen Bernstein
Adolescent gynecology, eating disorders, sexually transmitted diseases, weight management. (UChicago Comer) Streeterville, 888-824-0200

Allergy & Immunology

W. Mona Hirani
Allergy, asthma, food and drug allergy. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Des Plaines, 847-635-7300

Cynthia J. Lerner
Asthma, food allergy, allergic rhinitis. (Lurie) Tinley Park, 708-633-7001

C. Lucy Park
Asthma, allergy, immune deficiency, pulmonology. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416

Joyce Rabbat
Asthma, allergy. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Pisit Rangsithienchai
Asthma, allergy, allergic rhinitis. (Advocate South Suburban) Oak Forest, 708-687-7550

Cardiology

Michael Earing
Echocardiography, congenital heart disease, Marfan syndrome. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Abraham Groner
Echocardiography, fetal cardiac imaging. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9461

Peter R. Koenig
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4100

Stephen M. Neuberger
(Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 708-684-5580

Stephen Pophal
(UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6172

David A. Roberson
Echocardiography, fetal cardiology. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5580

Stefani M. Samples
Cardiac imaging, fetal echocardiology, transesophageal echocardiography. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Philip T. Thrush
Cardiomyopathy, heart failure, heart transplant medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4100

Thomas J. Weigel
Congenital heart disease, echocardiography. (Lurie) Avondale, 312-951-5800

Paula E. Williams
Congenital and structural heart diseases, heart failure, fetal arrhythmias, echocardiography. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9461

Critical Care Medicine

Rajit K. Basu
Hospital medicine, acute kidney failure. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

Ronald Kampanatkosol
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5685

Kristen Nelson McMillan
Hospital medicine, heart disease, pulmonary hypertension. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-8000

Dermatology

Anthony J. Mancini
Infantile hemangioma, atopic dermatitis, pediatric education. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Amy S. Paller
Genetic skin disorders, immune deficiency skin disorders, atopic dermatitis. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Sarah L. Stein
Vascular malformations, dermatitis, hair and nail disorders, skin infections, birthmarks. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1611

Annette M. Wagner
Laser surgery, vascular malformations, birthmarks. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics

Lawrence A. Gray
Developmental and behavioral disorders, neonatal developmental disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Michael Msall
Developmental and behavioral disorders, Down syndrome, neurodevelopmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorder. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Reshma Shah
ADD/ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, developmental disorders, learning disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416

Emergency Medicine

Shannon Eileen Staley
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5300

Endocrinology

Sanjay Bansal
Diabetes, growth and pubertal disorders, endocrine disorders, calcium disorders, vitamin D disorders. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Brett C. Barrett
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Tinley Park, 708-684-5437

Tseghai Berhe
(Advocate Good Samaritan) Schaumburg, 847-894-2624

Claudia Boucher-Berry
Adrenal disorders, diabetes, thyroid disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416

Wendy J. Brickman
Diabetes. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6090

Dianne Deplewski
Diabetes prevention, thyroid diseases, sexual development disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138

Stephanie Drobac
(Endeavor Skokie) Skokie, 847-663-8508

Courtney A. Finlayson
Pubertal disorders. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 312-227-6090

Naomi R. Fogel
Diabetes, growth disorders, pubertal disorders. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 312-227-6090

Siri Atma W. Greeley
Monogenic diabetes, weight management, hypoglycemia. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138

Michelle Blanco Lemelman
Gender-affirming care, thyroid cancer, thyroid disorders. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138

Carla Z. Minutti
Growth disorders, adrenal disorders, pituitary disorders, thyroid disorders. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034

Raghavendra G. Mirmira
Endocrinology. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138

Rochelle Naylor
Diabetes, thyroid disease, endocrine disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6138

Angela A. Ganan Popa
(Advocate Christ) Park Ridge, 847-304-3641

Anita N. Swamy
Diabetes, obesity. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 800-543-7362

Gastroenterology

Ruba Azzam
Liver disease, liver transplant medicine, pancreatic disease, nutrition. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Vincent F. Biank
Inflammatory bowel disease, GERD, liver transplant medicine. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-1795

Valeria C. Cohran
Hepatology, bowel transplant medicine, liver transplant medicine. (Lurie) Lincoln Park, 312-227-4040

John E. Fortunato Jr.
Gastrointestinal motility disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4200

Anil A. Kesavan
Celiac disease, digestive disorders, GERD, inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn's. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034

Randolph M. McConnie
(Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034

Suzanne P. Nelson
GERD. (Lurie) Glenview, 800-543-7362

Timothy A.S. Sentongo
GERD, cystic fibrosis, eosinophilic esophagitis, allergic intestinal disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Hematology-Oncology

Mark A. Applebaum
Cancers, neuroblastoma, sarcoma, solid tumors, adolescent and young adult cancer care. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200

Eric C. Beyer
Cancers, hematologic malignancies, hematology. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158

Lorraine E. Canham
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158

Susan L. Cohn
Cancers, neuroblastoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158

Jill de Jong
Anemia, bleeding and coagulation disorders, hematologic disorders, leukemia and lymphoma, immunodeficiency. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158

Ami V. Desai
Sarcoma, solid tumors, developmental therapeutics, neuroblastoma, cancer in adolescents. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158

Lisa Giordano
Cancers. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034

William R. Goodell
Hodgkin's lymphoma, leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-723-9400

Tara Henderson
Cancer in adolescents, cancer in young adults, cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Lewis Hsu
Sickle cell disease. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416

James LaBelle
Stem cell transplant, bone marrow transplant, lymphoma, leukemia, cancers. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158

Gabrielle Lapping-Carr
Sickle cell disease, benign hematology, hematologic malignancies, leukemia and lymphoma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200

Loretta S. Li
Hematologic malignancies, leukemia and lymphoma, bone marrow and stem cell transplant, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Ricarchito B. Manera
Leukemia and lymphoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-3898

Elaine R. Morgan
Leukemia, palliative care, ethics, hemophagocytic syndrome, Langerhans cell histiocytosis. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Perry Morocco
Anemia, bleeding and coagulation disorders, hematologic malignancies, leukemia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 888-824-0200

Radhika Peddinti
Sickle cell disease, hemoglobinopathies, neuroblastoma, bleeding and coagulation disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158

Jenna E. Rossoff
Cancers, neuro-oncology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Marie-Ellen Sarvida
Cancer diagnosis and treatment. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-4094

Samuel L. Volchenboum
Neuroblastoma, blood disorders. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-9158

Angela J. Waanders
Neuro-oncology, brain tumors. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4090

Infectious Diseases

Nour Akhras
(Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 224-299-4222

Allison H. Bartlett
Staph infections, COVID, health care quality and safety. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-834-1443

Barbara Hendrickson
(UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-834-1443

Julia Rosebush
HIV/AIDS, preexposure prophylaxis, gay and bisexual men's health. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-834-1443

Anne H. Rowley
Kawasaki disease. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4080

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Ousama Dallal
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-5313

Raye-Ann Odegaard deRegnier
(Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

Jeffrey George
Neonatal care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-5386

Aaron Hamvas
Lung disease in newborns, neonatal chronic lung disease, neonatal critical care. (Lurie) Streeterville, 314-227-4000

Richard Kampanatkosol
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-5313

Jonathan Muraskas
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, multiple gestation, conjoined twins, ethics. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-1067

Aloka L. Patel
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, neonatal nutrition, hospital medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6640

De-Ann M. Pillers
(UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-4150

David N. Sheftel
Developmental disorders, neonatal care. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-723-5313

Jean M. Silvestri
Neonatal critical care, prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, hospital medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6640

Debra E. Weese-Mayer
Breathing disorders, SIDS. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-3300

Marc G. Weiss
Prematurity and low-birth-weight infants, breathing disorders. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-1067

Nephrology

Richard A. Kaplan
Dialysis care, hypertension, urinary tract infections. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330

Mahima Keswani
Dialysis care, chronic kidney failure. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Jerome C. Lane
Lupus/SLE, nephrotic syndrome, chronic kidney disease, urinary tract infections. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Priya Verghese
Kidney transplant medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Neurologic Surgery

Tord D. Alden
Epilepsy, brain and spinal cord tumors, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, brachial plexus injury. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220

Robin M. Bowman
Spina bifida. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220

Arthur J. DiPatri Jr.
Brain tumors. (Shriners) Montclare, 855-382-2298

Sandi K. Lam
Epilepsy, craniofacial surgery, cerebrovascular neurosurgery, minimally invasive neurosurgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4220

Dimitrios C. Nikas
Brain and spinal cord tumors, craniofacial surgery, congenital anomalies, Chiari malformations. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 847-723-9052

Neurology

Saba Ahmad
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-7416

Steven Coker
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-933-6631

Emily Doll
Epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Leon G. Epstein
Migraine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Nancy L. Kuntz
Neuromuscular disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Charles J. Marcuccilli
Epilepsy and seizure disorders. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034

Sunila E. O'Connor
Epilepsy. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-3540

Nishant S. Shah
Brain tumors, epilepsy, Tourette's syndrome, ADD/ADHD, migraine. (Advocate Children's Park Ridge) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330

Priyamvada Tatachar
Epilepsy. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-3540

James Tonsgard
Neurofibromatosis, intellectual disabilities, genetic brain disease, seizures, epilepsy. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Orthopedic Surgery

Haluk Altiok
Hip disorders and dysplasia, limb deformities, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, arthrogryposis. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400

Laura M. Lemke
(Lurie) Geneva, 630-933-2137

John F. Sarwark
Scoliosis, limb lengthening. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6190

Peter A. Smith
Cerebral palsy, arthrogryposis, clubfoot, skeletal dysplasia. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400

Christopher M. Sullivan
Acute and chronic injuries, overuse musculoskeletal injuries. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

Otolaryngology

Fuad M. Baroody
Ear infections, sinusitis, airway disorders, hyperparathyroidism. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865

Kathryn L. Colman
(Advocate Masonic) Lake View, 773-296-5500

Katherine K. Hamming
Airway disorders, cleft palate and lip, ear disorders, sinus disorders. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-674-5585

James W. Schroeder
Airway disorders, hearing disorders, sinus disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Jonathan M. Sherman
Sleep apnea, otitis media, hearing loss, airway disorders, congenital head and neck disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5437

Dana Suskind
Hearing loss, cochlear implants. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-1865

Dana M. Thompson
Swallowing disorders, tracheal surgery, laryngeal disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6230

David L. Walner
Airway disorders, sinus disorders. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-674-5585

Nancy M. Young
Hearing disorders, cholesteatoma, cochlear implants, ear disorders and surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6230

Psychiatry

Norman A. Chapman
ADD/ADHD, bipolar and mood disorders. (Advocate Lutheran General) Deerfield, 847-940-0340

Susan Jane Friedland
ADD/ADHD, behavioral disorders, anxiety and mood disorders. (Lurie) Goose Island, 312-227-2800

Steven H. Hanus
Depression, anxiety and mood disorders, eating disorders, substance abuse. (Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-864-3444

MaryBeth Lake
(Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Sigita Plioplys
Epilepsy and behavior, ADHD, anxiety disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

Karam Radwan
ADD/ADHD, bipolar and mood disorders, personality disorders, trauma psychiatry. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-702-3858

John T. Walkup
Anxiety disorders. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

Pulmonology

Javeed Akhter
Chronic lung disease, sleep disorders. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5437

Maria L. Dowell
Cystic fibrosis, sleep medicine. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Susanna A. McColley
Cystic fibrosis, newborn care, child health research. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6260

Radiology

Margaret D. Gore
(Endeavor Evanston) Evanston, 847-570-2325

Cynthia K. Rigsby
Cardiovascular imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4500

Daniel M. Schwartz
Fluoroscopy, gastrointestinal imaging. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4000

Rheumatology

Marisa S. Klein-Gitelman
Lupus/SLE, juvenile arthritis. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Melissa S. Tesher
Vasculitis, lupus/SLE, musculoskeletal pain. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Linda Wagner-Weiner
Lupus/SLE, juvenile arthritis, vasculitis, dermatomyositis, scleroderma. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Surgery

Julia E. Grabowski
Hirschsprung's disease, laparoscopic surgery, trauma. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4210

Marion C.W. Henry
Minimally invasive surgery, neonatal surgery, aerodigestive disorders, congenital malformations, hernia. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Thomas H. Inge
Bariatric and obesity surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 800-543-7362

Brian A. Jones
(Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Park Ridge, 708-684-2016

Jessica J. Kandel
Neuroblastoma, hepatoblastoma, Wilms' tumor, cancers, minimally invasive surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Thomas K. Lee
Soft tissue tumors, minimally invasive surgery, neuroblastoma, gallbladder surgery, biliary surgery. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Grace Z. Mak
Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, neonatal surgery, cancers, anorectal malformations. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Manish Raiji
Surgical oncology, congenital malformations, minimally invasive surgery, complex congenital malformation repair. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

Erin E. Rowell
Minimally invasive surgery, fertility preservation in cancer. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4210

Bethany J. Slater
Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, GERD, neonatal surgery. (Advocate Children's Oak Lawn) Park Ridge, 847-318-9330

Riccardo A. Superina
Transplant surgery, kidney transplant, liver transplant, hepatobiliary surgery. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-4040

Urology

Earl Y. Cheng
Genital reconstruction, hypospadias, urinary reconstruction, neurogenic bladder. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340

Mohan S. Gundeti
Robotic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, bladder reconstruction, congenital anomalies. (UChicago Comer) Hyde Park, 773-702-6169

John T.B. Houston
Hypospadias, kidney stones, minimally invasive urologic surgery, urinary reconstruction. (Lurie) West Town, 312-632-0032

Bruce W. Lindgren
Minimally invasive surgery, hypospadias, undescended testis, fetal urology. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340

Dennis B. Liu
Hypospadias, undescended testis, genitourinary reconstruction. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340

Jonathan H. Ross
Minimally invasive surgery, urologic cancer, urinary tract infections, genital reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-3034

Elizabeth B. Yerkes
Reconstructive surgery, congenital genitourinary anomalies, hypospadias, neurogenic bladder, urodynamics. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6340

Want to know more about these doctors?
Contact information? Insurance accepted? For that and more, click here.

ABOUT THIS LIST It was compiled by Castle Connolly, a trusted healthcare research company with more than 30 years of experience helping patients find top doctors and institutions. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors, starting with a nomination from another licensed physician. Castle Connolly vets each nominee’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. A physician’s interpersonal skills are also considered. As part of Everyday Health Group, Castle Connolly contributes to a larger mission of driving better clinical and health outcomes through informed decision-making and trusted content, reaching over 67 million health consumers and 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians.