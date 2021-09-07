COVID-19 stripped 18 months of live performances from the Joffrey Ballet. It was a devastating blow to the dancers, stunting their already short careers. They leaned on family and each other and found creative ways to keep their bodies and their craft in shape. At the start of the pandemic, many company members stayed in Chicago, continuing their classes by laying scraps of dance flooring near a kitchen counter or using dining chairs as a barre. Joffrey’s Crisis Stabilization Fund raised nearly $12 million to keep the doors open and pay salaries. Last fall, the dancers returned to the studios in small pods to prepare three digital premieres. Getting ready for a return to the stage has been slow but rewarding, they say.

Dancer Alberto Velazquez’s first live performance was for about 25 people at a press conference in May. “When I stepped back onstage,” he says, “that feeling came back and I realized how much I missed it.”

The audiences will be much bigger next month, when the Joffrey returns to a new home at the Lyric Opera House — freshly renovated with new seats, enhanced sightlines, and improved accessibility.

“We’re not out of this pandemic yet, but we are so happy to be back,” says artistic director Ashley Wheater. Home: A Celebration, running October 13 to 24, kicks off the season with live premieres of three works — by Chanel DaSilva, Nicolas Blanc, and Yoshihisa Araioriginally choreographed for digital viewing. Former Joffrey artistic director Gerald Arpino’s Birthday Variations completes the program. It’s a fitting revival: The 1986 escapade was commissioned as a birthday present for Dino D’Angelo, who was then the owner of the Civic Opera House (now the Lyric).

Two full-length ballets — Christopher Wheeldon’s Nutcracker (December 4 to 26) and Yuri Possokhov’s Don Quixote (February 16 to 27) — anchor the season. And choreographer Cathy Marston sets her first ballet created exclusively for the Joffrey: a one-act based on John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men. It runs April 27 to May 8, 2022, with Serenade by George Balanchine. For more information, visit joffrey.org.

Dara Holmes is entering her 11th season with the Joffrey. She kept in touch with her church community through Bible studies on Zoom and stayed active by exploring the city on foot. “I walked everywhere,” she says.

When the shutdown started, Jose Pablo Castro Cuevas hadn’t even finished his first season in the main company. He spent nearly six months with his family in Mexico. “I was taking ballet class from the second floor of my house, holding on to the stairwell,” he says.

To keep her mind off not being able to dance as much as she wanted, Olivia Duryea took courses through the Joffrey’s partnership with Harold Washington College. “Coming back, I have more appreciation for performing,” she says. “Every show, I want to be aware that this is a fleeting thing we do.”

Yumi Kanazawa and her boyfriend, Joffrey dancer Valentino Moneglia Zamora, kept each other motivated at home. “It was nice to have someone who understands what we were going through,” she says.

Princess Reid, who joined the Joffrey in 2018, spent quarantine on the West Coast, returning to Chicago last August. She worked on building her confidence. “We got a big chunk of our careers taken away from us, but I found new ways to express myself,” she says.

Joffrey veteran Alberto Velazquez quarantined in Mexico with his family. “We haven’t been together for that long since I was 14 years old,” he said. Joffrey dancer Amanda Assucena joined him for part of the time; they took classes and rehearsed together in his mother’s dance studio.

