Mick De Giulio

Owner of De Giulio Kitchen Design in Wilmette and River North

The popularity of open-floor plans makes it important to allow things to be easily put away and out of sight, yet kept handy at the same time. I carve out the space within the back wall of a countertop or sink for shallow-depth shelves — even just two inches in depth will work. This can be valuable space that would typically go unused, and it’s perfect for smaller things like spices, oils, and vinegars. Putting sliding panels made of stone, glass, or wood over these shelves ensures they can be covered at a moment’s notice. The panels also keep spices protected from heat. Looking for every opportunity in a kitchen to create more function is what it’s all about.

Brianne Bishop

Founder of Brianne Bishop Design in West Town

Where and how to store my spices is the first feature I thought of when I recently remodeled my dream kitchen. I try to start with a shallow drawer near the cooking surface with angled display trays, which can also be customized for the size of jars being used to maximize storage. If a shallow drawer does not fit your kitchen design, you can plan or retrofit a tall, narrow cabinet as a spice pullout, like the one made by Häfele. Uniform glass jars are not only the perfect way to keep your spices fresh but are also visually appealing. I prefer the small glass jars with a cork lid, but stainless lids are nice, too, since you can clean them easily.