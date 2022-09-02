ABOUT THE BACKDROP When interior designer Vanessa Thanh Vu pitched her husband, Kevin Yu, on opening a “two-dimensional” café — that is, one that gives the illusion you are in a pen-and-ink sketch — he was skeptical. “I let her know it was an awful idea,” he recalls, adding that he told her, “There’s no way anyone would be interested in the idea of a black-and-white restaurant, and there’s no way we can keep it clean.” Yu, who grew up reading black-and-white comics in Taiwan, eventually came around to the idea, and in February, the couple opened 2D Restaurant in Lake View East. Featuring full-wall illustrations of Paris drawn by Vu and painted by local artist Mia Larson, it serves contrastingly colorful mochi doughnuts as well as crispy fried chicken. The place has been a hit with both foodies and the Instagram crowd. But Yu was right about one thing: It’s a nightmare to keep clean. “We have tried probably close to 15 different topcoats.”

Louis Vuitton silk and polyamide dress, silk and metallized polyester T-shirt dress with David Sims print, and calf leather Capucines BB bag

Louis Vuitton silk and polyamide dress, price upon request, silk and metallized polyester T-shirt dress with David Sims print, price upon request, and calf leather Capucines BB bag, $7,850, Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave.

 

Officine Générale wool jacket, lambskin leather pants, and silk scarf, and Coût de la Liberté denim western shirt with crystal embellishment

Officine Générale wool jacket, $840, lambskin leather pants, $1,100, and silk scarf, $380, officinegenerale.com. Coût de la Liberté denim western shirt with crystal embellishment, $2,831, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St.

TIP: ADD POP An accessory with flair, such as a silk scarf or colorful sunglasses, can enliven a subdued look.

 

Commes des Garçons cotton double-sleeved shirt and wool pants and Coach sunglasses

Commes des Garçons cotton double-sleeved shirt, $370, and wool pants, $245, Notre, 118 N. Peoria St. Coach sunglasses, $274, Coach, 625 N. Michigan Ave.

 

Victoria Beckham polyester shirtdress with bow detail

Victoria Beckham polyester shirtdress with bow detail, $1,290, Blake, 212 W. Chicago Ave.

 

Coût de la Liberté merino lamb shearling peacoat

Coût de la Liberté merino lamb shearling peacoat, $7,648, Ikram.

TIP: REMEMBER YOUR COAT Make your outerwear the star with a bold print.

 

On left: Tom Ford velvet hooded zip-up hoodie, silk rib henley, silk and cotton henley, and velvet joggers. On right: Tom Ford viscose velvet single-breasted cocktail jacket and joggers

On left: Tom Ford velvet hooded zip-up hoodie, $2,190, silk rib henley, $2,370, silk and cotton henley, $650, and velvet joggers, $1,890. On right: Tom Ford viscose velvet single-breasted cocktail jacket, $4,590, and joggers, $1,380, tomford.com.

 

Jonathan Cohen viscose smocked dress and cotton sweater with hand embroidery

Jonathan Cohen viscose smocked dress, $1,395, and cotton sweater with hand embroidery, $895, Ikram.

 

Sacai nylon and polyester cropped blouson, Sacai asymmetric wool camisole and skirt

Sacai nylon and polyester cropped blouson, $1,370, Ikram. Sacai asymmetric wool camisole, $710, and skirt, $760, Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.

TIP: DON’T GET TOO BUSY Skip vibrant colors when you’re already incorporating cutouts, side zippers, and other atypical elements.

Models: Cameron Irmiter, Niamh Byrne/Ford Models; Jesse Dz, Wesley Watson/Select Model Management; Deb Jacks, Hairstyling; Cathleen Healy, Makeup; Rachel Waters, Producer; Drew Beeson, Photo Tech; Josue Briones, Photo Assistant; Olivia Lavery, Stylist Assistant.