ABOUT THE BACKDROP When interior designer Vanessa Thanh Vu pitched her husband, Kevin Yu, on opening a “two-dimensional” café — that is, one that gives the illusion you are in a pen-and-ink sketch — he was skeptical. “I let her know it was an awful idea,” he recalls, adding that he told her, “There’s no way anyone would be interested in the idea of a black-and-white restaurant, and there’s no way we can keep it clean.” Yu, who grew up reading black-and-white comics in Taiwan, eventually came around to the idea, and in February, the couple opened 2D Restaurant in Lake View East. Featuring full-wall illustrations of Paris drawn by Vu and painted by local artist Mia Larson, it serves contrastingly colorful mochi doughnuts as well as crispy fried chicken. The place has been a hit with both foodies and the Instagram crowd. But Yu was right about one thing: It’s a nightmare to keep clean. “We have tried probably close to 15 different topcoats.”

Louis Vuitton silk and polyamide dress, price upon request, silk and metallized polyester T-shirt dress with David Sims print, price upon request, and calf leather Capucines BB bag, $7,850, Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave.

Officine Générale wool jacket, $840, lambskin leather pants, $1,100, and silk scarf, $380, officinegenerale.com. Coût de la Liberté denim western shirt with crystal embellishment, $2,831, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St.

TIP: ADD POP An accessory with flair, such as a silk scarf or colorful sunglasses, can enliven a subdued look.

Commes des Garçons cotton double-sleeved shirt, $370, and wool pants, $245, Notre, 118 N. Peoria St. Coach sunglasses, $274, Coach, 625 N. Michigan Ave.

Victoria Beckham polyester shirtdress with bow detail, $1,290, Blake, 212 W. Chicago Ave.

Coût de la Liberté merino lamb shearling peacoat, $7,648, Ikram.

TIP: REMEMBER YOUR COAT Make your outerwear the star with a bold print.

On left: Tom Ford velvet hooded zip-up hoodie, $2,190, silk rib henley, $2,370, silk and cotton henley, $650, and velvet joggers, $1,890. On right: Tom Ford viscose velvet single-breasted cocktail jacket, $4,590, and joggers, $1,380, tomford.com.

Jonathan Cohen viscose smocked dress, $1,395, and cotton sweater with hand embroidery, $895, Ikram.

Sacai nylon and polyester cropped blouson, $1,370, Ikram. Sacai asymmetric wool camisole, $710, and skirt, $760, Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave.

TIP: DON’T GET TOO BUSY Skip vibrant colors when you’re already incorporating cutouts, side zippers, and other atypical elements.

Models: Cameron Irmiter, Niamh Byrne/Ford Models; Jesse Dz, Wesley Watson/Select Model Management; Deb Jacks, Hairstyling; Cathleen Healy, Makeup; Rachel Waters, Producer; Drew Beeson, Photo Tech; Josue Briones, Photo Assistant; Olivia Lavery, Stylist Assistant.