Campo Santo means “holy field” in Spanish. Fittingly, at Lucy Angel’s flower shop you’ll find farmland-inspired arrangements worthy of praise. Angel, who also works as an event marketer for clients like Red Bull and Pitchfork, puts together wispy, artful bouquets in an homage to her Mexican American identity and cultural traditions. Expect vibrant birds of paradise and butterfly ranunculuses (pictured), which remind Angel of her trips to flower markets in Mexico. Blooms are available singularly or in curated arrangements at her boutique, which she opened late last year within Comercio Popular, a shopping center founded by entrepreneur Miguel Cervantes and cocurated by interior designer Dom Cordilla. There you’ll see fashion and housewares from Latin America, including handcrafted resin vases from Monterrey (pictured, $99) perfect for displaying your stunning new stems. 2901 W. Cermak Rd., Little Village