When Adam LeBlanc isn’t charming street fest crowds into singing Jenny’s famous phone number, he DJ’s at nightclubs, including Beauty Bar and Berlin. And when the Lake View resident wants to unwind, he hops on his bike and goes looking for inspiration. “I’m a very sensory-driven person,” he says. “Tastes, sights, sounds — they excite me. They fuel me creatively. I love music, I love cooking, and I love dressing up.” His bike rides often lead to his favorite stores, where he enjoys chatting with the shopkeepers and nabbing rare finds.

Photograph: Michael Zajakowski

Seek Vintage

1433 W. Chicago Ave., West Town

“This shop is as eclectic as its owner, who’s one of the most colorful characters you’ll ever meet. It’s a curated collection of cocktail glasses, dresses, jackets, jewelry, retro ashtrays — a little bit of everything.”

WISH LIST

Gray wool overcoat (on LeBlanc, above) “I got this at one of their monthly parties, when they bring in some PBR and a couple bottles of whiskey. I wore it at my wedding this past winter. It makes me feel glam, like I’m in New York in the ’70s.” $75

Rattleback Records

5405 N. Clark St., Andersonville

Photography: (turntable) Audio-Technica; (album) Adam LeBlanc

WISH LIST

1. Donna Summer’s The Dance Collection “This double LP is one of my holy grails. It took me a few years to find it.” $75

2. Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB “It’s a direct drive, so if you want to practice scratching, you can. It’s a little more affordable than other turntables.” $330

Epic Spices

1725 W. Chicago Ave., West Town

“The owner is a connoisseur who will tell you all about the different kinds of cinnamon sticks they grind up. Their custom spice blends are really next level.”

Photograph: Michael Zajakowski

WISH LIST

1. Marisa’s Recado Rojo “This blend of citrus and chile flavors is the perfect summer complement to any good cut of chicken or pork.” $6.25

2. Freeze-Dried Shallots “They’re chopped — easy to throw in a quick salad to add extra dimension and flavor.” $4.25