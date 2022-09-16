Go Bold
A large-scale mural with lush, unexpected hues creates an immersive environment that’s photo-backdrop-worthy.
Try it In the office
Buy it Floating Gardens Wall Mural by York Wallcoverings, $395. JC Licht, 5424 N. Clark St., Andersonville
Create an Aura
Atmospheric washes of nature-inspired color come together in a dreamy haze. The result is a relaxing-on-the-shoreline vibe.
Try it In the bedroom
Buy it Aurora by Calico, $10 a square foot. calicowallpaper.com
Try a Minimalist Twist
Redefine “lush” with wallpaper that appears to have been ripped from an artist’s sketchbook.
Try it In the bathroom
Buy it Fountain by Calico, price upon request. calicowallpaper.com
Get Real
A landscape with an etched look raises the question: Window or wall?
Try it In the living room
Buy it Zephyr Mural by Woodchip & Magnolia, complete piece starts at $4.50. woodchipandmagnolia.co.uk