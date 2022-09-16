Photography: Calico (2), York, Woodchip & Magnolia

Go Bold

A large-scale mural with lush, unexpected hues creates an immersive environment that’s photo-backdrop-worthy.

Try it In the office

Buy it Floating Gardens Wall Mural by York Wallcoverings, $395. JC Licht, 5424 N. Clark St., Andersonville

Create an Aura

Atmospheric washes of nature-inspired color come together in a dreamy haze. The result is a relaxing-on-the-shoreline vibe.

Try it In the bedroom

Buy it Aurora by Calico, $10 a square foot. calicowallpaper.com

Try a Minimalist Twist

Redefine “lush” with wallpaper that appears to have been ripped from an artist’s sketchbook.

Try it In the bathroom

Buy it Fountain by Calico, price upon request. calicowallpaper.com

Get Real

A landscape with an etched look raises the question: Window or wall?

Try it In the living room

Buy it Zephyr Mural by Woodchip & Magnolia, complete piece starts at $4.50. woodchipandmagnolia.co.uk