Photograph: Tara Stamps

Columbus Park Refectory

“It’s one of the crown jewels of the West Side. It’s flanked by tennis and basketball courts, a golf course, beautiful water — it’s great for walking or jogging around the beautiful paths. And then there’s the refectory building itself.” 5701 W. Jackson Blvd.

Schweet Cheesecake

“It’s a charming little café painted in this calming sea-foam blue. They play old-school music on a record player. This summer they’ve had these signature lemonades: lavender, rose, and hibiscus. Absolutely delicious.” 5248 W. Chicago Ave.

PopCourts! Community Plaza

“I like it because it was created with young people in mind, to give them a place to hang out and play a little basketball or just chill. I’d like pop-ups all over the community. My dream is to turn a vacant lot into a game hub for young and older people. There’s so much value in intergenerational relationships.” Chicago and Lockwood Avenues