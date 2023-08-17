After running a candle company for 20 years, Gretchen Hollingsworth found herself drawn to a new flame: accessories. The Atlanta native sold her jewelry through other retailers for seven years before choosing Chicago as the first city in which to open a standalone location of Ink + Alloy. The space is as vibrant as the boho-chic pieces it sells. “We went a little crazy with color,” admits Hollingsworth. Pieces are handcrafted in India by artisans who use traditional techniques like block printing and sequin embroidery. Glass seed beads and brass find new life as earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, and materials like raffia and enamel pop up as elements of surprise. Part of the proceeds from each sale go to the nonprofit Commit2Change, dedicated to educating abandoned and impoverished girls in India. 3530 N. Southport Ave., Lake View

1. Sutton sunburst brass hair stick, $45

2. Brooklyn beaded bracelets, $40 each

3. Evelynn triple-burst brass necklace, $50

4. Gretchen flower brass earrings, $30