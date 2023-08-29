White Gets Bright

Think the only shade of white appropriate for winter is an ivory-tinged cream? That’s changing: Try your whites crisp, clean, and bright this chilly season.

Above: Shang Xia rubberized jersey crop top, $1,664, and skirt with asymmetric hem, $1,664, Blake, 212 W. Chicago Ave.

A Short Winter

Who says you can’t wear shorts in the cold? Skip the pants and embrace the unorthodox. Even better: Make it leather.

Alexandre Vauthier leather tie-waist shorts, $3,040, and Celine cropped wool tweed Chelsea jacket with gold snaps, $3,600, Ikram. Bottega Veneta stretch-cotton ribbed tank top, $550, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

Head-to-Toe Glam

An all-metallic outfit is no longer a no-no. It’s time to let your entire look shine.

Gucci lurex pleated dress with balloon sleeves, $7,000, and leather midheel boots, $1,850, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Night and Day

These dresses blur the line between daywear and eveningwear, pairing showy fabrics and more casual cuts.

Watercolor-effect geometric-print ruched sheath dresses, $6,500 (left) and $5,600, Prada, 30 E. Oak St.

Time Travelers

Designers have long borrowed from the past. But now, instead of taking inspiration from one trendy era at a time, they’re reimagining everything, from 18th-century ruffles and velvets to futuristic looks of the 1960s and ’70s.

Prune Goldschmidt cotton Medici blouse, $1,115, and cotton velvet bow trousers, $1,815, Ikram.

Courrèges cropped vinyl jacket with logo patch, $1,115, and mini dress, $965, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St. Jimmy Choo Didi 45 leather kitten-heel slingbacks, $975, Jimmy Choo, 114 E. Oak St.

Photographed at the Gold Coast home of interior designer Jessica Lagrange. Models: Sonya Esman/Option 1 Models; Delar Gaston and Isabella Xu/Select Model Management. Hair: Igor Ingvar/Distinct Artists. Makeup: Jake Broullard. Stylist assistants: Olivia Lavery, Kitty Hoffner.