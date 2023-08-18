Photograph: Midwest Nice

Keep your love for the city on track with a colorful 8-by-10-inch wall map of the L in the beating heart of the city. $25. Midwest Nice, 4619 N. Lincoln Ave., midwestnice.com

Photograph: The Simple Good

Nothing screams Chicago like food and frost. This plush reminder, the Fried Chicken in Auburn Gresham throw pillow, pays it forward to support the city’s youths. $30. shop.thesimplegood.org

Photograph: Neighborly

Raise one of these seven-ounce juice glasses in honor of your hood. Extra points if you fill it with Malört. $17 for four. Neighborly, 4710 N. Lincoln Ave., neighborlyshop.com