Keep your love for the city on track with a colorful 8-by-10-inch wall map of the L in the beating heart of the city. $25. Midwest Nice, 4619 N. Lincoln Ave., midwestnice.com
Nothing screams Chicago like food and frost. This plush reminder, the Fried Chicken in Auburn Gresham throw pillow, pays it forward to support the city’s youths. $30. shop.thesimplegood.org
Raise one of these seven-ounce juice glasses in honor of your hood. Extra points if you fill it with Malört. $17 for four. Neighborly, 4710 N. Lincoln Ave., neighborlyshop.com