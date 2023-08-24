Chase Fancher left a career in real estate in 2015 to dial into his love of horology. He started Oak & Oscar, which puts a fresh spin (think hand-drawn fonts and double-layered dials) on men’s watches. The collection of finely tuned stainless steel and leather timepieces — nothing digital here — now includes a no-date option on the signature Olmsted 38. “People either love or hate watches with dates,” Fancher says. “It’s actually a very heated debate.” While some assembly is done in Switzerland, the bulk of the watchmaking is handled in-house. This fall, look for an all-new chronograph — that’s a stopwatch, for horology newbies. oakandoscar.com