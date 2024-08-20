Best Public High Schools

Our first rankings in five years go deeper than ever, with 110 schools across the six-county metro area.

August 20, 2024, 6:00 am

Top Chicago Schools

1Northside College Preparatory High School (S)North Park1,04093948597
2Whitney M. Young Magnet High School (S)Near West Side2,14690918095
3Albert G. Lane Technical High School (S)Lake View4,48290886596
4William Jones College Preparatory High School (S)Printers Row1,93092875194
5Walter Payton College Preparatory High School (S)Near North Side1,23188868596
6Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy (S)Roseland97164617294
7John Hancock College Preparatory High School (S)Clearing1,00352506698
8Horizon Science Academy McKinley Park (C)McKinley Park86638293690
9George Westinghouse College Prep (S)Humboldt Park1,19538286794
10Back of the Yards College Preparatory High SchoolBack of the Yards1,00319245994
11Chicago Math and Science Academy (C)Rogers Park60218255587
12Eric Solorio AcademyGage Park1,22416176388
13DeVry University Advantage AcademyRavenswood13437306398
14Infinity Math, Science & Technology High SchoolLittle Village40917165388
15Noble–Pritzker College Prep (C)Hermosa95517104798
16Friedrich W. Von Steuben Metropolitan Science HSNorth Park1,64340335193
17Phoenix Military AcademyNear West Side45912106096
18Intrinsic Schools Downtown Campus (C)Loop6281893994
19Noble–Mansueto High School (C)Brighton Park1,03815135795
20Noble–Noble Street College Prep (C)Noble Square65917187194
21Noble–ITW David Speer Academy (C)Hanson Park1,10113124994
22Intrinsic Schools Belmont Campus (C)Kilbourn Park98314126590
23Lincoln Park High SchoolLincoln Park2,07253513989
24Marine Leadership Academy at AmesLogan Square69715105194
25Chicago Academy High SchoolPortage Park55618155997
26Daniel Hale Williams Prep School of MedicineBronzeville726662100
27Robert Lindbolm Math and Science Academy (S)West Englewood1,39647335591
28Kenwood AcademyWoodlawn2,31133237892
29Noble–Chicago Bulls College Prep (C)Near West Side1,1679116294
30Charles Allen Prosser Career AcademyHanson Park1,1631695790
31Catalyst–Maria Charter School (C)Marquette Park1,089607079
32Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory HS (S)North Kenwood5812185690
33Ogden International High SchoolWest Town49023216591
34Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago (C)Gage Park7431764692
35Noble–UIC College Prep (C)Near West Side8991494091
36Noble–Muchin College Prep (C)Loop84215114996
37Noble–Golder College Prep (C)West Town6361245284
38Aspira Early College High School (C)Logan Square261446781
39Gurdon S. Hubbard High SchoolWest Lawn1,7131065981
40Roald Amundsen High SchoolRavenswood1,49435316591
41Noble–Rauner College Prep (C)West Town6599126590
42CICS–Northtown Academy (C)Pulaski Park8861595993
43Hyman G. Rickover Naval AcademyPortage Park45919156289
44Disney II Magnet SchoolIrving Park75230136790
45Acero–Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Campus (C)West Rogers Park513533692
46Chicago Technology AcademyUniversity Village378205387
47Acero–Major Hector P. Garcia MD Campus (C)Archer Heights638555696
48World Language High SchoolLittle Village3441364283
49North-Grand High SchoolHermosa1,063336084
50Chicago Collegiate Charter School (C)Pullman251404789
(S) SELECTIVE ENROLLMENT SCHOOL
(C) CHARTER SCHOOL

How We Ranked the Schools

The performance measures were based on data obtained from the Illinois State Board of Education for the 2022–23 school year, the most recent available. Calculations were done by the research nonprofit RTI International, based on weighting instructions provided by Chicago. Note that not all the measures used appear in the rankings tables.

The Measures We Used

  • SAT attainment rate is the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards on the SAT reading and math exams. Separately factored in: SAT attainment figures adjusted for the school’s percentage of low-income students. Income-adjusted figures are widely used to evaluate how a school’s performance compares with predicted levels.
  • 5Essentials is a teacher and student survey that assesses five key aspects of a school’s learning environment. Figures shown in the rankings tables are the average scores for all five rubrics.
  • Attendance is a school’s average daily rate, an indicator of the learning environment.
  • Graduation rate is the percentage of students who graduated within four years of entering high school.

How We Weighted the Measures

  • SAT reading attainment rate: 12.5%
  • SAT math attainment rate: 12.5%
  • SAT reading attainment rate, income-adjusted: 12.5%
  • SAT math attainment rate, income-adjusted: 12.5%
  • 5Essentials: 15%
  • Attendance: 15%
  • Graduation rate: 20%

NOTE: Whenever a Chicago school had incomplete 5Essentials scores, more weight was given to attendance.