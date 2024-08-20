Best Public High Schools

Top Chicago Schools

Enrollment SAT reading

attainment % SAT math

attainment % 5Essentials Graduation

rate 1 Northside College Preparatory High School (S) North Park 1,040 93 94 85 97 2 Whitney M. Young Magnet High School (S) Near West Side 2,146 90 91 80 95 3 Albert G. Lane Technical High School (S) Lake View 4,482 90 88 65 96 4 William Jones College Preparatory High School (S) Printers Row 1,930 92 87 51 94 5 Walter Payton College Preparatory High School (S) Near North Side 1,231 88 86 85 96 6 Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy (S) Roseland 971 64 61 72 94 7 John Hancock College Preparatory High School (S) Clearing 1,003 52 50 66 98 8 Horizon Science Academy McKinley Park (C) McKinley Park 866 38 29 36 90 9 George Westinghouse College Prep (S) Humboldt Park 1,195 38 28 67 94 10 Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School Back of the Yards 1,003 19 24 59 94 11 Chicago Math and Science Academy (C) Rogers Park 602 18 25 55 87 12 Eric Solorio Academy Gage Park 1,224 16 17 63 88 13 DeVry University Advantage Academy Ravenswood 134 37 30 63 98 14 Infinity Math, Science & Technology High School Little Village 409 17 16 53 88 15 Noble–Pritzker College Prep (C) Hermosa 955 17 10 47 98 16 Friedrich W. Von Steuben Metropolitan Science HS North Park 1,643 40 33 51 93 17 Phoenix Military Academy Near West Side 459 12 10 60 96 18 Intrinsic Schools Downtown Campus (C) Loop 628 18 9 39 94 19 Noble–Mansueto High School (C) Brighton Park 1,038 15 13 57 95 20 Noble–Noble Street College Prep (C) Noble Square 659 17 18 71 94 21 Noble–ITW David Speer Academy (C) Hanson Park 1,101 13 12 49 94 22 Intrinsic Schools Belmont Campus (C) Kilbourn Park 983 14 12 65 90 23 Lincoln Park High School Lincoln Park 2,072 53 51 39 89 24 Marine Leadership Academy at Ames Logan Square 697 15 10 51 94 25 Chicago Academy High School Portage Park 556 18 15 59 97 26 Daniel Hale Williams Prep School of Medicine Bronzeville 72 6 6 62 100 27 Robert Lindbolm Math and Science Academy (S) West Englewood 1,396 47 33 55 91 28 Kenwood Academy Woodlawn 2,311 33 23 78 92 29 Noble–Chicago Bulls College Prep (C) Near West Side 1,167 9 11 62 94 30 Charles Allen Prosser Career Academy Hanson Park 1,163 16 9 57 90 31 Catalyst–Maria Charter School (C) Marquette Park 1,089 6 0 70 79 32 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory HS (S) North Kenwood 581 21 8 56 90 33 Ogden International High School West Town 490 23 21 65 91 34 Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago (C) Gage Park 743 17 6 46 92 35 Noble–UIC College Prep (C) Near West Side 899 14 9 40 91 36 Noble–Muchin College Prep (C) Loop 842 15 11 49 96 37 Noble–Golder College Prep (C) West Town 636 12 4 52 84 38 Aspira Early College High School (C) Logan Square 261 4 4 67 81 39 Gurdon S. Hubbard High School West Lawn 1,713 10 6 59 81 40 Roald Amundsen High School Ravenswood 1,494 35 31 65 91 41 Noble–Rauner College Prep (C) West Town 659 9 12 65 90 42 CICS–Northtown Academy (C) Pulaski Park 886 15 9 59 93 43 Hyman G. Rickover Naval Academy Portage Park 459 19 15 62 89 44 Disney II Magnet School Irving Park 752 30 13 67 90 45 Acero–Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Campus (C) West Rogers Park 513 5 3 36 92 46 Chicago Technology Academy University Village 378 2 0 53 87 47 Acero–Major Hector P. Garcia MD Campus (C) Archer Heights 638 5 5 56 96 48 World Language High School Little Village 344 13 6 42 83 49 North-Grand High School Hermosa 1,063 3 3 60 84 50 Chicago Collegiate Charter School (C) Pullman 251 4 0 47 89

(S) SELECTIVE ENROLLMENT SCHOOL

(C) CHARTER SCHOOL

How We Ranked the Schools

The performance measures were based on data obtained from the Illinois State Board of Education for the 2022–23 school year, the most recent available. Calculations were done by the research nonprofit RTI International, based on weighting instructions provided by Chicago. Note that not all the measures used appear in the rankings tables.

The Measures We Used

SAT attainment rate is the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards on the SAT reading and math exams. Separately factored in: SAT attainment figures adjusted for the school’s percentage of low-income students. Income-adjusted figures are widely used to evaluate how a school’s performance compares with predicted levels.

is the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards on the SAT reading and math exams. Separately factored in: SAT attainment figures adjusted for the school’s percentage of low-income students. Income-adjusted figures are widely used to evaluate how a school’s performance compares with predicted levels. 5Essentials is a teacher and student survey that assesses five key aspects of a school’s learning environment. Figures shown in the rankings tables are the average scores for all five rubrics.

is a teacher and student survey that assesses five key aspects of a school’s learning environment. Figures shown in the rankings tables are the average scores for all five rubrics. Attendance is a school’s average daily rate, an indicator of the learning environment.

is a school’s average daily rate, an indicator of the learning environment. Graduation rate is the percentage of students who graduated within four years of entering high school.

How We Weighted the Measures