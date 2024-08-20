Best Public High Schools

Our first rankings in five years go deeper than ever, with 110 schools across the six-county metro area.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY KEVIN SERNA
August 20, 2024, 6:00 am

Top Suburban Cook County Schools

   EnrollmentSpending per pupilSAT reading
attainment %		SAT math
attainment %		Graduation
rate
1New Trier Township High SchoolWinnetka/Northfield3,736$19,083807197
2Glenbrook North High SchoolNorthbrook2,026$15,041757597
3John Hersey High SchoolArlington Heights2,018$14,101676196
4William Fremd High SchoolPalatine2,632$13,750636494
5Glenbrook South High SchoolGlenview2,977$15,041615996
6James B. Conant High SchoolHoffman Estates2,449$13,750545797
7Oak Park and River Forest High SchoolOak Park3,259$13,930615095
8Prospect High SchoolMount Prospect2,188$14,101585294
9Evanston Township High SchoolEvanston3,579$14,373534493
10Maine South High SchoolPark Ridge2,459$15,826565095
11Lyons Township High SchoolLa Grange/Western Springs3,787$13,039555496
12Schaumburg High SchoolSchaumburg2,274$13,750425092
13Niles North High SchoolSkokie1,948$17,594444191
14Lemont High SchoolLemont1,317$11,735544896
15Niles West High SchoolSkokie2,524$17,594423592
16Hoffman Estates High SchoolHoffman Estates2,015$13,750363792
17Buffalo Grove High SchoolBuffalo Grove1,855$14,101434491
18Riverside Brookfield High SchoolRiverside1,647$11,766494594
19Rolling Meadows High SchoolRolling Meadows1,908$14,101383592
20Carl Sandburg High SchoolOrland Park2,839$11,454433793
21Palatine High SchoolPalatine2,608$13,750272790
22Amos Alonzo Stagg High SchoolPalos Hills2,499$11,454383690
23Proviso Mathematics & Science AcademyForest Park899$9,654503896
24Maine East High SchoolPark Ridge1,816$15,826302389
25Victor J. Andrew High SchoolTinley Park2,257$11,454362694

Top DuPage County Schools

   EnrollmentSpending per pupilSAT reading
attainment %		SAT math
attainment %		Graduation
rate
1Hinsdale Central High SchoolHinsdale 2,419 $16,153767096
2Westmont High SchoolWestmont372$14,257565596
3Lisle High SchoolLisle407$14,456514894
4Naperville Central High SchoolNaperville2,511$11,227625797
5Glenbard West High SchoolGlen Ellyn 2,298 $13,167535294
6Naperville North High SchoolNaperville2,526$11,227605295
7Wheaton North High SchoolWheaton1,838$10,726524696
8Glenbard South High SchoolGlen Ellyn1,081$13,167474794
9Wheaton Warrenville South High SchoolWheaton 1,802 $10,726454195
10Downers Grove North High SchoolDowners Grove2,105$14,383524994

Top Lake County Schools

   EnrollmentSpending per pupilSAT reading
attainment %		SAT math
attainment %		Graduation
rate
1Lake Forest High SchoolLake Forest 1,429 $19,367646298
2Deerfield High SchoolDeerfield 1,454 $19,902716796
3Adlai E. Stevenson High SchoolLincolnshire 4,431 $13,903727395
4Vernon Hills High SchoolVernon Hills 1,467 $16,802606296
5Libertyville High SchoolLibertyville 1,767 $16,802685895
6Highland Park High SchoolHighland Park 1,691 $19,902565095
7Barrington High SchoolBarrington 2,765 $12,026575695
8Lake Zurich High SchoolLake Zurich 1,782 $9,960585696
9Grayslake Central High SchoolGrayslake 1,372 $13,383482997
10Warren Township High SchoolGurnee 3,608 $11,279342995

Top Kane County Schools

   EnrollmentSpending per pupilSAT reading
attainment %		SAT math
attainment %		Graduation
rate
1Geneva Community High SchoolGeneva 1,613$10,017604797
2St. Charles North High SchoolSt. Charles 1,835$10,835505293
3Batavia High SchoolBatavia1,768$10,321484295
4St. Charles East High SchoolSt. Charles 1,982$10,835454491
5Dundee-Crown High SchoolCarpentersville2,470$8,965211495

Top McHenry County Schools

   EnrollmentSpending per pupilSAT reading
attainment %		SAT math
attainment %		Graduation
rate
1Cary-Grove High SchoolCary 1,444 $11,612464096
2Prairie Ridge High SchoolCrystal Lake 1,151 $11,612464195
3Richmond-Burton Community High SchoolRichmond 546 $12,730404398
4Harry D. Jacobs High SchoolAlgonquin 2,080 $8,965443597
5Crystal Lake Central High SchoolCrystal Lake 1,446 $11,612363196

Top Will County Schools

   EnrollmentSpending per pupilSAT reading
attainment %		SAT math
attainment %		Graduation
rate
1Neuqua Valley High SchoolNaperville 3,199 $9,464676696
2Lincoln-Way East High SchoolFrankfort 2,727 $8,934575595
3Lincoln-Way Central High SchoolNew Lenox 1,941 $8,934565096
4Lincoln-Way West High SchoolNew Lenox 1,948 $8,934524699
5Lockport Township High SchoolLockport 3,834 $9,733353593

How We Ranked the Schools

The performance measures were based on data obtained from the Illinois State Board of Education for the 2022–23 school year, the most recent available. Calculations were done by the research nonprofit RTI International, based on weighting instructions provided by Chicago. Note that not all the measures used appear in the rankings tables.

The Measures We Used

  • Spending per pupil is the instructional expenditure reported by the district.
  • SAT attainment rate is the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards on the SAT reading and math exams. Separately factored in: SAT attainment figures adjusted for the school’s percentage of low-income students. Income-adjusted figures are widely used to evaluate how a school’s performance compares with predicted levels.
  • Attendance is a school’s average daily rate, an indicator of the learning environment.
  • Graduation rate is the percentage of students who graduated within four years of entering high school.

How We Weighted the Measures

  • SAT reading attainment rate: 12.5%
  • SAT math attainment rate: 12.5%
  • SAT reading attainment rate, income-adjusted: 12.5%
  • SAT math attainment rate, income-adjusted: 12.5%
  • Instructional spending per pupil: 15%
  • Attendance: 15%
  • Graduation rate: 20%