Cook County DuPage County Lake County Kane County McHenry County Will County

Top Suburban Cook County Schools Enrollment Spending per pupil SAT reading

attainment % SAT math

attainment % Graduation

rate 1 New Trier Township High School Winnetka/Northfield 3,736 $19,083 80 71 97 2 Glenbrook North High School Northbrook 2,026 $15,041 75 75 97 3 John Hersey High School Arlington Heights 2,018 $14,101 67 61 96 4 William Fremd High School Palatine 2,632 $13,750 63 64 94 5 Glenbrook South High School Glenview 2,977 $15,041 61 59 96 6 James B. Conant High School Hoffman Estates 2,449 $13,750 54 57 97 7 Oak Park and River Forest High School Oak Park 3,259 $13,930 61 50 95 8 Prospect High School Mount Prospect 2,188 $14,101 58 52 94 9 Evanston Township High School Evanston 3,579 $14,373 53 44 93 10 Maine South High School Park Ridge 2,459 $15,826 56 50 95 11 Lyons Township High School La Grange/Western Springs 3,787 $13,039 55 54 96 12 Schaumburg High School Schaumburg 2,274 $13,750 42 50 92 13 Niles North High School Skokie 1,948 $17,594 44 41 91 14 Lemont High School Lemont 1,317 $11,735 54 48 96 15 Niles West High School Skokie 2,524 $17,594 42 35 92 16 Hoffman Estates High School Hoffman Estates 2,015 $13,750 36 37 92 17 Buffalo Grove High School Buffalo Grove 1,855 $14,101 43 44 91 18 Riverside Brookfield High School Riverside 1,647 $11,766 49 45 94 19 Rolling Meadows High School Rolling Meadows 1,908 $14,101 38 35 92 20 Carl Sandburg High School Orland Park 2,839 $11,454 43 37 93 21 Palatine High School Palatine 2,608 $13,750 27 27 90 22 Amos Alonzo Stagg High School Palos Hills 2,499 $11,454 38 36 90 23 Proviso Mathematics & Science Academy Forest Park 899 $9,654 50 38 96 24 Maine East High School Park Ridge 1,816 $15,826 30 23 89 25 Victor J. Andrew High School Tinley Park 2,257 $11,454 36 26 94

Top DuPage County Schools Enrollment Spending per pupil SAT reading

attainment % SAT math

attainment % Graduation

rate 1 Hinsdale Central High School Hinsdale 2,419 $16,153 76 70 96 2 Westmont High School Westmont 372 $14,257 56 55 96 3 Lisle High School Lisle 407 $14,456 51 48 94 4 Naperville Central High School Naperville 2,511 $11,227 62 57 97 5 Glenbard West High School Glen Ellyn 2,298 $13,167 53 52 94 6 Naperville North High School Naperville 2,526 $11,227 60 52 95 7 Wheaton North High School Wheaton 1,838 $10,726 52 46 96 8 Glenbard South High School Glen Ellyn 1,081 $13,167 47 47 94 9 Wheaton Warrenville South High School Wheaton 1,802 $10,726 45 41 95 10 Downers Grove North High School Downers Grove 2,105 $14,383 52 49 94

Top Lake County Schools Enrollment Spending per pupil SAT reading

attainment % SAT math

attainment % Graduation

rate 1 Lake Forest High School Lake Forest 1,429 $19,367 64 62 98 2 Deerfield High School Deerfield 1,454 $19,902 71 67 96 3 Adlai E. Stevenson High School Lincolnshire 4,431 $13,903 72 73 95 4 Vernon Hills High School Vernon Hills 1,467 $16,802 60 62 96 5 Libertyville High School Libertyville 1,767 $16,802 68 58 95 6 Highland Park High School Highland Park 1,691 $19,902 56 50 95 7 Barrington High School Barrington 2,765 $12,026 57 56 95 8 Lake Zurich High School Lake Zurich 1,782 $9,960 58 56 96 9 Grayslake Central High School Grayslake 1,372 $13,383 48 29 97 10 Warren Township High School Gurnee 3,608 $11,279 34 29 95

Top Kane County Schools Enrollment Spending per pupil SAT reading

attainment % SAT math

attainment % Graduation

rate 1 Geneva Community High School Geneva 1,613 $10,017 60 47 97 2 St. Charles North High School St. Charles 1,835 $10,835 50 52 93 3 Batavia High School Batavia 1,768 $10,321 48 42 95 4 St. Charles East High School St. Charles 1,982 $10,835 45 44 91 5 Dundee-Crown High School Carpentersville 2,470 $8,965 21 14 95

Top McHenry County Schools Enrollment Spending per pupil SAT reading

attainment % SAT math

attainment % Graduation

rate 1 Cary-Grove High School Cary 1,444 $11,612 46 40 96 2 Prairie Ridge High School Crystal Lake 1,151 $11,612 46 41 95 3 Richmond-Burton Community High School Richmond 546 $12,730 40 43 98 4 Harry D. Jacobs High School Algonquin 2,080 $8,965 44 35 97 5 Crystal Lake Central High School Crystal Lake 1,446 $11,612 36 31 96

Top Will County Schools Enrollment Spending per pupil SAT reading

attainment % SAT math

attainment % Graduation

rate 1 Neuqua Valley High School Naperville 3,199 $9,464 67 66 96 2 Lincoln-Way East High School Frankfort 2,727 $8,934 57 55 95 3 Lincoln-Way Central High School New Lenox 1,941 $8,934 56 50 96 4 Lincoln-Way West High School New Lenox 1,948 $8,934 52 46 99 5 Lockport Township High School Lockport 3,834 $9,733 35 35 93

How We Ranked the Schools

The performance measures were based on data obtained from the Illinois State Board of Education for the 2022–23 school year, the most recent available. Calculations were done by the research nonprofit RTI International, based on weighting instructions provided by Chicago. Note that not all the measures used appear in the rankings tables.

The Measures We Used

Spending per pupil is the instructional expenditure reported by the district.

is the instructional expenditure reported by the district. SAT attainment rate is the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards on the SAT reading and math exams. Separately factored in: SAT attainment figures adjusted for the school’s percentage of low-income students. Income-adjusted figures are widely used to evaluate how a school’s performance compares with predicted levels.

is the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards on the SAT reading and math exams. Separately factored in: SAT attainment figures adjusted for the school’s percentage of low-income students. Income-adjusted figures are widely used to evaluate how a school’s performance compares with predicted levels. Attendance is a school’s average daily rate, an indicator of the learning environment.

is a school’s average daily rate, an indicator of the learning environment. Graduation rate is the percentage of students who graduated within four years of entering high school.

How We Weighted the Measures