Photograph: Angela Thomas

Shops on Sterling

“This complex has a ton of awesome women-owned businesses. Two of my favorites are Ruby Ella Sweets, where you can find rows of canisters with old-timey candies, and Gypsy Fix, which has lots of cool Flossmoor-branded gear.” 1056 Sterling Ave.

Flossmoor Sculpture Garden

“We are lucky enough to have a world-class sculpture collection, with pieces both in this village square garden and along residential streets. You can download a walking tour on an app called Otocast.” 2800 Flossmoor Rd.

Homewood-Flossmoor High School Campus

“A beautiful place to ride your bike on a Saturday. It rivals a Big Ten campus — there’s a pond, outdoor art, and an impressive football field.” 999 Kedzie Ave.

Flossmoor Station

“A great microbrewery and restaurant that makes a bunch of seasonal releases. They even do a beer in honor of the half marathon.” 1035 Sterling Ave.