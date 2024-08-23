After exploring medicine as a career at a Case Western Reserve program during the social-justice summer of 2020, Oluwaseyi Adeleke returned to Chicago with a different calling: to design clothing focused on the Black experience. “I started researching the Black Panther Party and got to work,” says the UIC grad. His conversation-starting tees, jackets, and hoodies carry phrases like “Let Black Boys Be” and “Black Women Are the Future.” This spring, his Prgrssn brand landed a physical location inside the Garfield Green Line L station, in L1, a startup-accelerator store run by the University of Chicago. There you’ll find Adeleke’s homages to Black successes, like interpretations of bats and pennants celebrating baseball stars Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. 319 E. Garfield Blvd., Washington Park