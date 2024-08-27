Photograph: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

1 Pedal Power

Thousands of cyclists take over a car-free DuSable Lake Shore Drive for Bike the Drive, the Active Transportation Alliance’s signature fundraiser. Sept. 1. bikethedrive.org

2 That’s All Folk

The Evanston music venue Space branches out for the Evanston Folk Festival, a new two-day, three-stage slate of singer-songwriter types at Dawes Park. Sept. 7–8. evanstonfolkfestival.com

3 Comedy Tonight

Steppenwolf isn’t exactly synonymous with farce. That makes Anna D. Shapiro’s staging of Noises Off, the gold standard of backstage buffoonery, all the more intriguing. Sept. 12–Oct. 27. steppenwolf.org

Photograph: Newberry Library

4 Peoples’ History

The Newberry exhibition Indigenous Chicago explores the history and present of the city’s Native populations, from 17th-century artifacts to works by contemporary artists. Sept. 12–Jan. 4. newberry.org

Photograph: Jesus J. Montero

5 ¡Viva México!

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at El Grito Chicago, a new festival that brings mariachi, folk dance, and Mexican cuisine to Grant Park. Sept. 14–15. chicagoevents.com

6 Fool’s Fate

A court jester finds himself on the wrong end of a curse in Verdi’s tragic Rigoletto, opening Lyric Opera’s 70th season. Sept. 14–Oct. 6. lyricopera.org

Photograph: Goodman Theatre

7 Monkey Business

If the classic play Inherit the Wind, about the Scopes “Monkey” Trial of nearly a century ago, feels dated to you, just look up how many states are still trying to outlaw the theory of evolution. Sept. 14–Oct. 13. goodmantheatre.org

8 Origin Story

Opera stars Joélle Harvey, Aaron Sheehan, and Brandon Cedel join the Music of the Baroque orchestra and chorus for Haydn’s biblical oratorio The Creation. Sept. 15–17. baroque.org

Photograph: Jason Pendleton

9 Riot West?

After a long but contentious residency in Douglass Park, Riot Fest moves to the burbs. Headliners for the rock festival’s first outing at Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium include Fall Out Boy, Beck, and Slayer. Sept. 20–22. riotfest.org

Photograph: StraightioLab Podcast

10 Straight Dope

In their podcast StraightioLab, queer comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart interrogate the most baffling aspects of straight culture. Catch a live taping at the Den. Sept. 29. thedentheatre.com