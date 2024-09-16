A collab with rapper Tyler, the Creator Photography: Courtesy of vendors

Tyler’s creation: Globe-Trotter x Golf le Fleur vulcanized fiberboard case with leather corners, handles, and straps, $2,295. us.globe-trotter.com

Checkmate, Pharrell: Louis Vuitton Speedy 50 Bandoulière Damier Pop coated canvas bag with leather trim and adjustable strap, $3,550. louisvuitton.com

Feeling blue: Gucci Lido fluorescent rubber-effect leather duffel with adjustable strap, snap lock, and name tag, $3,700. 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Limited-edition chrome finish

Going chrome: Delsey Paris Rempart expandable spinner with washable lining and TSA-approved lock, $600. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Can be monogrammed for no extra fee

Take it for a spin: Tumi 19 Degree Aluminum expandable spinner with bumpers and two TSA-approved locks, $1,295. 645 N. Michigan Ave.

Pretty in pinkish purple: Floyd aluminum-framed polycarbonate case with skateboard-style spinner wheels and TSA-accessible lock, $540. floyd.one