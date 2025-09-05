Madsen Photograph: Otis Madsen

“This restaurant has great food, great decor, and a friendly environment. It feels like home. You’ll find different generations; no one ever feels out of place. And you can’t beat the beer garden.” 8869 Burlington Ave.

Kiwanis Park

“On Fridays in the summer there’s live music here. Me and my girl will just walk around with the dog, I’ll have a beer and cigar, and we’ll listen to music. The park also has a Frisbee golf course and a farmers’ market on Saturdays.” 8820 Brookfield Ave.

GoodxTimes Barbershop

“You might be thinking, I would never get my hair cut in Brookfield. But they’re the best, whether you want a traditional cut or some new crazy hairstyle.” 3501 Maple Ave.

Beach Avenue BBQ

“Incredible barbecue. And the cool thing is, the place supports small businesses by repurposing the space off-hours. Right now there’s an espresso cart called Drip Coffee that works out of the dining room during the day. Their lattes are catching fire in the neighborhood.” 3453 Grand Blvd.