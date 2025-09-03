As a Chicago photographer, Bob Coscarelli has shot a lot of significant architecture. But he’d never planned on living in a case study. That changed in 2016, when he and his wife, Karen Valentine, midcentury devotees with a soft spot for clean lines and bold choices, were shown a listing for a low-slung aluminum home just outside Michigan City, Indiana — the same house that served as a backdrop for this fashion shoot. “It looked like nothing we’d ever seen,” says Coscarelli. “We weren’t even looking in Indiana, but once we saw the Knoll furniture, we knew.” The home, known today as the Frost House (a nod to the original owners, who lived there for 50-plus years), was built in 1964 for Alside Homes, as part of a short-lived prefab experiment by the Ohio-based aluminum siding company. Designed by industrial architect Emil Tessin, the structure still boasted its original Paul McCobb built-ins, vintage Knoll pieces, and an aesthetic so untouched it felt like a living museum. Coscarelli and Valentine leaned in, restoring terrazzo floors, installing an outdoor pool, and eventually securing the house a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. When they sold it in 2021, the home had a short stint as an Airbnb. Since 2024, it has had a new owner, Matt Meyers, a fellow Chicago modernist who previously lived in Marina City. “It’s rare to find something so complete and so thoughtfully cared for,” Meyers says. He considers himself more steward than owner — proof that design this intentional has a way of choosing who gets to call it home. — Kelly Aiglon
