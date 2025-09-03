Louis Vuitton leather single-breasted jacket, $5,900, and flared pants, $4,700, long-sleeved button-down cotton shirt, $1,080, and LV Phriendship silk tie with Pharrell Williams’s and Nigo’s portraits in jacquard, $235, Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave.

Gucci wool polo with rhinestone-embellished collar, $3,205, Reverie by Caroline Hu nylon tulle skirt, $800, and Undercover lamé socks, $50 each, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St. Stuart Weitzman Nudist patent leather platform sandal, $525, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave. Louis Vuitton Side Trunk monogrammed leather bag with gold-toned hardware, $4,600, Louis Vuitton.

Chanel mohair dress with oversize knit bow, $4,450, megapearl plexiglass crossbody bag, price upon request, silk-satin grosgrain slingbacks with ruched details, $1,700, and gold-tone metal and resin earrings, $875, Chanel, 65 E. Oak St.

ABOUT THE HOUSE

As a Chicago photographer, Bob Coscarelli has shot a lot of significant architecture. But he’d never planned on living in a case study. That changed in 2016, when he and his wife, Karen Valentine, midcentury devotees with a soft spot for clean lines and bold choices, were shown a listing for a low-slung aluminum home just outside Michigan City, Indiana — the same house that served as a backdrop for this fashion shoot. “It looked like nothing we’d ever seen,” says Coscarelli. “We weren’t even looking in Indiana, but once we saw the Knoll furniture, we knew.” The home, known today as the Frost House (a nod to the original owners, who lived there for 50-plus years), was built in 1964 for Alside Homes, as part of a short-lived prefab experiment by the Ohio-based aluminum siding company. Designed by industrial architect Emil Tessin, the structure still boasted its original Paul McCobb built-ins, vintage Knoll pieces, and an aesthetic so untouched it felt like a living museum. Coscarelli and Valentine leaned in, restoring terrazzo floors, installing an outdoor pool, and eventually securing the house a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. When they sold it in 2021, the home had a short stint as an Airbnb. Since 2024, it has had a new owner, Matt Meyers, a fellow Chicago modernist who previously lived in Marina City. “It’s rare to find something so complete and so thoughtfully cared for,” Meyers says. He considers himself more steward than owner — proof that design this intentional has a way of choosing who gets to call it home. — Kelly Aiglon

Prada checked cotton flannel robe, $3,700, prada.com. Prada checked cotton long-sleeved button-down shirt, $1,850, pinstriped wool pants, $2,150, and leather loafers, $1,220, Prada, 30 E. Oak St.

Sportmax wool jacket, $1,810, viscose shirt, $1,100, and pants, $780, fringed napa leather crossbody bag, $1,060, and oversize calfskin boots, $1,300, Max Mara, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Tom Ford washed cotton and silk-blend jacket, $4,990, and pants, $1,990, washed silk georgette blouse, $2,550, and stamped calfskin belt, $720, Tom Ford, 66 E. Oak St. Tom Ford calfskin d’Orsay pumps, $1,320, Neiman Marcus.

On left: Gucci wool and cashmere cardigan, $2,500, and polo, $1,800, tweed drawstring pants, $1,540, and leather moccasins with studs and coin details, $2,400, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave. On right: Hermès rubberized lambskin overshirt, $12,800, and wool flannel trousers, $1,750, Hermès, 25 E. Oak St. Jimmy Choo calf leather loafers, $925, us.jimmychoo.com.

Fendi men’s wool pea coat, $4,850, fendi.com. Gucci wool crew-neck sweater with attached cardigan, $2,980, and wool crepe pants, $1,800, Gucci.

Models: Gretchen Easterwood and Christine Vi/Select Model Management; Lino Wilson and Justin Sendra/One Management | Hair: Igor | Makeup: Cathleen Healy/Distinct Artists | Styling assistant: Olivia Lavery