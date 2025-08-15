The first rule of shopping at Daiso: Don’t bring a list. You’ll toss it the second you see the mushroom-shaped toothbrush holder or the adorable Hello Kitty mugs. Technically, it’s a dollar store. But really, it’s a crash course in Japanese daily life: The aisles are loosely organized, most prices hover at $2.25, and yen-based signage adds just enough mystery to make math feel optional. There are locations in Niles and South Elgin, but the new Kenosha outpost, the Japan-based chain’s first in Wisconsin, is bigger, brighter, and bursting with a mix of practical meets completely unnecessary (but irresistible). Party hats hang near pet toys. School supplies mingle with miniature strainers. There are enough beige storage bins to reorganize your entire life. And yes, if you’re DIY’ing a backyard chicken coop, they’ve got fencing for that, too. Dive into whatever draws your eye. Leave with whatever you hadn’t realized until now you couldn’t live without. 6932 Green Bay Rd., Kenosha

Photography: Jaclyn Rivas

Highlighter set, $7

Cat food spoon, $2.25

Pineapple lip balm, $2.25

Lotte Koala’s March snack mix, $2.25

Dishwasher-safe chopsticks, $6

Bath clock, $8

Mesh socks, $2.25

Hand-knit kitchen sponge, $2.25

Cupcake baking holders, $2.25

Mini scissors, $2.25

Hello Kitty pouch, $2.25

Unicorn eraser set of six, $2.25