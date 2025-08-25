Art by Mayumi Lake from the ‘Shakkei’ exhibition
Photograph: Courtesy of Mayumi Lake

1 Kaleidoscopic Collaboration

Local artists Mayumi Lake and Bob Faust display their colorful patterned prints in Elmhurst Art Museum’s Shakkei, an exhibition that includes a joint new work. Sept. 6–Jan. 4. elmhurstartmuseum.org

2 Literary Lights

The 40th Printers Row Lit Fest features 70-plus programs. Novelist Sandra Cisneros, who now lives in Mexico, returns to her native Chicago to headline. Sept. 6–7. printersrowlitfest.org

Miracle in Mundelein
Photograph: Green Thumb Industries

3 Blunt Instruments

Your inner teen’s dream comes true at the Miracle in Mundelein music fest, where adults can openly smoke pot legally. Headliners include hip-hoppers De La Soul, Stephen and Damian Marley (yes, Bob’s sons), and Indiana jam band Umphrey’s McGee. Sept. 6–7. themiracleconcert.com

4 Family Ties That Bind

The burden of a family business drives the drama in Ashland Avenue, a Chicago-set world premiere kicking off Goodman’s centennial season. The Office’s Jenna Fischer stars. Sept. 6–Oct. 5. goodmantheatre.org

Conrad Tao
Photograph: Shervin Lainez

5 Ivory Boast

Urbana’s Conrad Tao studied piano in the burbs before becoming a renowned classical performer-composer. Nova Linea Musica brings him back for a solo concert. Sept. 10. novalineamusica.org

Lucy Darling
Photograph: Courtesy of Lucy Darling

6 Tart-Tongued Trickster

Canadian comedian and magician Lucy Darling leavens her unique act with Dorothy Parker wit and Mae West naughtiness. Sept. 17–21. thedentheatre.com

Art from the ‘Pouring, Spilling, Bleeding’ exhibition
Photograph: © 2024 Helen Frankenthaler Foundation Inc./Artists Rights Society, New York

7 The Fine Print

The Pouring, Spilling, Bleeding exhibition features 80 works, more than a third of them by the late Helen Frankenthaler. The centerpiece — a suite of proofs for her lithograph Divertimento — illustrates her process. Sept. 17–Dec. 14. blockmuseum.northwestern.edu

8 The Ardor of Seville

Two years after producing the late Liam Scarlett’s Frankenstein, Joffrey mounts the U.S. premiere of his Carmen, the classic tale of a Spanish love triangle. Sept. 18–28. joffrey.org

Anthony Rapp
Photograph: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

9 Bohemian Rappsody

Chicago native Anthony Rapp, of Rent and Star Trek: Discovery fame, brings his vocalist chops and raconteur charm to City Winery. Sept. 21. citywinery.com

10 Lend Them Your Ears

Two of the city’s top-notch arts teams, the Q Brothers Collective and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, collab again. In Rome Sweet Rome, a hip-hop version of Julius Caesar, the fault is not in their bars. Sept. 23–Oct. 19. chicagoshakes.com