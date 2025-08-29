When they first met, Robin Flaherty and Jess Milburn — from River Forest and Barrington Hills, respectively — quickly bonded over a shared love of character-filled old homes. The new best friends launched their interior design firm, North & Madison, in 2017. Now they have released a capsule collection of wallpaper to coordinate with their line of customizable vanities. The nine prints, illustrated by Peoria artist Melissa Johnson, blend hand-sketched whimsy with vintage-modern style. Think moths, bold stripes, and florals inspired by thrifted pins. Available in multiple colors and in both peel-and-stick and classic satin finishes, the prints have personality. “They’re not made by a computer,” says Milburn. “They’re made by a person with a soul.” northandmadison.com