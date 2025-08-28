In an age when a whole generation has never even seen a manual typewriter, let alone operated one, it’s not easy finding someone to fix these mechanical contraptions. So as an owner of 15 of them, I was thrilled when self-taught typewriter repairman Lucas Dul opened up a brick-and-mortar shop in 2024.

Situated between a barbershop and an aquarium supply store in a Downers Grove business strip (1525 Ogden Avenue) and open afternoons Wednesday through Saturday, Typewriter Chicago stocks various models and ribbons. But the real wizardry is that Dul can fix almost any manner of typewriter, whether the hefty vintage version inherited from your grandmother or the ultraportable you use to disconnect from the digital realm. (Take heed: Because of the high demand for his services and the time it takes to restore these throwbacks, the waitlist can “easily span several months,” as the shop’s website warns.)

“Most of our modern interfaces are smooth glass screens that tire your eyes and feel like nothing,” says Dul, who is in his 20s but identifies as an old soul. He appreciates that his customers “take the time to enjoy something a little bit inconvenient and revel in the benefits.” And thanks to Dul, we can.