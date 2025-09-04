I’m not interested in having a single overriding aesthetic,” says Alison Amick, chief curator at Intuit Art Museum, which showcases outsider and self-taught art. After earning a master’s in art history, she spent 12 years as a curator in Oklahoma City before moving to Chicago in 2015, lured in part by Intuit. “I’m very interested in artists whose work can be more difficult to categorize,” says Amick, 47. So it’s no surprise that when it comes to shopping for herself and her home, the Irving Park resident embraces a wide range of styles: “It’s fun to explore different neighborhoods. Driving around, if I see a shop that looks interesting, I stop and go in.”

Hazel

1835 W. Montrose Ave., North Center

“It’s a gift shop with great variety, from stationery to jewelry made by artisans.”

WISH LIST

● Viski glassware “I have a glassware thing. I like the shape, and gold is so eye-catching.” $34 for two

● Moglea hand-painted cards (1) “I have a notebook by the artist that I’m too terrified to write in because it’s so beautiful.” $32 for a box of six

● Zodiac constellation necklaces (2) “The constellations look like an abstract pattern. It’s a beautiful conversation piece that’s being subtle about astrology.” $98 each

Salvage Haus

2000 W. Grand Ave., West Town

“The vintage items are carefully curated. If you want a unique statement piece, check it out.”

WISH LIST

● Vintage pelican shaker “I don’t need to use it as a shaker, because it’s its own aesthetic object. Maybe it will tempt my guests to make me a cocktail.” $195

● 24 Heures du Mans poster (above) “I’m a fan of motorsports, so I love this. It adds a bit of excitement to any room.” $375

● Self Winding Clock Co. antique clock “It’s huge, so you need the right spot for it. It would overwhelm my mantel. Great font.” $750

Sprout Home

744–45 N. Damen Ave., West Town

“Discovering it was like being overcome in a sea of green: very peaceful and relaxing.”

WISH LIST

● Preserved-flower bouquets (1) “As drawn as I am to plants, I have a black thumb. Their elegant dried flowers bring color. And you don’t have to water them.” $30 to $200

● What Happens to Night During the Day? (2) “It’s ‘a book to illustrate,’ with a whole story, but, like, poetry. You can draw inside it. I would not, but others might.” $16