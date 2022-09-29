Robby Baum’s childhood memories are probably different from yours. “If I wasn’t playing sports, I was at a flea market,” says the entrepreneur. “I was probably one of the youngest guys to have a pewter ice-cream mold collection.”
No surprise, then, that Baum and his wife, Debra — principals in the Chicago hotel operator Bedderman Lodging — found a kindred spirit in Stuart Grannen, the Indiana Jones of antiquing. Grannen’s beloved Architectural Artifacts in Ravenswood closed its giant doors in 2018. Now they are all partnering on a reborn concept housed in the former St. Joe’s elementary school.
Once again, it’s an endless trove of discoveries for sale, from midcentury modern furniture to art deco adornments to centuries-old statues. But this time, it’s spread out over an even bigger space — 37,000 square feet on three floors — and includes a café and even a pickleball court. Sometime this fall, you’ll also find a speakeasy in the basement.
“You could just come out and kill a couple hours with your crazy uncle Ned,” says Grannen. “We want this place to be fun for everybody.” 1065 N. Orleans St., Near North Side